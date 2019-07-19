    Registration
        WinOptionGame - #1 Online Game for Traders

        WinOptionGame - make the right forecast and earn money without a broker

        Tired of dubious brokers, opaque conditions and problems with withdrawal of winnings? WinOptionGame turns the world of trading upside down! Here you will not fight with a soulless algorithm or a greedy broker, but will compete with real people, the same traders as you. Are you ready for a real test of your skills? WinOptionGame is not just a trading platform, it is a real arena for intellectual duels, where it is not a fat wallet that wins, but a sharp mind and cold-blooded calculation.

        Open WinOptionGame.io website

        Content:

        WinOptionGame presentation

        What is WinOptionGame?

        This is an online game where you can not only play, predicting the Bitcoin rate , but also withdraw your earnings in real money. All transactions here are open and honest, without the participation of a broker - directly with other traders. You see the actions of your opponents and always know what amount is being fought for. In this game, there are no hidden pitfalls and dubious manipulations of brokers. Only traders, your mind and the correct BTC rate forecast.

        This game is incredibly exciting. The tension of a real confrontation will make your blood boil and your adrenaline rush. Each round is a chance to hone your skills, learn new strategies and become a better trader.

        WinOptionGame interface

        WinOptionGame is not only a game, but also an active community. Communicate with like-minded people in the social networks of this project, share experiences, find friends and worthy opponents. Test yourself, your strength and nerves in a fair intellectual duel. Hone your skills, learn from your own and other people's mistakes to become even better. Prove to everyone that you can read the market better than others, and take away large cash prizes.

        How to play?

        Forget about dishonest brokers! With WinOptionGame you will play against other traders, not rigged algorithms. You will have the opportunity to test your skills and knowledge in exciting confrontations with other traders, where the winner is the one who feels the market best. Are you ready for a real challenge?

        How does this work?

        A real Bitcoin chart will open in front of you, and players will need to predict what will happen to its rate in 15, 30 and 60 seconds: will it go up or down. All participants are divided into two pools - some believe in the price growth, others - in the fall. Whoever guesses the market direction will take all the money of the opponents, dividing it in accordance with their bet. Interest in the game increases when the odds are unevenly distributed between the teams and reach up to 1000% payout. This is the approach implemented in WinOptionGame: the more traders bet money in one pool, the higher the odds will be for players from the other pool.

        WinOptionGame game process

        How to start playing?

        1. Connect your TronLink wallet to the game site.
        2. Study the BTC chart and predict the price movement in the selected interval.
        3. Place a bet on a rise or fall by taking the desired pool. If you win, your bet will be multiplied by the coefficient of your pool.
        4. Get instant payout – collect your token prize immediately after the round.
        5. You can exchange tokens back to USDT at any time .

        WinOptionGame website

        Where to buy cryptocurrency to play WinOptionGame? cryptocurrency exchange point in WinOptionGame

        Yes, you will need cryptocurrency to play. Don't know where to get USDT? No problem! We have prepared the TOP-3 proven ways to start playing and increase your capital easily:

        1. BestChange is a legendary exchanger aggregator, the most popular and reliable in RuNet. After clicking on this link , a site will open where you need to select the exchange direction, compare offers and choose the most favorable rate. This is one of the most reliable methods, because BestChange cooperates only with trusted exchangers.
        2. ADVCash and WEBmoney e-wallets – you can buy USDT directly in your wallet without visiting third-party sites, which is very convenient.
        3. Right on the WinOptionGame website – soon there will be such an opportunity to make buying USDT even easier.

         

         

        How to top up your game account?

        Before you top up your gaming account, make sure you have the TronLink cryptocurrency wallet installed, which allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) on the Tron blockchain. If you don’t have it, visit the official TronLink website to download and install the wallet on your computer or smartphone.

        cryptocurrency wallet tronlink in WinOptionGame

        After that, you can connect your TronLink wallet to the WinOptionGame website in just two clicks!

        connecting a cryptocurrency wallet to WinOptionGame

        Now you can exchange your USDT(TRC-20) for in-game WINGT tokens (WiOptionGameToken)

        exchange cryptocurrency for in-game token in WinOptionGame

         

        Why is this fair?

        The WinOptionGame platform ensures fair play for all participants. Each player plays against real people, not algorithms. The platform does not interfere with the game, but only ensures fair calculations and takes a minimum commission for this. At the same time, you decide how much to bet and what to bet on: on the growth or decline of the asset.

