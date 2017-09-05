    Registration
        Do you make money on binary options?

        Binary options - is it really possible to make money?

        Do you often wonder about the reality of making money on binary options ? If so, then you are certainly on the right track. The relevance of this question for you clearly indicates that you are, at a minimum, aware of the existence of such a method of “remote” earnings as binary options trading.

        Beginner Internet traders always have doubts. Those who start with doubts come to confidence. Doubts help us better understand the essence of the issue. The main thing is motivation!

        Any methods and areas of “remote” earnings are already a significant reason for doubt. The Internet space is a favorable environment for the activities of various kinds of scammers and swindlers who parasitize on the trust and lack of information of other people - Internet users. As another area of ​​“remote” earnings, online trading with binary options, of course, has the right to exist. At a minimum, a binary option “has the right” to become an object of practical interest on the part of numerous Internet users who want not only to spend time on-line, but also to earn money by systematically and professionally engaging in one or another Internet activity.

        One thing is obvious - you can actually make money on binary options.

        The practice of binary options indicates that there are several options for generating speculative income. Many novice investors already know about their existence. Some novice investors have already gained some experience, which, however, oddly enough, not only did not dispel their doubts, but on the contrary, it aggravated them even more.

        Typically, novice traders and investors who consider a binary option as a tool for speculative earnings prefer the following options:

        make money on binary options

        • You can spend a little time learning a few reliable indicators and immediately start actively mastering binary options by making real online trades;
        • Having thoroughly probed the Internet, you can find for yourself trading strategies that, according to their developers and distributors, will give “one hundred percent results” on the path to achieving financial well-being;
        • If you do not want to engage in Internet trading yourself, then you can entrust your “hard-earned” money to other traders, analysts, PAMM managers or even automatic Internet trading systems, which, as their advertising promises again claim, will earn you “ stable" and "passive" income.

        The three “options” listed above for making money on binary options, unfortunately, are very common among beginners trying to make money on the Internet and making initial attempts to “quickly and effectively” master this area. As a rule, such “options” lead to nothing good; of course, they do not lead to novice traders. The possibility of actually making money by implementing just such “options” of mastering binary options is the most dangerous misconception that destroys the deposits of many novice traders and, accordingly, enriches all kinds of “air traders” who are abundant parasites in the binary options segment.

        A novice Internet trader who is sincerely aimed at financial success and thus wants to thoroughly understand the essence and reality of making money on binary options should clearly distinguish between two groups of possible “options”:

        • options that will never lead you to financial success, but rather will cause you to quickly lose your trading deposit;
        • options that can really contribute to achieving financial success, but on the only condition that you initially make every effort to carefully study them and subsequently master them in practice.

        PO

        What to watch out for when trying to make money on binary options

        In the practice of Internet trading (especially in the binary options segment), you will very often come across various kinds of advertising assurances and promises, willingly and abundantly distributed by all kinds of Internet brokers, trading experts, managing traders, trader-analysts, developers and sellers of a variety of systems automatic Internet trading. All these “declarations” will selflessly and sometimes very convincingly assure you of only one thing: if you still use their services, then you will definitely earn money - a lot, often and consistently. Common sense and, what is very important, the practical experience of many successful binary options traders eloquently demonstrates that such declarations most often should not be trusted. If you still believe such promises and want to use the appropriate services, then the only benefit that you can derive for yourself is a negative experience, which, as they say, also teaches us a lot.

        traders' mistakes

        If you still want to minimize such “experience” in the very early stages of working with binary options, then avoid, as much as you can, the following “options” listed below.

        1. Acquisition of all kinds of trading strategies. Recommendation – try not to buy trading strategies for binary options. In principle, there is no panacea strategy with which one could arm oneself once and for all. It simply doesn't exist. Understanding this fact should always accompany you on the path to mastering binary options. You cannot use only one trading strategy in practice – no matter how “ideal” it may be. Strategies used for binary options need to be reviewed frequently, as their effectiveness and efficiency tend to deteriorate over time. There are many reasons for this. Some strategies should be abandoned altogether. The market is dynamic. Strategies for developing this market are also errors must change.
        2. Make money on binary options using a variety of news trading strategies. An online trader making any decisions about binary option bets based on economic and political news is the height of recklessness. For such decisions to be informed and truly effective, you must be a real expert in the field of macroeconomics and international finance. If this is not yet the case, then it would be better for you to refrain from trading “on the news” in relation to binary options.
        3. Application of trading strategies for binary options, the meaning of which is not entirely clear to you or is not even clear at all. Refrain from such practice, even if, for example, this or that strategy for some reason really appeals to you. Internet trading based on the “black box” principle is not the best way to save and increase your trading deposit.
        4. Make money on binary options by transferring your trading deposit in trust to some other trader specializing in this type of service. Seriously counting on the fact that someone else will earn money for you through online trading is a delusion, which is fraught with a quick loss of trading deposit funds and complete disappointment in binary options.
        5. Make money on binary options by entrusting your trading deposit to any automatic online trading system, or, more simply, to a trading robot. Too naive to be true. The practice of using trading robots for binary options that were not developed by you clearly indicates that this approach is not profitable. Entrusting your personal money to a system based on mathematical algorithms is tantamount to losing it while practicing gambling or slot machines.

        PO

        All these “options” of making money on binary options, as the practice and experience of many online traders show, very often lead a novice trader to a diametrically opposite result. Such statistics are the real basis for numerous doubts that we discussed at the very beginning of our story.

        What can help you make money on binary options?

