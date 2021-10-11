    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Options Trading Strategies
        /
        Pro ITM Miner

        Binary options strategy Pro ITM Miner

        According to the author, the paid strategy for binary options Pro ITM Miner, even without additional optimization and filters, should show excellent results with signal efficiency of up to 70%. The trader just needs to be patient and wait for the entry point according to the rules of the system.

        Please note: the price of the VIP version is $300, but on our website you can download the strategy for review absolutely free.

        Binary options strategy Pro ITM Miner

        Characteristics of the Pro ITM Miner strategy for binary options

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Timeframe: M15.
        • Expiration: 15 minutes.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: Pro ITM Miner [VIP Edition]_f.ex4, Moving Average.ex4, CandelTimer_Am.ex4.
        • Trading instruments: currency pairs , cryptocurrencies , stocks, commodities.
        • Trading hours: around the clock.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Deriv .

        Installing strategy indicators for binary options Pro ITM Miner in MT4

        Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        A template for installing the Pro ITM Miner strategy can be downloaded for free at the end of the article.

        Review of Pro ITM Miner strategy indicators for binary options

        The strategy uses the following indicators:

        1. Arrow indicator Pro ITM Miner [VIP Edition];
        2. Exponential Moving Averages ;
        3. Candle timer.

        The Pro ITM Miner [VIP Edition] indicator generates up or down signal arrows on the chart. The indicator signals are not redrawn and work only on the 15-minute timeframe .

        Indicator for binary options Pro ITM Miner VIP

        The indicator has built-in notifications (alerts) in the MetaTrader 4 terminal and by email. Push notifications will be useful when working with multiple financial assets. Those who do not need them can disable all alerts in the indicator settings window.

        Indicator signal for binary options Pro ITM Miner

        To determine the trend, two moving averages are used: 21 EMA and 34 EMA. The direction of the moving average lines shows the main price movement: if the yellow (21 EMA) moving average is above the blue (34 EMA) moving average, there is a bullish trend in the market; if the yellow (21 EMA) moving average is located below the blue (34 EMA) moving average, there is a bearish trend in the market.

        Moving averages in the strategy for binary options Pro ITM Trader

        Trading rules for the strategy for binary options Pro ITM Miner

        Please read these guidelines before trading:

        1. Do not trade 30 minutes before and after the release of important news ;
        2. Skip the signal if it was formed on a candle with a long wick;
        3. Avoid entering the market if the candle body is too large or too small;
        4. If possible, do not open trades within 30 minutes after the opening of a new trading session ;
        5. Do not buy Call options before a resistance level and Put options before a support level;
        6. Don't chase all the signals. If you did not have time to buy at a normal price, it is better to simply skip this deal and wait for a new entry point.

        Rules for purchasing Call options (above) :

        1. Fast 21 EMA is above slow 34 EMA;
        2. A signal has appeared below the candle (an arrow has appeared), and the body of the candle is below 21 EMA or 34 EMA;
        3. A Call option is bought at the opening of a new candle following the signal one.

        Buying a Call option using the strategy for binary options Pro ITM Miner VIP

        The maximum expiration time is 15 minutes (1 candle).

        Rules for buying Put options (below) :

        1. Fast 21 EMA below slow 34 EMA;
        2. A signal has formed above the candle (an arrow has appeared), the candle is located above the moving averages;
        3. A Put option is bought at the opening of a new candle following the signal one.

        Buying a Put option using the strategy for binary options Pro ITM Miner VIP

        A put option is bought in a similar way, where the expiration time does not exceed 15 minutes.

        The candle timer plays an important role in choosing the expiration time: when you do not have time to buy a Call or Put option at the opening of the candle, the CandelTimer_Am indicator will show the time until the candle closes, which will be equal to the expiration time of the contract. For example: if a candle is formed on a 5-minute chart, then the expiration time should be no more than 10 minutes. In this case, it is important to assess how far the current price is from the opening price and whether there is potential (reserve) for movement. Such opportunities are provided only by the best binary options brokers. Choosing a broker plays an important role in both the binary options and Forex markets .

        Indicator with candle timer for binary options

        Signals according to the Pro ITM Miner strategy for binary options

        USD/CAD M15: the screenshot of the currency pair shows examples of buying a Call option according to the rules of the strategy. All signals worked 100% without the use of additional technical and graphical analysis .

        Buying binary options using the Pro ITM Miner USD/CAD strategy

        EUR/USD M15: moving averages are directed downwards, the price touched and rebounded not only from the 21 EMA, but also from the 34 EMA, which is a stronger entry signal. The chart below shows great examples for buying a Put option.

        Buying binary options using the Pro ITM Miner EUR/USD strategy

        The strategy is flexible and is not limited to moving averages alone. An alternative option could be the Bollinger Bands indicator with standard calculations: a 20-period moving average and 2 standard deviations. In this case, the Call option is opened near the lower border of the envelope, and the Put option is opened near the upper border.

        Bollinger Bands in the binary options strategy Pro ITM Miner

        Conclusion

        Buying binary options "signal to signal" can be very profitable even over the long term. The best trading strategies are developed, optimized, supplemented with various filters and strict compliance with all rules. The trader, in turn, must take all risks and trust his deposit to the signals he sees on the chart. But don’t forget about money management and risk management – ​​the cornerstones of every trader’s success.

        Before starting work, we recommend that you check the quality of the strategy on a demo account with virtual funds. It is worth considering the fact that markets are constantly changing under the pressure of political and economic factors, and finding a stable strategy in such conditions is not an easy task.

        For a stable result, it is necessary to choose a broker that allows traders to use expiration in less than a day. You can choose such brokers in our rating of binary options brokers .

