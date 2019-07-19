The Better Trend Advanced binary options indicator from Indicator Vault can generate trading signals in three modes: trend reversal , rebound, and trend breakout. Each of these can be used as a standalone option buy signal or combined into a single trading system.

In this review, we will consider each of these modes of operation, analyze the advantages and disadvantages of the indicator, and also give practical advice on its use in binary options trading. The developers ask for $199 for it, but you can download it from the link at the end of this review for informational purposes absolutely free of charge. If you are interested in how to use this tool with maximum benefit in practice, we recommend reading to the end.

Better Trend Advanced Binary Options Indicator Features

Installing the Better Trend Advanced Binary Options Indicator

The Better Trend Advanced indicator is installed in the MetaTrader 4 platform as standard. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MetaTrader 4 and then “Open data directory”. In the opened directory, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder, then to “Indicators” and move all the files there. Templates are installed in a similar way, but are placed in the “templates” folder. You can read the installation instructions in more detail in our video:

Better Trend Advanced Binary Options Indicator Review and Settings

The Better Trend Advanced binary options indicator is able to accurately determine the beginning of market trends, allowing traders to open a position in the direction of the emerging trend in time. But that's not all the capabilities of this tool. In addition to the beginning of a trend, the Better Trend Advanced indicator determines all rollbacks and breakouts.

In the chart above, number 1 indicates the moment of the beginning of a new bullish trend, number 2 – all pullbacks along the trend. In addition to these two signals, there is a third one – a breakout along the trend. It is indicated by number 3 and appears at the moment of closing of the candle above or below the local extremum, depending on the direction of the current trend.

Please note that in the screenshot above, signal number 3 appears when the candle breaks through the local maximum. Thus, the main purpose of the Better Trend Advanced binary options indicator is to report the beginning of a new potentially promising price movement (trend) and signal the emergence of optimal moments for joining it.

This indicator has few settings, and all of them are intuitive. It is possible to customize the period of signal indicators, their style and display color, and also activate alerts.

Alerts appear as standard pop-up messages in the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

Trading Rules for the Better Trend Advanced Binary Options Indicator

The Better Trend Advanced binary options indicator is designed to generate trading signals when a trend breaks, as well as after each rollback or breakthrough of prices in its direction. This algorithm allows the trader to open multiple positions in the direction of the main trend while prices continue to move along the trend.

Trading on Trend Reversals

The screenshot above shows the simplest way to trade using the Better Trend Advanced binary options indicator. All a trader needs to do is wait for the previous trend to change, which the indicator will notify with a pop-up message and the number 1 on the chart of the asset being analyzed. If the number 1 is on a blue background, the Call option should be bought at the opening of the next candle, if on a red background, the Put option should be bought. Thus, we will join a new trend at its very beginning.

Trading on a Rebound with the Trend

As mentioned above, this indicator generates many trading signals, and trading on a trend change is only a small part of them. The Better Trend Advanced binary options indicator generates most of its signals in the direction of an already existing trend, in places where the price correction is likely to end and their movement in the direction of the main trend will resume.

Breakout Trading with the Trend

The most exotic way of trading using this indicator is trading on a breakout by trend. Signals of this type occur at the moment of breaking through a local maximum or minimum (depending on the current trend) and appear as the number 3.

Which of these signals to use in trading depends on the trader's preferences. You will learn about the types of signals in binary options trading from a special selection of articles on our website:

Further examples are given for trend rebound trading signals. In this case, we will add an additional filter in the form of a condition: we will buy only if the candle closes after signal "2" above the blue line of the indicator, and sell - after signal "2" and the candle closes below the red line. This will filter out false signals and increase the percentage of profitable trades.

Opening a Call Option

We are waiting for a rebound in the bullish trend and the appearance of the number 2 on a blue background. The signal candle closed above the blue line of the indicator At the opening of a new candle we buy a Call option.

Opening a Put Option

We are waiting for a rebound in the bearish trend and the appearance of the number 2 on a red background. The signal candle closed below the red line of the indicator At the opening of a new candle we buy a Put option.

It is recommended to select the expiration time of 3 candles. We advise you to select the holding period of positions based on the results of testing on historical data.

Specifics of using the indicator for binary options Better Trend Advanced

It is recommended to use the Better Trend Advanced binary options indicator on currency pairs and stocks, since the quotes of these instruments are usually subject to the influence of long-term trends, which is associated with the action of macroeconomic factors, such as the difference in interest rates, corporate news, profit reports and others, which can be found in the economic calendar .

The time period on which this indicator is used also matters. Experienced traders advise against using lower time frames with this tool to avoid a large number of false signals.

Pros of the Better Trend Advanced Indicator

The advantages of this indicator include the reliability of the trading signals that are not redrawn over time. All signals provided by the indicator are unambiguous, easy to read and have built-in alerts, which will not allow them to be missed and frees the user from the need to constantly monitor the market. This tool will inform the trader in time when a new trend begins, a correction ends, and the price is ready to resume movement in the previous direction.

Cons of the Better Trend Advanced Indicator

The infrequent appearance of signals requires the user to monitor several instruments simultaneously, which can be difficult for beginner binary options traders. In addition to the indicator signals, special rules must be applied to reduce the number of unprofitable transactions.

Conclusion

The Better Trend Advanced binary options indicator looks like the well-known Half Trend , but differs from it by having clear signals for the continuation of the trend. If you missed the start of a new trend, Better Trend Advanced will offer you to use one of the trading options: on a rebound or on a breakthrough along the trend. Using this tool, experienced traders will have the opportunity to supplement their binary options trading strategy with new signals, and beginners will have the opportunity to receive early warning about the beginning of a growing trend.

However, we consider the price of $199 for this instrument to be clearly too high. Considering the large number of trend indicators that are freely available, this price is not justified. We believe that for this kind of money, the developers could have taken care of the built-in filtering of trading signals so that the user would not have to invent them on their own. In any case, we recommend starting trading on this instrument with a demo account opened with a reliable broker . Only after making sure of the effectiveness of your trading, move on to a real account. Do not forget about the rules of risk and capital management. We wish everyone successful trading!

