        Binary options indicator Blau Balance

        The indicator for binary options Blau Balance is a signal indicator designed to analyze and search for price turning points based on the classic Parabolic SAR indicator . The indicator is designed for swing trading on the Forex market , but in this article we will look at how it works for buying binary options.

        The price of the indicator on the developer’s website is $19.99, but on our website, for reference, the indicator can be downloaded for free.

        Binary options indicator Blau Balance

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Blau Balance

        Installing the Blau Balance binary options indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing the indicator:

        Review and settings of the indicator for binary options Blau Balance

        The indicator window provides the following data:

        1. Price averaging;
        2. Simple Moving Average .
        3. Indicator signals in the form of green and red dots.

        Blau Balance indicator on the chart

        The author of the indicator recommends using the following settings:

        1. Price – value 4.
        2. MaMethod – value 1.
        3. SignalPeriod – value 9.
        4. AccStep – default value is 0.01.
        5. AccLimit – default 0.1.

        Setting up the indicator for binary options Blau Balance

        At first glance, the indicator may seem like a complex tool, but in fact, the indicator is easy to use and is suitable even for use by beginners. To open a trade you just need to wait for the signal .

        Blau Balance indicator signal

        Built-in notifications (alerts) are enabled by default in the terminal and disabled by email. Alerts in the terminal are very convenient for those who engage in intraday trading. Alerts by mail (Email) will be useful for medium- and long-term traders, because, thanks to these signals, you don’t have to monitor the market at all.

        indicator signal for binary options Blau Balance

        Signals and trading using the Blau Balance indicator

        Simple and fast entry rules make this indicator a suitable tool for buying options on small time frames M1 and M5:

        1. To buy a Call option, you should wait for a signal from the indicator when a large green dot appears.
        2. To buy a Put option, it is recommended to wait for a signal with a large red dot.

        Signals to buy Put and Call indicator Blau Balance

        Thanks to built-in alerts and the ability to trade on small timeframes, you will never miss your trade, and the process of making decisions about opening trades is as simplified and automated as possible.

        Let's look at a few examples of how the Blau Balance indicator works.

        In the first example, it can be noted that the indicator is very late and in the case as in the screenshot below ( currency pair EUR/USD, time frame M1), its signals would more likely lead to unprofitable trades than to profitable ones:

        Signals of the Blau Balance indicator on the EUR/USD currency pair

        The operation of the indicator on medium-term timeframes from H1 and higher is absolutely no different: the indicator is also very late and generates entry signals too late.

        Operation of the Blau Balance indicator on the medium-term H1 timeframe

        Having tested the settings a little, we can note that changing the indicator parameters can radically change the entire strategy. For example, if you change the value of the “AccStep” parameter from 0.01 to 0.02, the indicator will begin to draw faster entry signals, which is very necessary for buying binary options.

        Editing Blau Balance indicator parameters for faster signals

        On the chart below (currency pair EUR/USD, time frame M1), several signals are offered for entry: 3 (win) with expiration 1 candle and 2 (loss). The number of profitable trades is 60%, and their nature is very fast and short. Having 60% of profitable trades and using the principles of money management , this strategy can be considered successful even over long trading distances.

        Signals of the Blau Balance indicator with expiration in one candle

        Important: testing of the indicator was not carried out in real time. Before using any rules, we strongly recommend that you try out the strategy for at least several months. The described entry rules (both basic and modified) are for informational purposes only and are not ready-made trading strategies.

        Conclusion

        After getting acquainted with the indicator, the first thing that catches your eye is the delay of the signals. For binary options, where quick transactions from one minute are carried out, the indicator in its basic form is more unsuitable than suitable. The profitability of a strategy using this indicator requires constant correlation of entry rules, additional filters, or adjustment of indicator parameters.

        Signal indicators are the favorite, and often the only tool for buying binary options from beginners . Even despite the author’s words about the profitability and effectiveness of this or that indicator, the Grail does not exist. That is why, for a better understanding of the market, we recommend that you read several articles on technical market analysis .

        Also, do not forget that profit depends on the broker, so choose only a reliable broker from our rating of binary options brokers . Happy trading!

        Download the Blau Balance indicator for free

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        26 October 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        26 October 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        26 October 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Настраивать надо. Хотя как настраивать при запаздывании сигнала - хороший вопрос?
        16 August 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Спасибо - обойдусь. Хотя на форексе может пригодиться.
        10 July 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Лучше наблюдать, чем принимать участие.)))
        12 June 2023
        Answer
        Макар М
        А для чего в индикаторе усредненная цена и мувинг, если сигналы идут только от индикатора Parabolic?
        Александра, здравствуйте! Я думаю каждое повышение/понижение усредненной цены над/под мувингом можно использовать как дополнительный сигнал для покупки опционов.
        30 August 2021
        Answer
        Александра Шилова
        Александра Шилова
        А для чего в индикаторе усредненная цена и мувинг, если сигналы идут только от индикатора Parabolic?
        25 August 2021
        Answer
        Николай М
        И все же, иногда индикатор рисует точные сигналы на разворот тренда. Если кому присмотрелся – советую использовать его с индикаторами уровней круглых чисел RounfLevelsIndicator. Кратко: отбились от уровня, есть сигнал, открываем сделку.
        25 August 2021
        Answer
        High Way
        High Way
        Платные индикаторы всегда были и будут котом в мешке. Спасибо что делаете обзоры на самые популярные платные стратегии!
        25 August 2021
        Answer