        Conclusion

        WinOptionGame is not just a game, but your chance to prove to everyone that you are a master of trading and earn real money. Join WinOptionGame today! Go to the website: https://winoptiongame.io/ . Connect in a couple of clicks and start your path to success!

        Play

         

         

         

        (5.00 / 5)
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Serg
        Would it be possible to add a demo mode or free rounds where players can practice without financial risk? I feel like it could attract more players if they get a feel for the game before committing real funds.
        04 November 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Было бы неплохо, если бы игра поддерживала большее количество способов пополнения и вывода средств, включая карты МИР. Также неплохо было бы сделать поддержку популярных криптовалютных кошельков.
        02 November 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        tirant, Или вас нагреют, как вариант.)))
        Богдан, Это же игра, отдохновение души от рынка. Я не уверен что тут будут большие выигрыши, пока не появятся больше людей. Вот тогда будет интересно.
        tirant, Со временем народ появится. Надо подождать.
        30 October 2024
        Answer
        Crazy Wallet
        Crazy Wallet
        Where can substantial winnings come from in this game if it penalizes players for making high bets with low payouts? I suggest fixing this by adding a mode that limits minimum payouts to 75%. This would help prevent an imbalance between the pools, and larger players would be attracted.
        30 October 2024
        Answer
        Mister X
        Mister X
        Does the game offer any kind of risk management tools? Like an option to set limits or stop-loss features? It’d add a layer of control for players who want to manage their funds more carefully during high volatility.
        29 October 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Было бы интересно увидеть параллельно версию для тг в виде приложения на платформе TON, пусть даже и с привязкой к акку на сайте, но все же. У того же бинанса уже давно действует подобное.
        29 October 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        tirant, Или вас нагреют, как вариант.)))
        Богдан, Это же игра, отдохновение души от рынка. Я не уверен что тут будут большие выигрыши, пока не появятся больше людей. Вот тогда будет интересно.
        23 October 2024
        Answer
        Crazy Wallet
        Crazy Wallet
        In its current form, this game has one significant issue – an imbalance in pool bets. The second screenshot in the article shows that the total amount in the buy pool is $85, while the sell pool only has $50. It’s easy to calculate that those in the larger pool will, at best, earn 59% of their original bet. For example, let’s look at the first player. Their share of the buy pool is 6% ($5/$85*100), so their potential winnings would be: 0.06 * 50 = $2.94, which is 2.94/5*100 = 59%. As far as I recall, the average minimum payout with most brokers is around 75%. Not very profitable, right? On the other hand, if the sell pool wins, its players will receive a 170% payout on their bets. Let’s take the first player again. Their share of the sell pool is 25/50*100 = 50%, meaning their potential profit would be: 0.5 * 85 = $42.50, or 42.50/25*100 = 170%. In my opinion, this is a wildly imbalanced deal, don’t you think? One side places a bet with a possible 59% payout, while the other side stands to gain 170%! And this discrepancy will grow as the difference between the total amounts in the buy and sell pools increases. For instance, with a ratio of $100 versus $50, the payout would already be 50% versus 200%, and so on. It doesn’t seem very appealing to bet on a 50% payout when your opponent could take home 200% if they win, right? The only solution is to balance the bets on both sides. Otherwise, even mathematically, it becomes unappealing.
        James Williams, That’s the whole point of the game – to profit from the imbalance. At some point, you can catch a 900% payout if everyone is betting on the trend in one pool, while you bet against it. Essentially, you’re supposed to be the opponent who takes the bigger payout.
        Вячеслав, The imbalance makes this game unappealing because players, when placing bets, don't know how the money will be distributed in the pools beforehand. This means they can't predict the payout percentage under which their bet will fall. It's like a binary options broker offering trades unquestioningly without indicating the payout percentage for the deal. Moreover, this approach benefits neither the players nor the game owners. It forces players to place small bets to avoid creating an imbalance against themselves. If you put a large bet in one go, your payout will drop sharply because your pool will exceed the opponents'. What's the point of that? A player can't make a significant profit because small bets are necessary, and the owners can't earn much either since small bets generate small commissions. So, who benefits from this? The game should encourage larger bets—that's where the excitement is, not vice versa. Who would place large bets with only a 20-30% payout when brokers offer 95% payouts?
