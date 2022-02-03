    Registration
        Binarium broker mobile application for Android

        Nowadays, more and more people are switching to tablets and smartphones, since with the era of the Internet they provide access to the Internet anywhere and at any time. Binary options trading also does not stand still, and having the necessary application on your device, you can trade anywhere as long as you have access to the Internet and world markets are open. And the application from the broker Binarium is ideal for this.

        DOWNLOAD THE BINARIUM APPLICATION

        Mobile application for binary options broker Binarium

        A mobile application for trading binary options makes it possible to start earning money through trading even while away from home, for example, on the way to work or in the office.

        For now, you can install the mobile application from the Binarium broker only on devices with Android OS. For iOS, the application is in testing and should be available for use soon.

        To start trading through the application, you need to go to the Play Market, where you can download and install it on your smartphone or tablet.

        Next, if you already have an account open, all you have to do is log in to the application; if not, you can register a new account from there:

        Open an account in the Binarium application

        If you open an account through the application, you will need to enter your email, password, and also select the account currency:

        registration via app

        Broker Binarium provides quite a lot of currencies for opening an account, and you can choose:

        1. Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH);
        2. Russian ruble (RUB);
        3. US dollar (USD);
        4. Euro (EUR);
        5. Kazakhstan tenge (KZT);
        6. Bitcoin (BTC);
        7. Litecoin (LTC).

        account currency binarium

        After specifying all the data, you just need to click on the “Register” button.

        You can also register using social networks:

        1. Google;
        2. Classmates;
        3. In contact with.

        To do this, you will need to click on one of the social icons. networks and confirm data transfer.

        Features of the binary options broker Binarium mobile terminal

        The mobile application is no different from the broker’s standard web terminal. All functionality was preserved and transferred to the application for Android OS.

        Binarium application interface

        A standard interface that is familiar to the company’s clients makes trading using the application comfortable, since everything remains in its place.

        All registered clients of the company have a demo account , with which you can try out the mobile application from the Binarium broker and get used to trading from your phone. Trading from a demo account is full-fledged and everyone can try trading with any types of binary options and on any trading assets.

        The following options are also available to users of the mobile application:

        • Transfer from a demo account to a real one in one click.
        • Full-fledged binary options trading.
        • History of trade.
        • Tournaments tab.
        • Trading room (only for real account holders).
        • Replenishment and withdrawal of funds.
        • Live chat support.

        Functionality of the binary options broker Binarium mobile application

        The Binarium broker's mobile application is multifunctional and with its help you can engage in full-fledged trading in financial markets. It includes:

        1. technical indicators ;
        2. graphical tools;
        3. trading assets;
        4. various types of options and expirations ;
        5. possibility of making transactions;
        6. possibility of replenishment and withdrawal of funds.

        Next, we will take a closer look at the main functionality and capabilities of the platform.

        Technical indicators and graphical tools

        One of the advantages of the Binarium broker mobile application is the availability of graphical tools and indicators that allow for graphical analysis :

        Graphical tools and indicators in the Binarium application

        There are ten indicators in the application:

        1. SMA .
        2. SSMA.
        3. LWMA.
        4. EMA.
        5. Parabolic SAR.
        6. Alligator .
        7. Bollinger Bands .
        8. RSI .
        9. Stochastic Oscillator .
        10. ATR.

        Having such an arsenal in the application, you can conduct high-quality technical analysis anywhere and at any time, especially since many traders use technical indicators in their trading:

        Example of a chart with indicators in the Binarium application

        Trading assets, types of options and expiration

        If we talk about trading, in the application you can select the desired trading asset and option type by clicking on the name of the instrument in the upper left corner:

        Trading assets in the Bianrium application

        Options are available with payouts of up to 90%, which is a very favorable trading condition. Not every broker can provide such interest rates on payments.

        Expiration at the Binarium broker has quite wide ranges. The minimum expiration time is 1 minute, and the maximum is 3 months. Intraday traders often choose expirations of less than an hour, while medium-term traders prefer deals of a month or more.

        Also, owners of real accounts who have deposited $500 or more have access to the “Trading Room” functionality, which is also available in the application:

        Bianrium trading room

        How to make trades using the mobile application of the binary options broker Binarium

        Everything you need to trade options is already present on the chart of the mobile application. To complete the transaction you will need:

        1. Select a trading asset.
        2. Select expiration time.
        3. Select option type.
        4. Specify the transaction amount.
        5. Open a Call (“Higher”) or Put (“Lower”) option.

        You can see everything more clearly in the picture below:

        Trading in the Bianrium app

        Depositing and withdrawing funds using the mobile application of the binary options broker Binarium

        You can switch to your real account at any time (in one click), and if you wish, you can also top it up through the application by clicking on the “TOP-UP” button:

        Top up your account in the Bianrium application

        After which a window for replenishing your account will open. Please also note that in the same window you can create a request for withdrawal of funds:

        Methods for replenishing your account in the Bianrium application

        It is also worth paying attention to the fact that funds can be withdrawn only after account verification and only to the same payment system with which the deposit was made.

        Conclusion

        Nowadays, you can start earning real money without leaving your home and working on a computer. But for those people who do not have the opportunity to be in the same place all the time, a mobile application for trading binary options from the broker Binarium was created.

        The application also allows you to always stay up to date with all the events happening in the financial markets, because for it to work you only need the Internet, which is now available almost everywhere.

        Don’t forget that trading in the markets carries risks, so test all strategies, indicators and ideas on demo accounts, and only then transfer them to a real account. Good luck with your trading!

