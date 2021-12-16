    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Broker Reviews
        /
        The whole truth about the Quotex broker
        /
        Strategies for Quotex
        /
        Reverse Strategy

        Strategy for Quotex "Reverse"

        A reversal is considered one of the main market conditions that determines the probability of making a profit or loss on binary options . If a trader does not guess the moment when the price changes direction, he loses money. Ignoring a reversal leads to big losses. At the same time, it is not always possible to understand whether the price will go in the opposite direction or whether there is a temporary rollback on the market, and the trend will maintain its current movement. However, if a trader believes that the second situation has arisen, then the player misses the moment when it was necessary to urgently close transactions or place a new order. By that time, the price has moved a significant distance. In this regard, the trader either loses a potentially profitable position or suffers big losses.

        By using Quotex strategies in trading, you can avoid such a situation. The main principle of conducting transactions in such cases is to place orders in the direction in which traders go. And Quotex strategies allow trading in this format. This is especially relevant for binary options trading, since in this case, transactions are carried out on short timeframes , when signals from indicators appear frequently. The Quotex strategy, which is based on the principle of opening transactions when the trend changes, is based on three tools: Bollinger lines , MACD and SMA .

        Before you start buying options, don't forget that you can reduce trading risks by using the Quotex Loss Cancel Promo Code . This will always allow you to cancel any $10 loss trade.

        Watch on Youtube

        Watch on RuTube

        How to Set Up Tech Tools in Quotex

        Trading on a trend change involves working with a candlestick chart. This approach also recommends using highly volatile assets such as the US dollar.

        To use this approach, you need to make the following settings in the indicators:

        • MACD – default parameters;
        • Bollinger bands - period 22 and deviation 2;
        • SMA – period 10.

        Within the framework of the described methodology, it is recommended to trade on a 15-minute time frame:

        reverse quotex strategy

        Conditions and nuances of using the trading methodology

        Before you start trading, you need to wait for a strong trend. In this case, the chart will show several candles in a row, painted in the same color. You can open deals if at least 4-5 such candles have formed.

        Trading operations are carried out after the price has rolled back. This can be seen if you use 15- and 5-minute charts simultaneously. But it should be taken into account that the given indicators can give false signals. It is possible that the instruments may indicate the need to open a deal due to a change in trend, but the price continues to move in the same direction after the rollback:

        impulse movement

        Rules for buying binary options

        Orders should be placed within this method when there is an impulse movement registered on the 15-minute chart. After that, you should switch to the 5-minute time frame.

        You should purchase Call contracts when:

        • candlestick patterns are located above the Bollinger Line, going up;
        • the price chart bounced off the moving average, which was going up;
        • MACD is above the zero level.

        call options

        You should buy Put contracts if:

        • graphic figures are located below the Bollinger Line, going downwards;
        • price chart from the moving average directed downwards;
        • MACD is below the zero level.

        The conditions described above must be met simultaneously.

        put options

        Expiration in both cases is used in 3 candles.

        Watch on Youtube

        Watch on RuTube

        OPEN ACCOUNT WITH QUOTEX

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely analyze all your questions on video.

        Quotex

        See also:

        How to open an account with Quotex

        How to verify your Quotex account

        Quotex Broker Affiliate Program

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        tirant
        tirant
        Это стратегия? Вы ничего не перепутали?
        27 November 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Я думаю что это не стратегия - программа в которую включены несколько индюков. Это просто работа с индикаторами. Ну да, их можно назвать стратегией.
        21 November 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Интересно, а с какой целью здесь служит индикатор Макди? Каким образом панель в этой стратегии помогает в торговле?
        Option Bull, панель Макди внизу играет здесь роль фильтра, который отсеивает и подтверждает сигналы для покупки или продажи опциона. Без него никак.
        20 March 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Интересно, а с какой целью здесь служит индикатор Макди? Каким образом панель в этой стратегии помогает в торговле?
        20 March 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Всегда полезно знать, в какой момент может произойти разворот тренда, и хорошо, что Квотекс позволяет определить это с помощью встроенных инструментов)
        20 March 2023
        Answer
        Коля
        на платформе много индикаторов, так что стратегию для quotex там можно использовать почти любую, если она на стандартных индюках
        ключевое тут, если она на стандартных, а многие стратегии не на них. вот если бы брокер бинарных опционов квотекс сделал возможность добавлять авторские индикаторы, было бы круто
        17 December 2021
        Answer
        Егор
        Егор
        спасибо за стратегию quotex. это кстати мои любимые индикаторы которые использую чаще всего
        17 December 2021
        Answer
        Леонид
        Леонид
        на платформе много индикаторов, так что стратегию для quotex там можно использовать почти любую, если она на стандартных индюках
        17 December 2021
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!