        How to register in Binarium

        To start making money by trading, you need to choose a reliable broker. Whether it is a Forex broker or a binary options broker, you will have to go through a seemingly simple registration on its website. In our article, we will walk you through step-by-step how to register and open a new account on the Binarium broker platform correctly, and most importantly, without errors.

        binarium

        Content:

        Terms and conditions for registration with broker Binarium

        Access to trading transactions through the Binarium platform is closed to persons residing in the following areas:

        • USA;
        • EU;
        • DPRK and a number of other states.

        According to the general rules of cooperation with Binarium, each client can have only one account. That is, a trader cannot create several personal accounts in his name. If you lose access, you will need to contact support. When creating multiple accounts, the broker reserves the right to block all accounts, prohibiting the withdrawal of earnings. In such a situation, it is also recommended to contact the support service, where you will be asked to leave one account for permanent work.

        Before registering on Binarium and transferring money, it is important to read the user agreement. This will help avoid problems in the future.

        Binarium platform: registration

        Broker Binarum has been providing brokerage services since 2012 and operates in Russia and the CIS countries. To take advantage of the opportunities offered by the company, you must register on the official website. This procedure takes a little time, but requires compliance with a number of nuances. In particular, on the official Binarium website, registration is available to all users, but only adults can open an account and conduct trading operations.

        You can register on the Binarium broker website in a few clicks. To do this, open the main page and open the tab of the same name:

        Registration form

        In the window that opens, enter:

        1. The email to which the account will be linked.
        2. Strong password.
        3. Currency.

        At the time of registration with the Binarium broker, clients can open an account in the following currencies:

        1. Ukrainian hryvnia;
        2. Russian ruble;
        3. U.S. dollar;
        4. Euro;
        5. Kazakhstani tenge;
        6. Bitcoin ;
        7. Litecoin .

        It is recommended to choose the currency that you use in everyday life. That is, it will be more convenient for traders living in Russia to use rubles, for Ukraine - hryvnia, and so on. This will save you money when converting. However, this is correctly not mandatory and you can choose any of the currencies if you wish.

        If you have questions related to both Binarium registration and the terms of cooperation, it is recommended that you read the user agreement. To get this information, you need to click on the link of the same name located at the bottom of the screen:

        Terms of use

        After completing the procedure, you will need to click on the “Open an account for free” button and confirm the specified e-mail by clicking on the corresponding link from the letter.

        Registration via social networks

        On the Binarium platform, registration can be accelerated by using an account on one of four social networks:

        1. Google+;
        2. Vkontakte;
        3. Classmates;
        4. Facebook.

        But this option is suitable for users who have reliable information in their profile. The system automatically copies and pastes this information into your personal account on the broker’s website.

        In particular, it is important that the social network profile correctly indicates:

        • FULL NAME;
        • Date of Birth;
        • City of residence.

        In case of discrepancies between the data from the social network and those indicated in the passport, the company reserves the right to block the account. That is, traders will not be able to withdraw money from the balance if it is replenished.

        To register an account with a broker using VK, you need to click on the corresponding icon located on the right side of the screen:

        Registration using VKontakte

        If necessary, you need to enter data from the account of this social network. The Binarium system will then request confirmation to use your personal information. After agreeing, the user will go to his personal account, through which he can perform all operations available in the brokerage platform.

        A similar algorithm is used to register through Odnoklassniki:

        Opening an account using Odnoklassniki

        When carrying out this procedure through Google+, it is important to check that you have selected the correct account. Many people use different accounts to work with this social network. Therefore, in order to avoid mistakes and problems in the future, the trader should check that the information on the broker’s website is filled out correctly:

        Opening an account with Google+

        To register via Facebook, you must also allow access to use the information provided on the user page.

        Registration via mobile application

        Options trading on the Binarium platform is available to owners of Android smartphones. But the developers should soon introduce a version that supports Apple iOS. The Binarium mobile application does not differ in functionality from the browser one. Therefore, you can register with the Binarium broker through the application using the steps described earlier:

        open an account through the application

        Login to the official website and review your personal account

        After registration is completed, a page opens that provides information about:

        broker tournaments

        To go to your personal account, you need to click on the “Profile” button located in the upper right part of the screen:

        profile on the official website

        The new window contains several tabs with account settings. The first allows you to change personal data and link additional accounts from social networks. This is done to simplify access to the trading platform:

        personal information

        To edit personal information, you need to click on the “Change” button.