        Download the Pro ITM Miner strategy for free

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        See also:

        How to trade binary options in the MetaTrader 4 terminal

        What to do if the broker does not withdraw money

        Psychology in trading - what does a beginner need to know?

        The best indicators for binary options without redrawing

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Роман
        Здравствуйте! Подскажите пожалуйста, кто нибудь знает как сделать так что бы не запаздывал сигнал
        23 January 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Не могу поверить, что эта стратегия настолько эффективна, как утверждает автор. 70% успешных сделок звучит слишком хорошо, чтобы быть правдой. Кто-то уже пробовал ее в торговле?
        Руслан, да, я использовал эту стратегию в течение последних двух недель и на демке и на реале. Результаты довольно впечатляющие, но на мой взгляд она не тянет на 70%. Скорее около 60%.
        Option Bull, я понял, пасибо за откровенность! 60% все равно звучит хорошо. Я думаю, попробую её пока на демо-счете перед тем, как решиться на реальные сделки.
        17 November 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Не могу поверить, что эта стратегия настолько эффективна, как утверждает автор. 70% успешных сделок звучит слишком хорошо, чтобы быть правдой. Кто-то уже пробовал ее в торговле?
        Руслан, да, я использовал эту стратегию в течение последних двух недель и на демке и на реале. Результаты довольно впечатляющие, но на мой взгляд она не тянет на 70%. Скорее около 60%.
        17 November 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Не могу поверить, что эта стратегия настолько эффективна, как утверждает автор. 70% успешных сделок звучит слишком хорошо, чтобы быть правдой. Кто-то уже пробовал ее в торговле?
        17 November 2023
        Answer
        Sergey Enin
        Sergey Enin
        Люди годами выстраивают себе стратегии, идя по собственным граблям. А тут на, готовое решение
        17 November 2023
        Answer
        Aydos J
        Сигналы приходят с опозданием на 4 минуты. А это очень много для бинарок(
        31 October 2022
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        Занимательная стратегия. Скачал, пробовал - дала хорошие результаты. Главное вовремя войти. Интересно попробовать на более короткой экспирации. Плохо что сигналы выдаёт только на 15 таймфрейме... На других таймфреймах тишина) Но зато можно торговать и на более коротких, так результат быстрее
        15 June 2022
        Answer
        Iskandar
        да сигдал алерт точно приходит с опознанием на 2 минуты, проверил, после алерта нужно на 2-3 минуты открывать
        08 June 2022
        Answer
        Александр
        Здравствуйте. Скачал стратегию Pro ITM Miner. Мувинги отображаются, график тоже, а вот стрелки сигналы не отображаются. Может в настройках что, но я пробовал варианты. Может не все индюки скачались. В списке индикаторов: Moving Averegn Moving Averegn Pro ITM Miner [VIP Editor]_f Timer _Darika
        при добавлении индикатора или выборе шаблона там выскакивает предупреждением сразу о том, что работает этот индикатор только на 15-минутном графике. Меняйте на M15 и все будет работать, проверил лично.
        Серж, Спасибо за очки!!! Удачи!
        25 December 2021
        Answer
        Серж
        Здравствуйте. Скачал стратегию Pro ITM Miner. Мувинги отображаются, график тоже, а вот стрелки сигналы не отображаются. Может в настройках что, но я пробовал варианты. Может не все индюки скачались. В списке индикаторов: Moving Averegn Moving Averegn Pro ITM Miner [VIP Editor]_f Timer _Darika
        при добавлении индикатора или выборе шаблона там выскакивает предупреждением сразу о том, что работает этот индикатор только на 15-минутном графике. Меняйте на M15 и все будет работать, проверил лично.
        24 December 2021
        Answer
        Александр
        Здравствуйте. Скачал стратегию Pro ITM Miner. Мувинги отображаются, график тоже, а вот стрелки сигналы не отображаются. Может в настройках что, но я пробовал варианты. Может не все индюки скачались. В списке индикаторов: Moving Averegn Moving Averegn Pro ITM Miner [VIP Editor]_f Timer _Darika
        23 December 2021
        Answer
        Оксана
        Оксана
        Сигнал запаздывает на 2 минуты
        18 October 2021
        Answer
        Ion
        Dobriy Deni, Podskajite pojaluista kak mojno vstaviti svoi email shto-by opovesheanie prihodilo? Kak alert vkliuchiti ya znayu.. Spasibo.
        17 October 2021
        Answer
        JaxProd
        Мне кажется в стратегии слишком много фильтров, больше для Форы.
        06 September 2021
        Answer
        Елена Д
        Елена Д
        Почему я люблю простые стратегии: 1 – это просто, 2 – это быстро, 3 – это эффективно.
        06 September 2021
        Answer
        Давид
        Давид
        Спасибо за бесплатные платные стратегии)
        06 September 2021
        Answer
        Розмари
        Розмари
        Скажите пожалуйста как использовать стратегию у брокера Pocket Options?
        01 September 2021
        Answer
        Марк
        Марк
        Одна из рекомендаций по работе стратегии: "Избегайте входа в рынок если свеча имеет слишком большое или слишком маленькое тело." Но как определить когда свеча большая или маленькая?
        Имеется ввиду аномально большая свеча с телом превышающим тело стандартной свечи в 2-3 раза.
        01 September 2021
        Answer
        Wrestler
        Одна из рекомендаций по работе стратегии: "Избегайте входа в рынок если свеча имеет слишком большое или слишком маленькое тело." Но как определить когда свеча большая или маленькая?
        01 September 2021
        Answer
        Марк
        Марк
        Если опционы Put и Call покупаются под/над скользящими, то наверное лучший рынок для этой стратегии – это валютный.
        01 September 2021
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!