        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Scalper Signal

        Indicator for binary options Scalper Signal

        The indicator for binary options Scalper Signal is a simple signal (arrow) indicator that generates a large number of fairly accurate signals and is suitable for trading both simple options on time frames M15 and higher, and for turbo options and time frames M1-M5.

        Even beginners can use this indicator, since in addition to displaying the signal itself, the indicator also highlights the signal candle in the background.

        Also, this version of the Scalper Signal indicator is sold online for $10, since it has built-in alerts, but the indicator can be downloaded for free from our website for review.

        Indicator for binary options Scalper Signal

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Scalper Signal

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: Any.
        • Expiration: 3 candles or 1 candle.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: ScalperSignal_v1.01_Alerts.
        • Trading instruments: all currency pairs.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing the Scalper Signal binary options indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        The indicator has a small number of settings, and you can set the number of signals per history, as well as the sensitivity of the signals:

        Scalper Signal indicator settings

        It is also worth paying attention to the fact that the Scalper Signal v1.01 indicator with alert has built-in sound alerts, which is not present in older versions of the indicator. And, accordingly, they can be configured, and it will be useful to enable the “SignalOnClosedCandle” option so that alerts appear only after the signal candles close and do not disappear from the chart:

        Scalper Signal Alerts

        Trading rules and description of the indicator for binary options Scalper Signal

        Trading using the Scalper Signal indicator for binary options is as simple as possible and all that needs to be taken into account is the appearance of arrows on the chart, which are additionally highlighted with a gray background (the background color can be changed):

        Signals of the Scalper Signal indicator

        Accordingly, when a green arrow appears, a Call option with an expiration of three candles is purchased, and when a red arrow appears, a Put option with the same expiration is purchased.

        It is also important to understand that the indicator signals appear three candles back, but in most cases this does not interfere with trading and transactions can still be attempted in the direction of the signal.

        But the authors of the indicator strongly recommend using other filters in the form of trading methods or indicators, so as not to rely only on the signals of the Scalper Signal indicator. Therefore, the first thing to consider when trading is what a trend is and how to determine it , and also do not forget about how to determine a flat and trend phases .

        A useful trading method in addition to the Scalper Signal indicator can also be candlestick analysis of binary options , which allows you to determine market reversals by candlestick formations, or cluster analysis , which allows you to see strong support and resistance levels that are of interest to “big players”.

        You can also use this indicator together with indicators such as Bollinger Bands or Stochastic Oscillator . After some tests, these two indicators showed the best combination with the Scalper Signal indicator:

        Scalper Signal indicator and Bolinger Bands with Stochastic

        As you can see, if the signals of the three indicators converge, then you can get fairly accurate signals both in the trend and in the flat.

        Other indicators can be used as filters, which can show even better results.

        Examples of trades using the indicator for binary options Scalper Signal

        Let's look at examples of some transactions using both filters to determine the most accurate signals on the EUR/USD currency pair and the M5 time frame.

        Call option

        The flat movement made it possible to buy a Call option thanks to signals that converged in one place:

        Call option based on the Scalper Signal indicator

        Put option

        The same area, but the previous signal allowed you to buy a Put option under the same conditions:

        Put option based on the Scalper Signal indicator

        Conclusion

        As you can see, the Scalper Signal v1.01 indicator with alert can be used both separately and can perfectly complement almost any strategy for binary options . But still, for more accurate signals, it should be used together with other indicators or trading methods.

        It is also always worth remembering the rules of money management and risk management, which will help you save a large part of your deposit even in unprofitable transactions.

        And do not forget that successful trading cannot be carried out without a good broker, which you can find in our rating of binary options brokers .

        Download the Scalper Signal template and indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        Comments