        21 October 2024
        Answer
        Scruffy
        Scruffy
        The direct competition with other traders is definitely a fresh take. But does anyone know if the platform offers any tools or indicators to help analyze the market, or is it all on you to predict the moves?
        17 October 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Наверняка будут присутствовать и другие активы. Эфир, Солана, БНБ.
        Артур, уверен что да, причем не только курс крипты, но и курсы валютных пар, сырьевых товаров и других активов. Возможно даже в отдаленном будущем можно будет даже использовать простенькие индикаторы или какие-то другие торговые инструменты)) По крайней мере идея неплохая на мой взгляд)
        17 October 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Наверняка будут присутствовать и другие активы. Эфир, Солана, БНБ.
        14 October 2024
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        In its current form, this game has one significant issue – an imbalance in pool bets. The second screenshot in the article shows that the total amount in the buy pool is $85, while the sell pool only has $50. It’s easy to calculate that those in the larger pool will, at best, earn 59% of their original bet. For example, let’s look at the first player. Their share of the buy pool is 6% ($5/$85*100), so their potential winnings would be: 0.06 * 50 = $2.94, which is 2.94/5*100 = 59%. As far as I recall, the average minimum payout with most brokers is around 75%. Not very profitable, right? On the other hand, if the sell pool wins, its players will receive a 170% payout on their bets. Let’s take the first player again. Their share of the sell pool is 25/50*100 = 50%, meaning their potential profit would be: 0.5 * 85 = $42.50, or 42.50/25*100 = 170%. In my opinion, this is a wildly imbalanced deal, don’t you think? One side places a bet with a possible 59% payout, while the other side stands to gain 170%! And this discrepancy will grow as the difference between the total amounts in the buy and sell pools increases. For instance, with a ratio of $100 versus $50, the payout would already be 50% versus 200%, and so on. It doesn’t seem very appealing to bet on a 50% payout when your opponent could take home 200% if they win, right? The only solution is to balance the bets on both sides. Otherwise, even mathematically, it becomes unappealing.
        James Williams, That’s the whole point of the game – to profit from the imbalance. At some point, you can catch a 900% payout if everyone is betting on the trend in one pool, while you bet against it. Essentially, you’re supposed to be the opponent who takes the bigger payout.
        10 October 2024
        Answer
        James Williams
        James Williams
        In its current form, this game has one significant issue – an imbalance in pool bets. The second screenshot in the article shows that the total amount in the buy pool is $85, while the sell pool only has $50. It’s easy to calculate that those in the larger pool will, at best, earn 59% of their original bet. For example, let’s look at the first player. Their share of the buy pool is 6% ($5/$85*100), so their potential winnings would be: 0.06 * 50 = $2.94, which is 2.94/5*100 = 59%. As far as I recall, the average minimum payout with most brokers is around 75%. Not very profitable, right? On the other hand, if the sell pool wins, its players will receive a 170% payout on their bets. Let’s take the first player again. Their share of the sell pool is 25/50*100 = 50%, meaning their potential profit would be: 0.5 * 85 = $42.50, or 42.50/25*100 = 170%. In my opinion, this is a wildly imbalanced deal, don’t you think? One side places a bet with a possible 59% payout, while the other side stands to gain 170%! And this discrepancy will grow as the difference between the total amounts in the buy and sell pools increases. For instance, with a ratio of $100 versus $50, the payout would already be 50% versus 200%, and so on. It doesn’t seem very appealing to bet on a 50% payout when your opponent could take home 200% if they win, right? The only solution is to balance the bets on both sides. Otherwise, even mathematically, it becomes unappealing.
        10 October 2024
        Answer
        Scruffy
        Scruffy
        It's all theoretically very interesting and described reliably, but it's just text. I need facts and evidence. It would be great if the developers of the game recorded a video review of this game, which answered all the questions that arise, as well as clearly show how to connect the wallet, how to bet, how to withdraw your money. This is very important, it causes trust.
        09 October 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        А здесь нужно угадать только курс биткоина? А можно ли выбирать другие активы для прогнозов? Например те же валютные пары хотя бы. Если еще нет, то было бы крайне полезно добавить разнообразие)
        Руслан, пока только так. Надо понимать, что проект все еще находится в стадии развития, поэтому будем надеяться, что со временем все появится) Было бы еще неплохо выбирать разные таймфреймы (периоды для прогнозирования) ну и экспирацию тоже чтобы подвезли))
        08 October 2024
        Answer
        Crazy Wallet
        Crazy Wallet
