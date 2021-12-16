    Registration
        Strategy for Quotex "SRM"

        Speculators use technical analysis approaches to find optimal entry points into the market. However, this approach does not provide effective signals with 100% probability. In particular, the effectiveness is reduced due to the fact that they react to changes in the market with a slight delay. In this regard, users simultaneously use an extended toolkit for binary options .

        Some of the correct methods for making deals on buying digital contracts include combining three popular indicators: SMA (simple ma) , RSI (relative strength index) and MACD (moving average convergence and divergence) .

        Before you start buying options, don't forget that you can reduce trading risks by using the Quotex Loss Cancel Promo Code . This will always allow you to cancel any $10 loss trade.

        Watch on Youtube

        Watch on RuTube

        Features of the trading methodology for Quotex

        For work it is recommended to use three tools with default settings:

        1. SMA 10;
        2. Relative Strength Index 14;
        3. MAKDI 12, 26, 9.

        SRM Strategy for Quotex

        You will need to change the zones in RSI, where you set the value to 50:

        RSI settings

        Unlike many other strategies for Quotex, this approach is based on the RSI indicator. That is, other tools give signals that confirm or refute the main one. Trading within this method is conducted according to the readings of the relative strength index: the trader needs to track the moment when it crosses the middle line.

        With the help of SMA, you can see whether the average rate is rising or falling over a given time interval . And thanks to MACD, you can find the optimal moment to place an order, as well as identify "noise" and false indications from other instruments used in trading.

        To conduct trading operations, it is recommended to simultaneously use all three trader "assistants" with the settings set by the platform by default.

        Conditions for purchasing Call

        Trading on Kvotex comes down to determining the moment when all three indicators used reach certain values. It is recommended to buy Call contracts if:

        • graphical display of Relative Strenth Index crosses level 50;
        • the price chart is located above the 10 moving average level;
        • MACD charts intersect each other below the zero level.

        If all the above conditions are met, you need to open a position to buy a Call option on the next candle:

        buy call by quotex strategy

        When to Buy a Put Option

        Buying digital Put contracts is recommended in the opposite situation. Such operations should be carried out when the MACD shows an intersection, and the RSI chart goes down from top to bottom, crossing the 50 border. In addition, the price of the selected asset should be below the moving average of 10. Under such conditions, users need to place orders after the following candlestick pattern has formed:

        buy put by quotex strategy

        Results

        The given method is distinguished by its increased efficiency. This is explained by the fact that each of the used capabilities of the Kvotex platform gives strong signals. However, this trading format introduces certain limitations: the described entry situations rarely occur on the market. Therefore, users rarely make transactions.

        It is important to note that the RSI must cross the 50 level, and the MACDI lines must cross each other. You cannot open trades if the charts are close to the specified limits. It is important that there is an intersection. But if all three conditions are met, you can open a position: with a high degree of probability, such an operation will be profitable. At the same time, to avoid losses, we recommend testing this strategy for Quotex on a demo account before entering the real market.

        Watch on Youtube

        Watch on RuTube

        OPEN ACCOUNT WITH QUOTEX

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely analyze all your questions on video.

        Quotex

        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Богдан
        Богдан
        Для меня было открытием что использовании стандартных индикаторов может принести какую-то пользу.
        Трейдер БО, Для начинающего это очень серьёзно подспорье
        29 November 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Для меня было открытием что использовании стандартных индикаторов может принести какую-то пользу.
        Трейдер БО, Это доказательство что они работают!!!
        28 November 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Для меня было открытием что использовании стандартных индикаторов может принести какую-то пользу.
        Трейдер БО, Век живи, век учись....)))
        27 November 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Для меня было открытием что использовании стандартных индикаторов может принести какую-то пользу.
        23 November 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        название как придумают, а по факту там нчиего особенного, стандартные индюки, рабочие, если понимать их. по движению просто торгуешь и все. экспирация 3 свечи сюда подойдет
        Евгений, а таймфрейм я так понимаю подходит сюда H1? То есть стратегия подходит для среднесрочной торговли, верно?
        Руслан, ну судя по тому, что выполнение всех перечисленных в статье условий возникает достаточно редко, то можно сказать, что и для долгосрочной торговли тоже.
        20 March 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Вообще очень интересно и при этом довольно простое решение, хотя с другой стороны кажется, что оно немного избыточно, например здесь можно было бы оставить один мувинг: RSI или SMA.
        20 March 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        название как придумают, а по факту там нчиего особенного, стандартные индюки, рабочие, если понимать их. по движению просто торгуешь и все. экспирация 3 свечи сюда подойдет
        Евгений, а таймфрейм я так понимаю подходит сюда H1? То есть стратегия подходит для среднесрочной торговли, верно?
        20 March 2023
        Answer
        Евгений
        название как придумают, а по факту там нчиего особенного, стандартные индюки, рабочие, если понимать их. по движению просто торгуешь и все. экспирация 3 свечи сюда подойдет
        07 December 2021
        Answer
        Алекс
        Алекс
        название как придумают, а по факту там нчиего особенного, стандартные индюки, рабочие, если понимать их. по движению просто торгуешь и все. экспирация 3 свечи сюда подойдет
        а если 5 свечей?
        07 December 2021
        Answer
        Евгений
        название как придумают, а по факту там нчиего особенного, стандартные индюки, рабочие, если понимать их. по движению просто торгуешь и все. экспирация 3 свечи сюда подойдет
        а если 5 свечей?
        не могу сказать, 3 свечи я потестил немного на истории, 5 свечей думаю уже многовато, тогда уже если прям по тренду то больше 5 смотреть, но я бы на 3 остановился
        07 December 2021
        Answer
