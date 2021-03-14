    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Broker Reviews
        /
        The whole truth about the Quotex broker
        /
        Strategies for Quotex
        /
        Stochastic Average Strategy

        Strategy for Quotex "Stochastic Average"

        Of course, the short expiration period of options allows you to get a possible profit much faster, which seems very tempting for novice traders. However, experienced stock market players prefer to use medium-term and long-term strategies when trading binary options . This option allows you to reduce risks with significant price fluctuations in the range (market "noise").

        The choice of turbo options for beginners to trade through the broker Quotex is also due to the fact that such contracts seem more understandable and do not require long analysis, whereas when opening medium-term transactions, quick analysis is not enough. Meanwhile, there is an easy-to-learn strategy that is often used by experienced traders. In addition, all the necessary indicators for binary options used in this system are available by default on the broker Quotex platform.

        Features of the Stochastic Average Strategy for Quotex

        To trade using the specified strategy, you need to install 3 indicators:

        1. Moving Average . Moving Average is a smooth line on the chart and is used mainly to understand the direction of the trend . The location of Japanese candlesticks above the SMA line indicates an upward (bullish) trend. When the candlesticks are below the line, the trend is bearish (i.e. downward);
        2. Bollinger Bands. This indicator is displayed as three smooth lines. It can be used to determine not only the trend direction, but also the boundaries of the market price range (price channel). Bollinger Bands is used to calculate the moment of buying a binary option. The entry into the transaction should be made immediately after the price bounces off the upper or lower boundary of the range;
        3. Stochastic Oscillator . Also a popular indicator that shows overbought/oversold asset. Used in the Stochastic Average strategy for additional confirmation of the signal received from Bollinger Bands.

        chart indicators Quotex

        Installing and configuring indicators in Quotex

        To make binary options trades on Quotex using this strategy, you need to add the following indicators to the chart with certain settings:

        1. Simple Moving Average: period "150":

        Simple Moving Average indicator period 150

        1. Bollinger Bands: period "20", deviation "2":

        Bollinger Bands indicator period 20

        1. Stochastic Oscillator: period%k – “5”, period%d – “3”, deviation – “3”, levels – “70” and “30”, method – SMA:

        Stochastic Oscillator indicator SMA method

        The recommended timeframe for trading using the Stochastic Average strategy is H1, the chart is “Japanese candlesticks”, the expiration is 4 candles.

        Trading Rules for Stochastic Average Strategy for Quotex Broker

        There should be no major questions when trading on Quotex when choosing this strategy if you follow three basic rules.

        A deal with the purchase of a Call option should be opened when the price bounces off the lower Bollinger line, if at the same time the Moving Average indicates a bullish trend (i.e. the line is below the candles), and the Stochastic signal line has left the oversold zone, i.e. is above the “30” level:

        Quotex chart price above SMA

        Put options should be bought in the opposite situation. Such binary options transactions are made during a downward trend, indicated by the SMA line, while the Stochastic Oscillator line should leave the overbought zone (that is, should be below the "70" level), and the price should rebound from the upper border of the Bollinger bands:

        Quotex Stochastic chart below 70

        The expiration for each trade should be at least 2 hours, but as mentioned above, it is better to use 4 hours (4 candles on the H1 chart).

        Also, don't forget that risks in trading can be reduced using the promo code for canceling a losing trade from Quotex . This will allow you to always cancel any losing trade of $10.

        Recommendations when using this strategy

        In order to make a profit by trading on the Stochastic Average strategy at the binary options broker Kvotex, you should use assets with high volatility, for which many contracts are opened. It is not recommended to make a deal during a flat , when the direction of the price movement is not clearly expressed (sideways trend).

        It is also worth paying special attention to the position of the broken line of Stochastic and you should open an order only when it has left the overbought/oversold zone.

        Watch on Youtube

        Watch on RuTube

        OPEN ACCOUNT WITH QUOTEX

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely analyze all your questions on video.

        Quotex

        See also:

        How to open an account with Quotex

        How to verify your Quotex account

        Quotex Broker Affiliate Program

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Артур
        Артур
        За то какой экстрим!!!)))))
        11 January 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Настройки есть - можно работать. Но я пока в турбоопционы не лезу.
        Трейдер БО, аналогично. не готов я пока к такому движу.
        29 November 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Говорите активы с высокой волатильностью? Это черева-то.
        24 November 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Настройки есть - можно работать. Но я пока в турбоопционы не лезу.
        23 November 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Все равно не могу до конца понять, для чего здесь нужен индикатор Стохастик? Не перегружает ли он лишний раз график?
        07 March 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Очень много различных индикаторов, можно и запутаться глядя с первого взгляда. Стратегия по всей видимости явно не для новичков.
        07 March 2023
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        хорошие и тонкие настройки, можно под себя отрегулировать для комфортной и эффективной торговли. А стохастик он и в Африке стохастик
        03 June 2022
        Answer
        Артур Беглый
        Артур Беглый
        люблю стохастик, а если его еще добавить разными настройками, то можно получить еще более точные сигналы. в quotex как раз использовать можно тоже несколько их
        а какие настройки брать?
        простые 9 3 3, потом 30 15 15 и 50 25 25. но там надо следить завсеми и плюс дивера отслеживать.
        23 March 2021
        Answer
        Карим
        Карим
        люблю стохастик, а если его еще добавить разными настройками, то можно получить еще более точные сигналы. в quotex как раз использовать можно тоже несколько их
        а какие настройки брать?
        23 March 2021
        Answer
        Артур Беглый
        Артур Беглый
        люблю стохастик, а если его еще добавить разными настройками, то можно получить еще более точные сигналы. в quotex как раз использовать можно тоже несколько их
        23 March 2021
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!