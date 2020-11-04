The binary options strategy Royalty FX 2020 is a paid signal strategy, which, in addition to the signal indicator, contains levels that are automatically updated every day, and it also contains a trend indicator similar to the Moving Average .

At the moment, the binary options strategy Royalty FX 2020 is sold for $225, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Royalty FX 2020

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-D1.

Expiration: 12 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: Royalty FX 2020.ex4, The Royal Entry _VW First Only.ex4.

Trading instruments: any.

Trading hours: 8:00-18:00.

Installing strategy indicators for binary options Royalty FX 2020 in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

The strategy for binary options Royalty FX 2020 uses only two indicators, but you can customize only one - Royalty FX 2020. When you go to the indicator settings, you should not change only one parameter, and this is “Serial Key”:

All other parameters can be used without problems, and below we will look at some of them in more detail.

The essence and rules of trading according to the strategy for binary options Royalty FX 2020

As mentioned earlier, the settings of the Royalty FX 2020 indicator are responsible for various parameters, which include the division of the beginning and end of the week, the construction of levels, signals and trend lines that are built automatically. Options such as week divisions will not be useful to everyone, but there is no point in turning them off, since they do not interfere with trading, but trend lines may not be suitable for everyone, and therefore they can be turned off (which was done in our case) by selecting the value "OFF" in the "Display_TrendLines" parameter. If this tool is useful, then you can leave it and all lines will be built automatically:

You can also disable the side information panel in the settings if you wish. The parameter responsible for it is called “Display_Info_Map”. If you leave it, then for binary options you will be able to see such useful information as:

Name of the open currency pair;

Broker time;

Timeframe;

Time until the candle closes;

Trading sessions that are currently open.

Since the strategy for binary options Royalty FX 2020 contains trend lines and a trend indicator in the form of MA, when trading on it you should understand how a trend works in the markets and what a flat is , since using trend auxiliary tools, transactions must be carried out according to the trend .

Speaking about the trading rules using the Royalty FX 2020 strategy for binary options, they are not very complicated, and to buy a Call option (“higher”) you need to:

So that there is an upward trend (preferably, but not necessary); So that the price is above the yellow dots; So that there is a level close to and below the price; For a green star to appear; So that a “hand” appears (the most important rule).

To buy Put (“below”) you need:

So that there is a downward trend (preferably, but not necessary); So that the price is under the yellow dots; So that there is a level close to and above the price; For a red star to appear; So that a “hand” appears (the most important rule).

The timeframe for binary options according to the Royalty FX 2020 strategy for binary options can be used anywhere from 1 minute to 1 day, and expiration should always be 12 candles.

It is important to know that signals in the form of stars can be redrawn, so they only act as a warning that a signal to buy options may soon appear. The most important signal is the “hand”, which always appears after the star has formed.

It is also important that there is at least one level nearby, but the more, the better. Such signals will always be as correct as possible and have the highest probability of a positive outcome:

As you can see in the image above, even without taking into account the main trend, the signals that appeared along with the levels are quite accurate.

Examples of trading strategies for binary options Royalty FX 2020

Next, we will consider examples of possible transactions on the EUR/USD currency pair with a detailed explanation of each situation.

Opening a Call Option

In this case, you can observe the beginning of an upward trend and as many as three levels, which is very powerful support and confirmation of further movement. Therefore, as soon as the main signal (“hand”) appears, it is worth buying a Call option with an expiration of 12 candles:

Opening a Put option

In the case of the Put option, an upward trend is observed, but despite this, there are all the conditions for concluding a transaction and therefore the signal can be used:

Pay attention to the layered signal, which, in addition to being against the trend, also appeared without levels, and therefore it was definitely not worth using.

Conclusion

As a result, we can conclude that the Royalty FX 2020 strategy for binary options can be profitable if all the rules described above are used, but it is always worth remembering that no matter how profitable the system may seem, it must be tested on a demo account.

Also, for profitable trading, you should always adhere to the rules of money management and risk management , since this greatly increases the chances of profitable trading in the future, even if unprofitable transactions are initially made.