        The following recommendations will contain suggestions that are constructive in nature. They will, of course, be especially useful for novice traders who are just intending to master binary options.

        indicators for binary options

        1. When trading online binary options, use only third-party price charts and quote sources that are not related to your broker to analyze the target market. As experience shows, it is better to refrain from using those tools and market analysis tools that your broker “kindly” offers you.
        2. To analyze the target market, use several indicators (in no case just one) that you yourself are well versed in. It is very important to practice a certain number of indicators that could filter each other’s signals, confirming them or casting reasonable doubts. Start by using the most well-known and basic indicators (for example, moving averages, Stochastic , MACD , Bollinger Band ).
        3. try to make trading decisions based on the results of graphical analysis , using all kinds of Japanese candlestick patterns . As the experience of almost any online trader who has achieved some success in binary options shows, candlestick patterns on price charts are the best tool for a speculator to make trading decisions.
        4. develop your own trading strategy and strictly adhere to its rules and principles.
        5. track and take into account in your trading the volumes that are relevant to your target market. Taking into account the factor of current market volumes will allow an online trader to avoid trading against strong positions taken by market makers. You can track such volumes using specialized indicators presented in a number of trading platforms .
        6. If you still decide to trust third-party help, then trust only reliable signals for binary options , which have been operating on the market for many years and have a lot of positive feedback from their clients throughout the entire period of operation.
        And the most important recommendation is to choose the right binary options broker !

        PO

        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Важно серьезно относиться к делу, и тогда заработать получится, но не все понимают это)
        Галина Петрова, и это это касается не только бинарных опционов, так во всем)
        24 December 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Можно ли заработать на бинарных опционах!? Вопрос риторический))
        24 December 2022
        Answer
        Едвард
        Едвард
        Важно серьезно относиться к делу, и тогда заработать получится, но не все понимают это)
        Галина Петрова, Согласен с Вами на все 100% многие трейдеры думают о том, зарабатывают ли на бинарных опционах и забывают, что торговля бинарными опционами это не азартная игра, а серьезная инвестиционная деятельность.
        30 June 2021
        Answer
        Галина Петрова
        Галина Петрова
        Важно серьезно относиться к делу, и тогда заработать получится, но не все понимают это)
        24 February 2020
        Answer
        Ленчик
        зарабатывают на чем угодно, и на бинарных опционах в том числе, но вот главный вопрос - у скольких получится стабильно это делать?)
        30 January 2020
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Полезная статья, стало понятно чего нужно опасаться при торговле и что на бинарных опционах реально можно заработать
        12 May 2019
        Answer
        Fekla96
        Статья просто супер, все понятно и подробно объяснили
        14 April 2019
        Answer
        Евгений
        Евгений
        На всем можно заработать и бинарные опционы не исключение, нужен только правильный подход найти
        22 March 2019
        Answer
        Bratok87
        Bratok87
        можно нельзя.есть столько возможнастей пробывать даже бесплатно. конечно можно заработать
        21 February 2019
        Answer
        Leno4ca
        Leno4ca
        Спасибо за полезную информацию, многое стало понятнее, захотелось попробовать
        16 February 2019
        Answer
        Димон Ли
        Нужно все проверять, все тестить самому, чтобы выбрать правильного брокера, правильную ТС или сигналы
        15 February 2019
        Answer
        Hanna92
        Как говориться люди зарабатывают на всем, так почему не заработать на бинарных опционах. Здесь как и везде просто нужно разобраться в вопросе и идти вперед!
        07 February 2019
        Answer
        Rbrt Mart
        Rbrt Mart
        Чтобы заработать: 1). Нужно накатывать опыт на учебном счету 2). Нужно пользоваться не одним-двумя индикаторами, а начинать с 3-4, и в песочнице (на учебном счету) анализирвать всё, находить закономерность, пробовать и обкатывать .... строить статегию 3). Нужно относится к этому не как к игре, а как к работе или хобби... делать всё на холодную голову 4). Нужно вкладывать не всё, что имеешь, а то, что потерять не жалко 5). Нужно грамотно управлять капиталом (мани менеджмент), что поможет свести риски к минимуму. Есть работающий инструмент для управления капиталом (мани менеджмента) . Этот инструмент позволяет до сотой доли рассчитать шкалу увеличения, рассчитать всё оперативно и не слить свои деньги. Можно рассчитать всё, вплоть до нужной вам суммы выгрыша при возврате средств. Порог неудачных сделок (порог количества следующих друг за другом неудачных сделок) зависит от суммы запланированного дохода, процентной ставки по данной котировке и суммы вашего депозита. Уменьшаете аппетит (т.е. уменьшаете запланированный доход) - увеличиваете порог и шансы на 100 % возврат средств + запланированный вами доход. Удачи.
        30 January 2018
        Answer
        Алёна
        Чтоб начать зарабатывать,нужно долго и кропотливо изучить этот вопрос А те кто думает что это казино и повезет,не повезет могут смело идти мимо
        09 December 2017
        Answer
        Павел
        Конечно зарабатывают!Только если подойти к делу ответственно,например для начала прочитав эту статью.
        23 September 2017
        Answer
        Роман
        Роман
        Спасибо, полезная статья - очень было интересно читать про турниры
        21 September 2017
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        А сколько можно за месяц заработать торгуя на бинарных опционах с депозитом в 1000$
        Alexander, Смотря как вы будете торговать? Какой стратегией будете пользоваться? или сигналами?
        11 September 2017
        Answer
        Alexander
        А сколько можно за месяц заработать торгуя на бинарных опционах с депозитом в 1000$
        10 September 2017
        Answer
        Клим
        Как заработать на бинарных опционах? - торговать с умом.
        01 September 2017
        Answer
