The indicator for binary options Vortex consists of two differently directed oscillators, which are based on the volatility of the trading asset. Thanks to the indicator parameters, it can be configured for both medium- and long-term transactions, as well as short-term trading.

The indicator also has three types of signals, which increases the likelihood of a positive outcome.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Vortex

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-D1.

Expiration: 1 candle or 10 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: Vortex.

Trading instruments: all currency pairs.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

Installing the Vortex binary options indicator in MT4

The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

To reduce the number of signals and increase their quality, you can change the only indicator parameter to a higher value.

At the end of the article, you can also download a template from indicators with all the necessary levels and settings.

The Vortex indicator can also be used without MetaTrader 4. On the live chart for binary options it can be found in the “Indicators” section.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

Trading rules and examples of transactions with the indicator for binary options Vortex

The indicator bases its values ​​on the volatility of the currency pair or instrument used and the more active the market, the greater the amplitude of the indicator’s fluctuations, while in a flat the indicator remains in a narrow channel, constantly intertwining with each other:

Expiration for any types of signals (which we will consider below) should be used from 10 candles. But for scalpers, you can try trading with an expiration of 1 candle, but in this case you should experiment with the indicator settings.

Crossing of Vortex indicator lines

The first and simplest signal that the Vortex indicator can generate is the intersection of lines. Therefore, to buy a Call option, the green line of the indicator must cross the red line from bottom to top, and to buy a Put option, the green line must cross the red line from top to bottom:

As you can see, during normal market activity, the intersection of the lines suggests where the price will go.

Exit from the Vortex indicator range

The essence of the second type of signals is when the indicator lines leave the range (black channel in the Vortex indicator window). Moreover, after leaving the range, to buy a Call option, the green line must be above the red line (above), and to buy a Put option, the green line must be below the red line (below):

This method does not require the indicator lines to cross, but if there is a cross before exiting the range, this will only strengthen the signal.

Trading from oversold and overbought zones of the Vortex indicator

The last type of signals involves trading from oversold and overbought levels, which is also used in the indicators Stochastic Oscillator and RSI , or in their general form Stochastic RSI .

In this case, it will also be more convenient to use the green line, since the red line is inverted. You need to buy a Call option when the green line has left or is moving away from the oversold zone, and you need to buy a Put option when the green line has left or is moving away from the overbought zone:

Please note that it is desirable for the line to touch the level and not just be close to it.

Another important point is that the level values ​​will be different for different time frames, so it is worth testing this type of signals separately on different time frames to choose the best option.

Conclusion

As you can see, if you use the Vortex indicator correctly, you can get accurate signals for binary options trading. But don’t forget about trading with the trend , as well as using the rules of money management .

It is also best to trade through a trusted broker. You can find one in our rating of binary options brokers . We wish you successful trading!

Download the Vortex template and indicator

Download

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

See also:

Trading Strategies for Binary Options

Martingale calculator

The best binary options broker! Who is he?

How to trade on weekends. What are OTC quotes?