        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Вот разноцветные стрелки это самое оно. Все просто!!!!
        25 January 2024
        Answer
        Тимофей
        Тимофей
        А индикатор очень интересный, и сигналы точные
        Владимир, Согласен и поддерживаю и мне ещё реально понравилось  использовать  индикатор с  Bollinger Bands и Stochastic Oscillator....., как посоветовали в статье.... сразу сигналы отсеиваются слабые... и рисковые.... а в целом клёвый инструмент
        24 January 2024
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        А индикатор очень интересный, и сигналы точные
        Владимир, Согласен и поддерживаю и мне ещё реально понравилось  использовать  индикатор с  Bollinger Bands и Stochastic Oscillator....., как посоветовали в статье.... сразу сигналы отсеиваются слабые... и рисковые
        24 January 2024
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Кстати в ранней версии алертов НЕТ
        Олег Т., абсолютно ТОЧНО! Меня заинтересовал этот инструмент и я долго не мог понять, почему в статье в обзоре одни скрины, а в МТ 4 отображается по другому) Две версии ТОЧНО! Спасибо админам за пояснения. А индикатор очень интересный, и сигналы точные
        24 January 2024
        Answer
        Олег Т.
        Олег Т.
        Индикатор без алерта
        Геннадий Бабак, ниже уже написали, что в архиве есть оба варианта scalper signal: как с алертами, так и без. Внимательнее посмотрите в архиве, там в папке Indicators есть файлы ScalperSignal_v1.01_Alerts.mq4
        Option Bull, АГАААА! Вот в чем дело) а я думаю что такое? я установил и у меня по другому отображается подсветка окрашивание свечи со стрелкой, ахах спасибо, теперь понятно что там в архиве две версии индикатора. Кстати в ранней версии алертов НЕТ
        24 January 2024
        Answer
        Олег Т.
        Олег Т.
        Интересная система подсветки сигнальной свечи вместе с тенью. Должна быть какая-то польза от этого для анализа, а не только типо подсветили)))
        24 January 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Индикатор без алерта
        Геннадий Бабак, ниже уже написали, что в архиве есть оба варианта scalper signal: как с алертами, так и без. Внимательнее посмотрите в архиве, там в папке Indicators есть файлы ScalperSignal_v1.01_Alerts.mq4
        24 January 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Здравствуйте. Скачал индикатор.Но в загрузках, при открытии файла требуется выбрать кодировку. Пробовал все, ничего не получается. Что не так? С уважением Владимир
        первый раз слышу про кодировки. что за кодировка? что именно ее просит? индикатор работает
        Серж, он наверное имеет в виду кодировку символов, которая отвечает за их корректное отображение вместо кракозябр или иероглифов. Если там таблицы символов из юникода, то можно сразу же выбирать кодировку UTF-8.
        24 January 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        зарегистрировался , чтоб оставить комментаий. без алерта этот индикатор. БЕЗ АЛЕРТА
        Karpow, и еще стрелки появляются после того как пройдут 3 свечки. только потом. сзади )))))
        да, он из прошлого показывает)) но я пробовал торговать даже по таким сигналам, все равно профит можно получать если в момент сигнала входить. эффективность еще под вопросом, я не тестировал его долго. 1 день всего
        Григорий Туманов, очень интересное и оригинальное решение от разработчиков)) Правда в самой же статье сказано, что нужно дополнительно фильтровать сигналы тем же Стохастиком или полосами Боллинджера, ну или чем-нибудь другим.
        24 January 2024
        Answer
        Геннадий Бабак
        Индикатор без алерта
        29 October 2021
        Answer
        Серж
        Здравствуйте. Скачал индикатор.Но в загрузках, при открытии файла требуется выбрать кодировку. Пробовал все, ничего не получается. Что не так? С уважением Владимир
        первый раз слышу про кодировки. что за кодировка? что именно ее просит? индикатор работает
        11 January 2021
        Answer
        Владимир
        Здравствуйте. Скачал индикатор.Но в загрузках, при открытии файла требуется выбрать кодировку. Пробовал все, ничего не получается. Что не так? С уважением Владимир
        06 January 2021
        Answer
        Григорий Туманов
        Григорий Туманов
        зарегистрировался , чтоб оставить комментаий. без алерта этот индикатор. БЕЗ АЛЕРТА
        Karpow, и еще стрелки появляются после того как пройдут 3 свечки. только потом. сзади )))))
        да, он из прошлого показывает)) но я пробовал торговать даже по таким сигналам, все равно профит можно получать если в момент сигнала входить. эффективность еще под вопросом, я не тестировал его долго. 1 день всего
        12 November 2020
        Answer
        Серж
        зарегистрировался , чтоб оставить комментаий. без алерта этот индикатор. БЕЗ АЛЕРТА
        в архиве 2 индикатора, один без алерта и вторая версия с алертами. внимательнее надо изучать архив
        12 November 2020
        Answer
        Karpow
        зарегистрировался , чтоб оставить комментаий. без алерта этот индикатор. БЕЗ АЛЕРТА
        Karpow, и еще стрелки появляются после того как пройдут 3 свечки. только потом. сзади )))))
        11 November 2020
        Answer
        Karpow
        зарегистрировался , чтоб оставить комментаий. без алерта этот индикатор. БЕЗ АЛЕРТА
        11 November 2020
        Answer
        Maxtrade
        Maxtrade
        нааконец то scalper signal с алертом, его фиг найдешь)) спасибо
        18 August 2020
        Answer
        Looper
        Looper
        Старенький индюк, ему уже сто лет) а до сих пор спросом пользуется)
        18 August 2020
        Answer
        Сергей
        Ураааа, спасибо, вроде так просто алерты присобачить, а в сети искал и не нашел, а тут на тебе)
        18 August 2020
        Answer
