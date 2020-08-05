The indicator for binary options VP Range V6 is an analogue of the VP V6 indicator , but its difference is that it builds a market profile not for each day or hour, but for a range (week, month, year), and this range can be set manually.

Thanks to this, each trader can view both historical profile data and any other area that cannot be seen using the VP V6 indicator.

Characteristics of the VP Range V6 indicator

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: Any.

Expiration: from 10 candles for M5 and 3-5 candles for H1.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: VP Range V6.

Trading instruments: all currency pairs.

Trading hours: 8:00-18:00.

Installing the VP Range V6 indicator in MetaTrader 4

The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

The VP Range V6 indicator, like its analogue, has different settings for color gamut and display. If we talk about display, you can choose:

Last minutes values ​​(the number of minutes is indicated in the settings). Free range values. Fixed range values ​​(the number of minutes is indicated in the settings).

Last minute values ​​will be useful if a trader needs to build a market profile, for example, for the last 6 hours. Accordingly, in the settings of the “Range mode” variable it will be necessary to select the “Last minutes” parameter and select the desired value (any range is indicated in minutes, and for 6 hours it will be 360 ​​minutes), after which the indicator will automatically rebuild the profile:

It will be useful to choose free range values ​​in cases where you need to look at the market profile for a certain period in the past. To do this, you need to select the “Between lines” option, and then drag the lines to the desired dates:

A fixed range allows you to build a market profile from any desired date, and its length is limited to a specified value and will be fixed. To use this mode, you must select the “Minutes to line” parameter and specify the required number of minutes:

In the VP Range V6 indicator, you can also customize the scale for building a market profile, and if in the analog indicator for most currency pairs the value “*10” in the “Point scale” variable is suitable, then for VP Range V6 in this case the value “*” is more suitable 10", which will make the profile a little more accurate:

And of course, the color scheme of the profile can be changed to your taste:

The image below shows the settings responsible for the parameters described above:

Trading rules and description of the VP Range V6 indicator

Although the VP Range V6 market profile indicator allows you to see important price levels and zones from which the price will most often bounce, this does not make it the holy grail for binary options . Therefore, when using a volume profile, it is very important to know what a trend is and how to determine it , as well as understand what a bullish and bearish trend is.

It is also worth noting that profile indicators are often used in cluster analysis for binary options , so the VP Range V6 indicator is universal.

The essence of this indicator and the market profile as a whole is to know which parts of the price are of interest to ordinary traders and “big players”. And displaying a profile, for example, for the last month will make it clear from which levels or zones you can expect a price rebound, and when such levels are broken, in most cases they become mirrored.

You can build a market profile, the values ​​of which will be useful for trading binary options, for the following ranges:

Previous trading day.

Previous trading week.

Previous trading month.

Previous trading quarter.

And if we talk about options on futures contracts, then you can build a profile for the contract period, which is different for all instruments.

Trading rules by profile are divided into:

Trading after a breakout. Trading from levels.

Speaking of a breakout, a trader looks for areas of price with volumetric accumulation (flat), after which he waits for a breakout in one direction and then buys an option.

Trading from levels involves price rebounds from broken zones or levels, and you can use both new levels and already broken ones.

Examples of trading using the VP Range V6 indicator

If trading is carried out intraday, then you can build a market profile for the current day, and you should use charts M5 and H1. On an hourly time frame, you can look at the overall picture and sometimes switch to a 5-minute chart to confirm your assumptions.

In the image below you can see the H1 graph and a pronounced volumetric accumulation:

But if you look at the price area where this volume was traded, it does not immediately become clear that there was a flat there.

And therefore it is necessary to switch to chart M5:

And as you can see, the flat was wide, but in the middle of the flat a large volume had accumulated in the morning, and after the flat was broken and the price went up, it was worth buying a Call option with an expiration of 10 candles for M5 or 2-3 candles for H1, which is would ultimately make a profit.

Conclusion

A market profile can be a very useful tool in binary options trading if you learn how to apply it correctly and only use it according to the trend.

Since the profile is built by volume, it will be useful for every trader to know about trading binary options by volume . Understanding volume trading will give you an added advantage and help you better understand how to build a market profile.

Also important in trading are the rules of money management and risk management , as they make it possible not to lose the entire deposit over a long unprofitable period. And do not forget that a trusted broker also matters in profitable trading and you can find such a broker in our rating of binary options brokers .

