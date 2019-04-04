Indicator for binary options Binary Power Bot

Binary Power Bot can be called a unique indicator, which is based on a new formula that, as the creators claim, allows you to constantly receive income when trading binary options . This tool, according to official reports from the developers, is capable of making up to 80% of transactions profitable.

General characteristics

When working with these indicators, you should adhere to several recommendations:

Trading platform - MetaTrader4. Assets - any pair of currencies. Opening hours - no restrictions (you can trade after the opening of any session). Timeframe - periods M5 and M15 are recommended, but others are also suitable. Expiration period is 2 candles, or 10 minutes (if M5 is selected) or 30 minutes (M15). The best brokers are Alpari , Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium , Binary.com , WordForex .

The recommendations given are not mandatory. But compliance with these requirements will increase the effectiveness of the indicator.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

Trading rules with the Binary Power Bot indicator

The developers do not disclose the operating algorithms of this indicator. Traders can only set in the settings how the tool notifies about the presence of a favorable point for entering the market (in the form of a sound signal or an email message).

The principle of operation is simple and boils down to the following:

if a red arrow appears pointing down, then you need to buy a PUT option

if a blue arrow appears - CALL option

In each case, the expiration period is two candles.

Call options should be purchased if the following picture is formed on the chart:

The following situations are favorable for buying Put:

The difficulty of working with this indicator is that if the price starts to move in the other direction, the arrows disappear (the indicator is redrawn). Moreover, this situation is also observed in cases where this trading instrument gives the correct signal. Therefore, before using Binary Power Bot in practice, it is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account.

Download the Binary Power Bot indicator

Download