        In the contacts section you can set:

        • phone number;
        • the time zone in which the trader lives;
        • residential address.

        contacts

        The “Trade History” section opens a list of previously performed transactions, which can be changed by setting the appropriate time intervals.

        transaction history

        The remaining sections contain:

        personal account menu

        To start trading binary options, just click on the button of the same name. After this, a trading platform will open with two types of accounts, switching between them in one click.

        Binarium web terminal

        The terminal has advanced functionality. Traders have access to several types of basic indicators ( Stochastic , RSI , moving averages and others), tools for chart analysis (Fibonacci levels and so on), 4 types of displaying the process of price changes (bars, line, candles and zones) and many time frames (from 5 seconds to 12 hours).

        To gain your first trading skills and practice strategies , Binarium offers you to use a free demo account . Among the advantages of this terminal, broker clients highlight the intuitive interface and convenient location of the main controls. If problems arise, you can ask a question in the chat support service, which promptly resolves various issues.

        Account replenishment and withdrawal of funds

        Money deposit/withdrawal operations are carried out through a special section, which can be opened by clicking on the button in the upper right corner:

        Refill

        A new window presents all payment systems supported by the brokerage company:

        Replenishment methods

        When you make your first deposit of $50 or more, an additional 50% is credited in the form of a bonus, which can only be used when making transactions. The deposit usually takes a few seconds. But delays caused by the peculiarities of the selected payment system cannot be ruled out.

        Withdrawal of earnings is carried out in the same section. To withdraw profits, you need to leave a request indicating the transfer method and amount:

        Withdrawal methods

        Binarium sets a number of restrictions on the withdrawal of earnings, but they depend on the type of account. The following restrictions apply to initial accounts:

        • You are allowed to submit one application at a time;
        • the minimum amount is 300 rubles, the maximum is 15 thousand;
        • each application is processed within 24 hours and only on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
        • Only verified clients can withdraw money.

        The money is transferred to the account of the payment system that was used for the initial replenishment of the balance. Due to the fact that each application is processed manually, sometimes this process takes two days. Delays in transfers are possible due to the fault of the payment system or bank. If difficulties arise in such circumstances, it is recommended to contact support.

        As already mentioned, to withdraw funds you need to go through verification. The procedure is not mandatory for trading. Unverified clients can top up their balance and make transactions. But it will not be possible to withdraw money from the deposit without this procedure. This limitation is due to the requirements that regulatory organizations impose on brokerage houses.

        For verification you need to provide the following information:

        • Name;
        • last name;
        • date of birth;
        • country of residence;
        • phone number.

        After filling out the specified fields, a code will be sent to your phone to confirm your number. Next, the broker will need to send identification documents. The broker may request these documents himself. You can learn more about how to do this from our article – “Verification with the Binarium broker” .

        Conclusion

        As you can see, registration with the Binarium broker takes less than five minutes. The company offers several options for registering a new account. After authorization, you have access to a trading platform with extensive functionality, educational materials and other tools that can be useful in binary options trading.

        Before opening your first transaction, it is recommended that you read the user agreement, since a number of operations are carried out subject to several mandatory conditions.

