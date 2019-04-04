    Registration
        Indicator for binary options Binary Double Top-Bottom

        The Binary Double Top-Bottom indicator version 2.0 is designed to search for such technical analysis patterns as “double top” and “double bottom” and makes it easier to find turning points on the chart. This indicator is suitable for both binary options and Forex trading. Using an arrow, the indicator shows the trader the location of the double top (double bottom) pattern. This technical indicator gives signals with good accuracy . The indicator is recommended for use during periods when there is high volatility in the market.

        Binary Double Top-Bottom Chart

        General characteristics

        When working with this indicator, you should follow the following recommendations:

        1. Trading platform - MetaTrader4 .
        2. Basic assets - any pairs of currencies.
        3. Trading time is after the opening of the American and European sessions , but any interval is suitable.
        4. Timeframe - M1 or M5.
        5. Expiration period is 5 minutes (if M1 is selected) or 30 minutes (M5).
        6. The best Brokers are WordForex , Alpari , Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        The above recommendations are general and not mandatory. Provided that the specified requirements are met, the indicator almost always gives accurate signals.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        Trading rules with the double top double bottom indicator

        This indicator twice signals the formation of a double top (double bottom) on the chart. First, a red or blue triangle appears on the screen, and then an arrow, which indicates the direction of change in the current trend. As soon as these signals appear and a new candle begins to form, you need to open a deal by buying the corresponding binary option (Call or Put).

        Alert in Binary Double Top-Bottom

        Call and Put signals in Binary Double Top-Bottom

        The signal to buy a Call option looks like this:

        Call signal Binary Double Top-Bottom

        You need to buy a Put option if the following picture appears on the chart:

        Put signal Binary Double Top-Bottom

        This indicator is not 100% accurate in terms of generating profitable signals, but it accurately identifies double top and double bottom patterns. Therefore, when working with it, it is recommended to use additional tools that will reduce the number of unprofitable signals.

         

        Download the Binary Double Top-Bottom indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        Двойное дно всегда отрабатывало, во все времена, только раньше я в ручную на графике треугольники рисовал для поиска точек разворота, а тут индикатор мне сам рисует, сиди только наблюдай. Но самому помню не всегда удавалось четко за короткое время определить его, а тут машина сама за секунды выдает, смотришь, делаешь вывод и открываешь ордер. Облегчает жизнь не то слово, спасибо автору!
        06 March 2021
        Answer
        Роман
        проверим.
        21 February 2021
        Answer
        Даниил
        Даниил
        Вот бы такой индикатор для всех существующих формаций свечных...
        02 March 2020
        Answer
        Евгений Карп
        Евгений Карп
        получше чем сигнальные индикаторы, тут есть хоть польза и вообще треугольники хорошие по тезнике фигуры
        22 February 2020
        Answer
        лёня
        это что ли стрелочный индикатор, который не лажает? а то сколько я их видел, одна фигня
        26 October 2019
        Answer
        кора дуба
        так я не понял, это индикатор рисует треугольники эти???
        22 October 2019
        Answer
        Пишет архив поврежден, в чем проблема?
        Андрей, обвнови архиватор, все ок работает
        17 October 2019
        Answer
        Андрей
        Пишет архив поврежден, в чем проблема?
        17 October 2019
        Answer
        Пишет архив поврежден, в чем проблема?
        17 October 2019
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Доброго времени суток , не скачивается на андроид индикатор две вершины , что делать ?
        25 September 2019
        Answer
        Ян
        Судя по многообещающему описанию, это Грааль. Буду тестить на демо-счете, посмотрим на результаты. Да и всем рекомендую, сначала тестим, а уже потом используем на реале, чтобы слива не было.
        24 September 2019
        Answer
        Анэт
        Несмотря на то, что дает мало сигналов, индикатор мне очень нравится своей точностью. Чтобы побольше заработать, использую на нескольких валютных парах. Рекомендую.
        24 September 2019
        Answer
        Valeria
        Valeria
        Очень точный индикатор! Рекомендую!!
        09 June 2019
        Answer
        Антон
        Антон
        Индикатор многообещающий! Спасибо!
        07 June 2019
        Answer
        gytroman
        gytroman
        Очень хороший индикатор, высокая точность, но мало сигналов(
        01 June 2019
        Answer
        Леонид
        Леонид
        Этот индикатор не перерисовывается и выдает сигналы в режиме реального времени
        30 May 2019
        Answer
        Hutywer
        Hutywer
        DTDB - один из лучших индикаторов, которые я использовал! Спасибо!
        26 May 2019
        Answer
        Дарина
        Дарина
        Очень хороший индикатор! Рекомендую!
        24 May 2019
        Answer
        Marina
        Marina
        Очень точный индикатор!
        22 May 2019
        Answer
        ДимонГ
        ДимонГ
        В целом не плохой индюк, но сигналов маловато(
        13 May 2019
        Answer
