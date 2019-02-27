Indicator for binary options Profit Sunrise

According to the developers, the work of Profit Sunrise is based on several complex algorithms, due to which the indicator demonstrates high efficiency (up to 81% of profitable transactions on currency pairs) and removes most of the market “noise”. Such performance is possible when trading binary options with short timeframes and expiration times (15 minutes - M5, 3 minutes - M1). According to the developer, these indicators were achieved in 11 months, during which the indicator was tested on 6 currency pairs.

Profit Sunrise supports the MetaTrader 4 terminal . The indicator is used for trading any currency pairs. It is preferable to use this tool during the American or European sessions , setting the time frame M1 or M5 and the expiration time at the level of three candles.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

The principle of trading binary options with Profit Sunrise

The principle of trading with the indicator is quite simple and understandable even for novice traders. You should open a buy deal (Call option) when a green arrow pointing upward appears on the price chart . The expiration date of a binary option should be 3 candles.

The effectiveness of the Profit Sunrise indicator

Independent studies have shown that Profit Sunrise is not able to demonstrate the effectiveness claimed by the developers. However, when combined with other technical tools and suitable filters, the indicator can bring good profits.

