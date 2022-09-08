The indicator for binary options Scalper Signal is a simple signal (arrow) indicator that generates a large number of fairly accurate signals and is suitable for trading both simple options on time frames M15 and higher, and for turbo options and time frames M1-M5.

Even beginners can use this indicator, since in addition to displaying the signal itself, the indicator also highlights the signal candle in the background.

Also, this version of the Scalper Signal indicator is sold online for $10, since it has built-in alerts, but the indicator can be downloaded for free from our website for review.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Scalper Signal

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: Any.

Expiration: 3 candles or 1 candle.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: ScalperSignal_v1.01_Alerts.

Trading instruments: all currency pairs.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Installing the Scalper Signal binary options indicator in MT4

The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

The indicator has a small number of settings, and you can set the number of signals per history, as well as the sensitivity of the signals:

It is also worth paying attention to the fact that the Scalper Signal v1.01 indicator with alert has built-in sound alerts, which is not present in older versions of the indicator. And, accordingly, they can be configured, and it will be useful to enable the “SignalOnClosedCandle” option so that alerts appear only after the signal candles close and do not disappear from the chart:

Trading rules and description of the indicator for binary options Scalper Signal

Trading using the Scalper Signal indicator for binary options is as simple as possible and all that needs to be taken into account is the appearance of arrows on the chart, which are additionally highlighted with a gray background (the background color can be changed):

Accordingly, when a green arrow appears, a Call option with an expiration of three candles is purchased, and when a red arrow appears, a Put option with the same expiration is purchased.

It is also important to understand that the indicator signals appear three candles back, but in most cases this does not interfere with trading and transactions can still be attempted in the direction of the signal.

But the authors of the indicator strongly recommend using other filters in the form of trading methods or indicators, so as not to rely only on the signals of the Scalper Signal indicator. Therefore, the first thing to consider when trading is what a trend is and how to determine it , and also do not forget about how to determine a flat and trend phases .

A useful trading method in addition to the Scalper Signal indicator can also be candlestick analysis of binary options , which allows you to determine market reversals by candlestick formations, or cluster analysis , which allows you to see strong support and resistance levels that are of interest to “big players”.

You can also use this indicator together with indicators such as Bollinger Bands or Stochastic Oscillator . After some tests, these two indicators showed the best combination with the Scalper Signal indicator:

As you can see, if the signals of the three indicators converge, then you can get fairly accurate signals both in the trend and in the flat.

Other indicators can be used as filters, which can show even better results.

Examples of trades using the indicator for binary options Scalper Signal

Let's look at examples of some transactions using both filters to determine the most accurate signals on the EUR/USD currency pair and the M5 time frame.

Call option

The flat movement made it possible to buy a Call option thanks to signals that converged in one place:

Put option

The same area, but the previous signal allowed you to buy a Put option under the same conditions:

Conclusion

As you can see, the Scalper Signal v1.01 indicator with alert can be used both separately and can perfectly complement almost any strategy for binary options . But still, for more accurate signals, it should be used together with other indicators or trading methods.

It is also always worth remembering the rules of money management and risk management, which will help you save a large part of your deposit even in unprofitable transactions.

And do not forget that successful trading cannot be carried out without a good broker, which you can find in our rating of binary options brokers .

