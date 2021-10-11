Binary options strategy Pro ITM Miner

According to the author, the paid strategy for binary options Pro ITM Miner, even without additional optimization and filters, should show excellent results with signal efficiency of up to 70%. The trader just needs to be patient and wait for the entry point according to the rules of the system.

Characteristics of the Pro ITM Miner strategy for binary options

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Timeframe: M15.

Expiration: 15 minutes.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: Pro ITM Miner [VIP Edition]_f.ex4, Moving Average.ex4, CandelTimer_Am.ex4.

Trading instruments: currency pairs , cryptocurrencies , stocks, commodities.

Trading hours: around the clock.

Installing strategy indicators for binary options Pro ITM Miner in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

A template for installing the Pro ITM Miner strategy can be downloaded for free at the end of the article.

Review of Pro ITM Miner strategy indicators for binary options

The strategy uses the following indicators:

Arrow indicator Pro ITM Miner [VIP Edition]; Exponential Moving Averages ; Candle timer.

The Pro ITM Miner [VIP Edition] indicator generates up or down signal arrows on the chart. The indicator signals are not redrawn and work only on the 15-minute timeframe .

The indicator has built-in notifications (alerts) in the MetaTrader 4 terminal and by email. Push notifications will be useful when working with multiple financial assets. Those who do not need them can disable all alerts in the indicator settings window.

To determine the trend, two moving averages are used: 21 EMA and 34 EMA. The direction of the moving average lines shows the main price movement: if the yellow (21 EMA) moving average is above the blue (34 EMA) moving average, there is a bullish trend in the market; if the yellow (21 EMA) moving average is located below the blue (34 EMA) moving average, there is a bearish trend in the market.

Trading rules for the strategy for binary options Pro ITM Miner

Please read these guidelines before trading:

Do not trade 30 minutes before and after the release of important news ; Skip the signal if it was formed on a candle with a long wick; Avoid entering the market if the candle body is too large or too small; If possible, do not open trades within 30 minutes after the opening of a new trading session ; Do not buy Call options before a resistance level and Put options before a support level; Don't chase all the signals. If you did not have time to buy at a normal price, it is better to simply skip this deal and wait for a new entry point.

Rules for purchasing Call options (above) :

Fast 21 EMA is above slow 34 EMA; A signal has appeared below the candle (an arrow has appeared), and the body of the candle is below 21 EMA or 34 EMA; A Call option is bought at the opening of a new candle following the signal one.

The maximum expiration time is 15 minutes (1 candle).

Rules for buying Put options (below) :

Fast 21 EMA below slow 34 EMA; A signal has formed above the candle (an arrow has appeared), the candle is located above the moving averages; A Put option is bought at the opening of a new candle following the signal one.

A put option is bought in a similar way, where the expiration time does not exceed 15 minutes.

The candle timer plays an important role in choosing the expiration time: when you do not have time to buy a Call or Put option at the opening of the candle, the CandelTimer_Am indicator will show the time until the candle closes, which will be equal to the expiration time of the contract. For example: if a candle is formed on a 5-minute chart, then the expiration time should be no more than 10 minutes. In this case, it is important to assess how far the current price is from the opening price and whether there is potential (reserve) for movement. Such opportunities are provided only by the best binary options brokers. Choosing a broker plays an important role in both the binary options and Forex markets .

Signals according to the Pro ITM Miner strategy for binary options

USD/CAD M15: the screenshot of the currency pair shows examples of buying a Call option according to the rules of the strategy. All signals worked 100% without the use of additional technical and graphical analysis .

EUR/USD M15: moving averages are directed downwards, the price touched and rebounded not only from the 21 EMA, but also from the 34 EMA, which is a stronger entry signal. The chart below shows great examples for buying a Put option.

The strategy is flexible and is not limited to moving averages alone. An alternative option could be the Bollinger Bands indicator with standard calculations: a 20-period moving average and 2 standard deviations. In this case, the Call option is opened near the lower border of the envelope, and the Put option is opened near the upper border.

Conclusion

Buying binary options "signal to signal" can be very profitable even over the long term. The best trading strategies are developed, optimized, supplemented with various filters and strict compliance with all rules. The trader, in turn, must take all risks and trust his deposit to the signals he sees on the chart. But don’t forget about money management and risk management – ​​the cornerstones of every trader’s success.

Before starting work, we recommend that you check the quality of the strategy on a demo account with virtual funds. It is worth considering the fact that markets are constantly changing under the pressure of political and economic factors, and finding a stable strategy in such conditions is not an easy task.

For a stable result, it is necessary to choose a broker that allows traders to use expiration in less than a day. You can choose such brokers in our rating of binary options brokers .