        OPEN AN ACCOUNT WITH BINARIUM

        Binarium

        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Мирослава
        Мирослава
        Мне не понятно, как можно торговать через мобильное приложение? Там же ничего не понятно, все крохотное. Я попробовала установить и накинуть всяких индикаторов, получилась каша.
        02 November 2022
        Answer
        Ольга
        Очень удобно, что есть мобильное приложение у Бинариума. Не всегда есть возможность находиться за компьютером, а так твой любимый брокер у тебя в кармане )))
        02 November 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        как обычно, Андроид в приоритете
        28 October 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        как скачать?
        как и обычно, с плей маркета скачивай, подключайся и все
        я думал может по специальной ссылке. спасибо
        Дмитрий, можно еще найти ссылку на сайте брокера
        28 October 2022
        Answer
        Жорик
        Жорик
        Не знаю как вас, а меня в мобильном приложении брокера Binarium на Андроид устраивает все. Работает вроде быстро и функционал удобный.
        28 May 2021
        Answer
        Никита
        [Паша, В использовании мобильного приложения брокера Binarium на Андроид, нет ничего сложного, привычный для пользователя интерфейс двже сохранили. А Вот есть ли недостатки у мобильного приложения брокера Binarium?
        Влад, Лично для меня, на данный момент недостатком мобильного приложения брокера Binarium является то, что оно доступно для iOS в тестовом режиме. Если плохое подключение к интернету, то бывает, иногда подвисает.
        Ростик, Ну, подключение к Интернету, уж точно не зависит от мобильного приложения брокера Бинариум. Кстати, здесь на сайте можно найти готовые стратегии для брокера Binarium, а это, в принципе вариант для тех, у кого совсем нет времени на создание собственной стратегии торговли бинарными опционами.
        27 May 2021
        Answer
        Ростик
        [Паша, В использовании мобильного приложения брокера Binarium на Андроид, нет ничего сложного, привычный для пользователя интерфейс двже сохранили. А Вот есть ли недостатки у мобильного приложения брокера Binarium?
        Влад, Лично для меня, на данный момент недостатком мобильного приложения брокера Binarium является то, что оно доступно для iOS в тестовом режиме. Если плохое подключение к интернету, то бывает, иногда подвисает.
        27 May 2021
        Answer
        Влад
        Влад
        я больше торгую сидя перед монитором стационарного компьютера. Пока открыл демо счет и попробую постепенно перейти на мобильное приложение брокера Binarium на Андроид. В чем отличие функционала мобильного приложения?
        Паша, В использовании мобильного приложения брокера Binarium на Андроид, нет ничего сложного, привычный для пользователя интерфейс двже сохранили. А Вот есть ли недостатки у мобильного приложения брокера Binarium?
        27 May 2021
        Answer
        Паша
        Паша
        я больше торгую сидя перед монитором стационарного компьютера. Пока открыл демо счет и попробую постепенно перейти на мобильное приложение брокера Binarium на Андроид. В чем отличие функционала мобильного приложения?
        27 May 2021
        Answer
        Яков
        Яков
        Благодаря мобильному приложению брокера Binarium можно быстро узнать самые свежие новости о том, что произошло на финансовых рынках разных стран мира и оперативно отреагировать на ситуацию. Это особенно важно, если торгуешь по новостям.
        26 May 2021
        Answer
        Artur
        Artur
        Теперь стало еще проще торгоговать бинарными опционами, благодаря тому, что есть мобильное приложение брокера Binarium на Андроид. Например для меня, это реально плюс, так как довольно часто нахожусь в командировках или на встречах с клиентами.
        Дмитрий, а также с демо счета на реальный можно перейти в мобильном приложении брокера Binarium на Андроид всего за несколько секунд. Не нужно тратить дополнительное время, чтобы разобраться в настройках. А ведь согласитесь, в современном темпе нашей жизни время - деньги.
        26 May 2021
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        Теперь стало еще проще торгоговать бинарными опционами, благодаря тому, что есть мобильное приложение брокера Binarium на Андроид. Например для меня, это реально плюс, так как довольно часто нахожусь в командировках или на встречах с клиентами.
        26 May 2021
        Answer
        Женя
        нравится то, что даже с андроида можно некоторые индикаторы поставить. тут есть на сайте раздел со стратегиями для бинариума, можно использовать без компа.
        какие например стратегии??
        да элементарно машки и стох. или просто стох и диверы смотреть
        спасибо
        11 November 2020
        Answer
        Иван
        нравится то, что даже с андроида можно некоторые индикаторы поставить. тут есть на сайте раздел со стратегиями для бинариума, можно использовать без компа.
        какие например стратегии??
        да элементарно машки и стох. или просто стох и диверы смотреть
        11 October 2020
        Answer
        Женя
        нравится то, что даже с андроида можно некоторые индикаторы поставить. тут есть на сайте раздел со стратегиями для бинариума, можно использовать без компа.
        какие например стратегии??
        09 October 2020
        Answer
        Иван
        нравится то, что даже с андроида можно некоторые индикаторы поставить. тут есть на сайте раздел со стратегиями для бинариума, можно использовать без компа.
        23 September 2020
        Answer
        Кирилл Радченко
        Кирилл Радченко
        приложуха удобная, иногда даже дома с планшета с нее сижу, а не с компа, потому что она в принципе такая же
        12 September 2020
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        как скачать?
        как и обычно, с плей маркета скачивай, подключайся и все
        я думал может по специальной ссылке. спасибо
        03 August 2020
        Answer
        Даниил
        Даниил
        как скачать?
        как и обычно, с плей маркета скачивай, подключайся и все
        19 July 2020
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        как скачать?
        23 June 2020
        Answer