        What about liquidity? If there are fewer traders in a pool, does it limit the potential payouts? I’d love to hear from anyone who's been playing for a while on how this actually works in practice.
        Mister X, Everything is OK with liquidity. The more money there is in the opposite pool, the bigger your winnings will be
        Вячеслав, How can it be okay if you say that the size of my profit depends on the opposite side? So, I can't place as much as I want. Where's the liquidity? Moreover, if no one wants to bet on selling in a rising market, there won't be any trades at all. Who will sell to the buyers if there's no market maker? When you make a deal through a broker, they handle that. But here, who does it?
        Crazy Wallet, What does that have to do with it? Basically, you’re just splitting into two teams: one thinks Bitcoin will rise, the other thinks it will fall, and whoever guesses right takes ALL the money from the other side
        Вячеслав, This is directly relevant to the matter. What do you mean by just dividing into teams? It depends on the participants' preferences. Or are they forcibly divided into commands by the algorithm? What if everyone wants to be on the SAME TEAM betting on Bitcoin's growth and NO ONE wants to bet on its decline? Who will take the other side of those trades? And where is the liquidity if the bet size is limited by the opposite pool's amount? You can't place a bet larger than what the opposing side has. You’ll be constrained by that amount. If there’s only $50 there, you can't bet more, yet you say there's liquidity. Where is it? Liquidity means that I can bet $10, $100, or even $1,000,000 at any moment. Does that exist here?
        03 October 2024
        Answer
        Serg
        What about liquidity? If there are fewer traders in a pool, does it limit the potential payouts? I’d love to hear from anyone who's been playing for a while on how this actually works in practice.
        Mister X, Everything is OK with liquidity. The more money there is in the opposite pool, the bigger your winnings will be
        Вячеслав, How can it be okay if you say that the size of my profit depends on the opposite side? So, I can't place as much as I want. Where's the liquidity? Moreover, if no one wants to bet on selling in a rising market, there won't be any trades at all. Who will sell to the buyers if there's no market maker? When you make a deal through a broker, they handle that. But here, who does it?
        Crazy Wallet, What does that have to do with it? Basically, you’re just splitting into two teams: one thinks Bitcoin will rise, the other thinks it will fall, and whoever guesses right takes ALL the money from the other side
        Вячеслав, What if the other side doesn't exist? What should we do in such a case?
        03 October 2024
        Answer
        Serg
        No brokers? Heck yes! This feels way more legit and straight-up. It’s all about the game and our skills, not some shady middleman trying to profit off us!
        Serg, That's just your perception. Someone created this platform, and not without reason. The developers, just like the broker, make money from commissions. Otherwise, this project would be unprofitable and of no interest to anyone. Everything in this world revolves around money. Whether these guys take a big or small commission is another matter, but they take one. So, I don't see much difference from a broker.
        James Williams, Fair point, I get what you're saying. Of course, the platform takes a commission — no one's doing this for free. But the key difference for me is that it's not a broker pulling strings on the trades themselves. It feels more transparent when you're just up against other traders, and not wondering if someone's tweaking the odds behind the scenes.
        Serg, Why do you speak so confidently about only trading against other traders? How do you know this for sure? And what happens if no one wants to sell in a rising market? Who will take on the role of the market maker then? In that case, there wouldn’t be any trades. Everyone would be buying, but who would they be buying from? Please, explain.
        Crazy Wallet, Great question! In this setup, if there aren't enough traders on one side of the market, the system could face liquidity issues, like you said. However, from what I understand, the platform might rely on a kind of 'pool' system where the bets of those predicting price movements are matched against each other. In extreme cases, there could be fewer trades if the market is too one-sided. That's why high activity from other traders is key to keeping things moving. It would be interesting to know if they have any backup mechanisms in place for such situations, like temporary market makers or something similar. It'd be interesting to get more clarity on this from the devs.
        03 October 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        А здесь нужно угадать только курс биткоина? А можно ли выбирать другие активы для прогнозов? Например те же валютные пары хотя бы. Если еще нет, то было бы крайне полезно добавить разнообразие)
        03 October 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        tirant, Или вас нагреют, как вариант.)))
        02 October 2024
        Answer
