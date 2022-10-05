Broker Binarium: customer support

Broker Binarium values ​​its clients and therefore, if questions or problems arise, anyone can contact the company manager. For the convenience of customer service, the Binarium support service works around the clock. You can contact specialists in three different ways and this can be done both from a PC and through a mobile application .

Support from Binarium via online chat

Online chat is a convenient and easy way to find answers to questions that arise during trading or performing other operations through the Binarium terminal: support is available around the clock. This communication option allows you to quickly resolve any difficulties that arise. On average, experts answer the first question within four minutes. In the future, communication happens faster.

However, when resolving issues via online chat, you must take into account that Binarium employees may be busy with other clients. That is, you may have to wait longer for an answer to the question.

Online chat was created to solve current problems. Because of this, the functionality of the tool is limited. You cannot send information that may be required to confirm a trader’s identity or attach files via chat. Therefore, to resolve some conflict or controversial situations, broker clients have to use other communication channels.

Support from Binarium via email

This option is suitable for those who do not need a quick response. To resolve conflicts and other situations that arise, you must send a corresponding email to [email protected].

This communication channel is convenient because you can send screenshots via e-mail, which will need to be taken in case of errors in the operation of the trading terminal, or scanned documents for verification in Binarium .

When communicating with support through this communication channel, it is recommended to forward emails from the email you used to register your account on Binarium . This will make it easier to resolve issues with specialists.

Phone support

This communication channel is also convenient because it helps to quickly resolve emerging problems. On the Binarium website, the support phone number is listed in the contacts section. The cost of a call is charged according to the conditions of a specific operator. The broker does not charge for this format of communication.

Support via social networks

Broker Binarium actively promotes itself through social networks Facebook and VK. On both social networks, the company has its own page (found through search), on which support specialists can respond to complaints that arise.

FAQ

Some of the problems that arise while working with the trading terminal can be solved through the help section on the Binarium website.

Here you will find answers to frequently asked questions. Everything you need to start trading binary options is in this section.

Conclusion: the fastest way to get a response from the Binarium broker manager

Problems that arise can be quickly resolved through online chat. At approximately the same speed, specialists answer questions over the phone. But in both cases there may be delays due to the workload of the support staff. But the fastest answer can be obtained by calling. During a conversation, the easiest way is to find out all the points of interest, so as not to wait for an answer in the chat.