        OPEN AN ACCOUNT WITH BINARIUM

        binarium

        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Владимир
        Владимир
        У этого брокера большой набор торговых инструментов? Стоил ли его тестировать? И есть ли демо-счет?
        Мирослава, у всех топовых брокеров обязательно есть демосчет. И у всех топовых брокеров есть хороший набор инструментов для торовли, в этом их и отличие от скамовых компаний. В принципе на этом сайте в разделе брокеры бо, всегда можно отследить кто из брокеров и на каком месте по надёжности.
        27 October 2022
        Answer
        Ольга
        У этого брокера большой набор торговых инструментов? Стоил ли его тестировать? И есть ли демо-счет?
        Мирослава, Binarium — идеальный вариант для начинающих трейдеров, которые хотят начать профессиональную карьеру с более простых бинарных опционов. У этого брокера есть демо-счет, а вот набор торговых инструменов, по сравнению с другими платформами, у них небольшой. А также небольшой набор индикаторов технического анализа (было менее 15). Но для начала, вам более чем хватит.
        26 October 2022
        Answer
        Мирослава
        Мирослава
        У этого брокера большой набор торговых инструментов? Стоил ли его тестировать? И есть ли демо-счет?
        26 October 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Можно ли выводить средства в долларах при выборе соответствующей валюты?
        Option Bull, нет, только в рублях по курсу той валюты, которую выбрал
        25 October 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Можно ли выводить средства в долларах при выборе соответствующей валюты?
        25 October 2022
        Answer
        Михаил
        спасибо за полезную статью, такой сказать мини обзорчик на брокера бинарных опционов бинариум!
        10 February 2022
        Answer
        Алексей Иванов
        Алексей Иванов
        регистрацию бинариум пройти не сложно, сложнее торговать в плюс))
        оно может смешно, но есть люди, кому зарегистрироваться в binarium сложнее, чем торговать. но таких единицы наверное)
        02 February 2022
        Answer
        Егор
        регистрацию бинариум пройти не сложно, сложнее торговать в плюс))
        07 January 2022
        Answer
        Григорий Туманов
        Григорий Туманов
        что его там открывать боже.......
        ну это тебе легко, а есть те кому и такое сложно)
        08 September 2021
        Answer
        Гарик
        что его там открывать боже.......
        08 September 2021
        Answer
        Жорик
        Жорик
        Статья помогла разобраться как регистрировать счет, я новичок в интернет торговле и для меня это все ново было. Спасибо
        Иван Михайлов, Да, согласен, что если человек начинает в сфере трейдинга, то эта статья может быть полезна.
        Яков, Ну еще бы не понять... здесь все скринами показано шаг за шагом, бери и используй хоть сейчас, при чем, независимо от того, есть ли у тебя опыт в трейдинге или нет. Можно открыть счет у брокера бинариум за несколько минут, если все делать правильно и без спешки.
        08 April 2021
        Answer
        Яков
        Яков
        Статья помогла разобраться как регистрировать счет, я новичок в интернет торговле и для меня это все ново было. Спасибо
        Иван Михайлов, Да, согласен, что если человек начинает в сфере трейдинга, то эта статья может быть полезна.
        22 March 2021
        Answer
        Tom
        Tom
        у бинариума есть недостаток,нет пользователского соглашения на русском языке
        юрий, Да это действительно не удобно, но всегда можно использовать онлайн переводчик.
        10 March 2021
        Answer
        юрий
        у бинариума есть недостаток,нет пользователского соглашения на русском языке
        20 January 2021
        Answer
        GVM
        GVM
        Статья помогла разобраться как регистрировать счет, я новичок в интернет торговле и для меня это все ново было. Спасибо
        регистрация такая же как и на любом другом сайте, ничего нового. не понимаю что вы там не знаете...
        23 September 2020
        Answer
        Иван Михайлов
        Статья помогла разобраться как регистрировать счет, я новичок в интернет торговле и для меня это все ново было. Спасибо
        03 September 2020
        Answer
        Михаил
        Открыл счет, пополнил на 50 баксов через карту, торгую, все отлично
        тоже самое, но прохожу верификацию перед пополнением. а ты прошел уже? а то мне например пополнятm стремно без нее вдруг не выведут
        я парарллельно прохожу, та и 50 баксов не так сильно парюсь пока что. было бы там 1000
        20 August 2020
        Answer
        Сергей
        Открыл счет, пополнил на 50 баксов через карту, торгую, все отлично
        тоже самое, но прохожу верификацию перед пополнением. а ты прошел уже? а то мне например пополнятm стремно без нее вдруг не выведут
        15 August 2020
        Answer
        Михаил
        Открыл счет, пополнил на 50 баксов через карту, торгую, все отлично
        23 July 2020
        Answer
        kupidon
        kupidon
        В бинариуме рега одна из самых простых, даже если через почту. все быстро и элементарно.
        16 July 2020
        Answer
