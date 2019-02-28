    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Win Win

        Indicator for binary options Win Win

        Among the binary options indicators , which are equally well suited for both beginners and experienced traders, accurate arrow indicators are especially popular, one of which stands out as the Win Win Binary Option Indicator. The popularity of the tool is explained by its ease of use. But despite this, the indicator works on a complex algorithm that ensures up to 80% of profitable trades. Using this tool, you can trade any currency pairs on all suitable timeframes (it is recommended to choose in the interval between M5 and H1).

        Chart with Win Win indicator

        The European and the beginning of the American sessions are considered optimal for working with this tool. The expiration date of one binary option is until the current candle closes (5 minutes for M5, 15 minutes for M15, and so on).

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        How to trade with Win Win Binary Option Indicator

        The principle of trading comes down to following these simple recommendations:

        1. Buy a Call option if a white arrow pointing upward appears on the price chart.
        2. Buy a Put option if the arrow is pointing down.

        You should enter the market immediately after the signal is formed, without waiting for the candle to close. The expiration time is set according to the timeframe on which the signal was received.

        Call signals with Win Win indicator

        Call and Put signals with Win Win indicator

        Put signals with Win Win indicator

        Call and Put signals on the chart

        Call signals on the Win Win chart

        It should be understood that the profitability of the selected indicator largely depends on the conditions provided by the broker. It is recommended to trade binary options with reliable brokers that do not delay the opening of a trade or even provide the opportunity to trade binary options in MT4 . You can choose a reliable broker in our rating of binary options brokers 2019 .

        Download Win Win indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        See also:

        Online signals for binary options

        Best Strategies for Binary Options

        Live chart for binary options

        How to choose a binary options broker

        How to make money on binary options

        Binary options are a scam

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Константин Алексеев
        Константин Алексеев
        Поторговал с индикатором, сигналы дает нормальные, использовал правда его в одиночку включить в торговую систему еще не пробовал но думаю получилось бы не плохо, на M5 графике хорошо прям работает.
        15 March 2021
        Answer
        Аркадий
        Норм индюк, панелька не особо полезна, а так можно в ствою систему его вкрутить
        12 April 2020
        Answer
        Марвин
        а так сигналы с виду не плохие, надеюсь в реале также
        28 March 2020
        Answer
        Мистер график
        Мистер график
        вин вин, это типа младший брат винпрофита?)))
        28 February 2020
        Answer
        Azalia
        Azalia
        Отличный индикатор!!!
        22 May 2019
        Answer
        Sever87
        Sever87
        Торговать можно на любом ТФ, как вышел сигал сразу его нужно брать до конца свечи!
        20 April 2019
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        Очень хороший стрелочный неперерисовывающийся индикатор, при смене ТФ стрелки не пропадают, точность индикатора 80-85%!
        16 April 2019
        Answer
        Greco$
        Greco$
        Не плохой индикатор, результаты теста меня устроили
        03 April 2019
        Answer
        Jero
        Jero
        Да, дает мало сигналов, но в целом работает хорошо.
        20 March 2019
        Answer
        Tan
        Из моего опыта тестирования – индикатор не перекрашивался. Да, сигнал приходит во время свечи или ее середине, что не есть хорошо. Однако многие сигналы подходят и для следующей свечи.
        19 March 2019
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!