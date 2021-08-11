Strategies for binary options for 5 minutes (TOP 5)

Today you can find quite a few different strategies for trading, and therefore they can be divided not only into types, but also into timeframes . And the most popular among beginners are undoubtedly strategies for binary options for 5 minutes, followed by strategies for turbo options (with an expiration of 60 seconds or less).

It is immediately worth noting that strategies for binary options for 5 minutes have more advantages compared to faster strategies due to the fact that the likelihood of receiving a loss on them is less. This probability arises due to the fact that price movement within 1 minute is much more difficult to predict than price movement within 5 minutes.

Next, we will consider the TOP 5 best and most accurate strategies for binary options for 5 minutes.

General characteristics for the TOP 5 strategies for binary options for 5 minutes

All of the exact 5-minute binary strategies we are considering are suitable for the MetaTrader 4 terminal and use only classic types of options, namely Call and Put.

When trading strategies for binary options for 5 minutes, you can use any trading instruments, and these are currency pairs , stocks, cryptocurrencies , commodities.

It is better to choose the most volatile and active trading time, namely 8:00-20:00 Moscow time.

It is better to trade through trusted brokers.

Since to trade these strategies you need an MT4 terminal, below you can see a video on installing indicators and with detailed instructions for MetaTrader 4 :

Strategy for binary options for 5 minutes – Flash-FX Scalper

The Flash-FX Scalper strategy for 5 minutes is a paid signal strategy with elements of scalping and trend trading. This strategy consists of several signal indicators (arrows and large dots) and an information panel that helps determine the trend, and also gives signals in the form of squares of different colors.

The trading rules for the 5 Minute Flash-FX Scalper binary options strategy are quite simple, and Call options are purchased if:

The name of the selected tool on the panel is colored green; The square under the selected timeframe is also colored green; A green arrow appears on the chart; The price is located above the gray large dots.

Expiration for transactions – 5 minutes:

Put options are purchased if:

The name of the selected tool on the panel is colored white; The square under the selected timeframe is also white; A white arrow appears on the graph; The price is under the large gray dots.

Expiration for trades for trades – 5 minutes:

Download Flash FX Scalper strategy

Download

Strategy for binary options for 5 minutes – M5 Scalping

The M5 Scalping strategy for binary options for 5 minutes consists of levels that are built automatically, two filter indicators that are located in the “basement” and signals in the form of arrows. Also in this strategy, the current trading day is colored with a gray background for greater convenience and there is a small information panel in the upper left corner.

Call options according to the strategy for binary options for 5 minutes M5 Scalping are purchased if:

A white arrow pointing upward appears on the chart; The price should be close to the level (required) and it is best if it is above the level; The filter indicators below should turn blue.

Expiration – 5 minutes:

Put options are purchased if:

A white downward arrow appears on the chart; The price should be close to the level (required) and it is best if it is below the level; The filter indicators below should turn red.

Expiration – 5 minutes:

Download M5 Scalping strategy

Download

Strategy for binary options for 5 minutes – 5M Binary Options v6.1

This strategy is the simplest strategy for binary options for 5 minutes from our TOP, as it includes only two indicators - a signal indicator (arrows) and an oscillator as a filter. The “basement” oscillator is built on the basis of Moving Averages and the Stochastic Oscillator indicator .

The trading rules for the 5M Binary Options v6.1 strategy are as simple as the strategy itself, and Call options are purchased if:

A blue arrow appears; Oscillator points in the “basement” are blue.

Expiration – 5 minutes:

Put options are purchased if:

A yellow arrow appears; The oscillator points in the “basement” are red.

Expiration – 5 minutes:

Download strategy 5M Binary Options v6.1

Download

Strategy for binary options for 5 minutes – Binary System

This strategy includes fifteen indicators for binary options and the Forex market , but some of them are informational and six indicators are used for signals. The strategy itself is a channel one, and trading is carried out in a channel that is built automatically. Also in the strategy for binary options for 5 minutes there are local levels of support and resistance , and more global levels of supply and demand.

Call options for this strategy are purchased if:

An upward arrow appears; The price should be at the lower border of the channel (or near) or above the middle border of the channel; The local level (blue dots) should appear; A green dot should appear; The Stoch Bars and Stoch Histogram indicators should turn green; The %R indicator should be above the Sell Zone.

Expiration – 5 minutes:

Put options using this strategy are purchased if:

A downward arrow appears; The price should be at the upper border of the channel (or near) or below the middle border of the channel; The local level (red dots) should appear; A red dot should appear; The Stoch Bars and Stoch Histogram indicators should turn red; The %R indicator should be below the Buy Zone.

Expiration – 5 minutes:

Download the Binary System strategy

Download

Strategy for binary options for 5 minutes – Magnetic

This strategy is based on the Zigzag indicator, which acts as a trend indicator and as a signal indicator. The strategy also includes other trend indicators, filters in the form of oscillators and histograms, as well as a panel with time frames and signals.

To buy Call options using this strategy for 5 minutes, you need to:

Zigzag showed an upward arrow; The price was above the green and blue dots on the chart; The M5 Forex Supreme Filter indicator was colored blue; Timeframes M1 and M5 in the panel in the upper left corner were colored blue; There were no yellow dots on the RSI TC NEW indicator, which indicate a flat ; The RSI TC NEW indicator line was above the “50” level and below the “70” level.

Expiration – 5 minutes:

To buy Put options using this strategy for 5 minutes, you need to:

Zigzag showed a down arrow; The price was below the green and blue dots on the chart; The M5 Forex Supreme Filter indicator was colored lilac; Timeframes M1 and M5 on the panel in the upper left corner were colored lilac; There were no yellow dots on the RSI TC NEW indicator, which indicate a flat; The RSI TC NEW indicator line was below the “50” level and above the “70” level.

Expiration – 5 minutes:

Download the Magnetic strategy

Download

Tips for Beginners Using Accurate Binary Options Strategies for 5 Minutes

To make any strategy a more accurate 5 minute strategy for binary options, you need to adhere to some rules. The most basic rule is to trade only with the trend. To quickly and easily determine the trend, we recommend that you read useful articles on this topic, namely:

By understanding where the price is likely to go, you can increase your chances of successfully closing any transaction significantly, which is very important in binary options, since due to fixed profits and losses, the mathematical expectation will always be not in the trader’s favor.

Another useful addition to any trading would be the use of technical analysis . Building channels, identifying patterns, and being able to identify important price levels will definitely increase your chances of success. In addition, you can use Price Action , candlestick analysis and graphical analysis , which will make it possible to further confirm any signal with accurate and effective candlestick and price formations.

It is also important to never forget about the rules of money management and risk management , since it is thanks to them that you can make your strategy the best strategy for binary options for 5 minutes and for any other time frames. In addition, MM and RM allow you not to lose your deposit when trading.

And of course, it is always worth remembering the psychology of trading , and never trade for other people’s funds or credit funds in order to avoid psychological pressure.

Conclusion

All of the above TOP 5 accurate strategies for binary options for 5 minutes are only a subjective selection and before you start trading on them you should definitely test them on a demo account , and then start trading with small amounts to make sure that you confidently and accurately understand rules of strategy.

It is also very important to trade only through trusted brokers.



