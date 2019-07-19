WinOptionGame - make the right forecast and earn money without a broker

Tired of dubious brokers, opaque conditions and problems with withdrawal of winnings? WinOptionGame turns the world of trading upside down! Here you will not fight with a soulless algorithm or a greedy broker, but will compete with real people, the same traders as you. Are you ready for a real test of your skills? WinOptionGame is not just a trading platform, it is a real arena for intellectual duels, where it is not a fat wallet that wins, but a sharp mind and cold-blooded calculation.

What is WinOptionGame?

This is an online game where you can not only play, predicting the Bitcoin rate , but also withdraw your earnings in real money. All transactions here are open and honest, without the participation of a broker - directly with other traders. You see the actions of your opponents and always know what amount is being fought for. In this game, there are no hidden pitfalls and dubious manipulations of brokers. Only traders, your mind and the correct BTC rate forecast.

This game is incredibly exciting. The tension of a real confrontation will make your blood boil and your adrenaline rush. Each round is a chance to hone your skills, learn new strategies and become a better trader.

WinOptionGame is not only a game, but also an active community. Communicate with like-minded people in the social networks of this project, share experiences, find friends and worthy opponents. Test yourself, your strength and nerves in a fair intellectual duel. Hone your skills, learn from your own and other people's mistakes to become even better. Prove to everyone that you can read the market better than others, and take away large cash prizes.

How to play?

Forget about dishonest brokers! With WinOptionGame you will play against other traders, not rigged algorithms. You will have the opportunity to test your skills and knowledge in exciting confrontations with other traders, where the winner is the one who feels the market best. Are you ready for a real challenge?

How does this work?

A real Bitcoin chart will open in front of you, and players will need to predict what will happen to its rate in 15, 30 and 60 seconds: will it go up or down. All participants are divided into two pools - some believe in the price growth, others - in the fall. Whoever guesses the market direction will take all the money of the opponents, dividing it in accordance with their bet. Interest in the game increases when the odds are unevenly distributed between the teams and reach up to 1000% payout. This is the approach implemented in WinOptionGame: the more traders bet money in one pool, the higher the odds will be for players from the other pool.

How to start playing?

Connect your TronLink wallet to the game site. Study the BTC chart and predict the price movement in the selected interval. Place a bet on a rise or fall by taking the desired pool. If you win, your bet will be multiplied by the coefficient of your pool. Get instant payout – collect your token prize immediately after the round. You can exchange tokens back to USDT at any time .

Where to buy cryptocurrency to play WinOptionGame?

Yes, you will need cryptocurrency to play. Don't know where to get USDT? No problem! We have prepared the TOP-3 proven ways to start playing and increase your capital easily:

BestChange is a legendary exchanger aggregator, the most popular and reliable in RuNet. After clicking on this link , a site will open where you need to select the exchange direction, compare offers and choose the most favorable rate. This is one of the most reliable methods, because BestChange cooperates only with trusted exchangers. ADVCash and WEBmoney e-wallets – you can buy USDT directly in your wallet without visiting third-party sites, which is very convenient. Right on the WinOptionGame website – soon there will be such an opportunity to make buying USDT even easier.

How to top up your game account?

Before you top up your gaming account, make sure you have the TronLink cryptocurrency wallet installed, which allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) on the Tron blockchain. If you don’t have it, visit the official TronLink website to download and install the wallet on your computer or smartphone.

After that, you can connect your TronLink wallet to the WinOptionGame website in just two clicks!

Now you can exchange your USDT(TRC-20) for in-game WINGT tokens (WiOptionGameToken)

Why is this fair?

The WinOptionGame platform ensures fair play for all participants. Each player plays against real people, not algorithms. The platform does not interfere with the game, but only ensures fair calculations and takes a minimum commission for this. At the same time, you decide how much to bet and what to bet on: on the growth or decline of the asset.

Conclusion

WinOptionGame is not just a game, but your chance to prove to everyone that you are a master of trading and earn real money. Join WinOptionGame today! Go to the website: https://winoptiongame.io/ . Connect in a couple of clicks and start your path to success!

