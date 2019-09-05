    Registration
        Indicator for binary options Forex Binary Grail

        The Forex Binary Grail Indicator is based on neural networks, which have been gaining popularity in recent years. Thanks to this, this tool can be used in trading various assets with different time intervals. However, the indicator demonstrates its best performance when working with binary options , transactions for which are made on the M1 or M5 time frame. Another important advantage of the trading tool is the absence of redrawing.

        Signals Forex Binary Grail Indicator

        Indicator characteristics

        This indicator has the following characteristics:

        • the optimal platform is MetaTrader4 ;
        • types of tradable assets - currencies, stocks and stock indices;
        • optimal trading time is 24 hours;
        • time interval - M1 and M5, but you can set another one;
        • Option expiration time is 5 minutes for both signals from M1 and M5
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        The developers recommend using the indicator when trading binary options through brokers Binarium , PocketOption or IQOption .

        Call and Put signals on the Forex Binary Grail chart

        Conditions for purchasing Call and Put options

        This indicator is highly effective. At the same time, working with the tool is quite simple. It is recommended to open orders under the following conditions:

        • the arrow on the chart points up - buying a CALL option;
        • arrow pointing down - buying a PUT option;

        You should open a trade immediately after the arrow appears. This is explained by the fact that the indicator is not redrawn. Before you start trading, it is recommended to test the effectiveness of the instrument in different periods. Thanks to this, you can choose the optimal dates for trading and time frame.

        When starting to trade on the binary options market, you should remember that the indicator only gives signals in real time. This must be taken into account after installing the template in the terminal.

        Forex Binary Grail Indicator Chart

        Forex Binary Grail Indicator

        It is recommended to use other technical analysis tools simultaneously with this indicator. This will help improve the effectiveness of the chosen strategy. Also, you should not trade during the release of important news and choose a reliable binary options broker .

         

        Download Forex Binary Grail indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Индикатор скачивается, но не устанавливается
        Михаил Шумаков, вроде все ок, по инструкции делаешь?
        28 February 2023
        Answer
        Михаил Шумаков
        Индикатор скачивается, но не устанавливается
        24 February 2023
        Answer
        Константин
        Потестил, что то мажет он сильно.
        07 December 2022
        Answer
        ильшат
        почему то первый скачался, а второго нет
        14 October 2021
        Answer
        Gulzipa
        на графике ничего нет.
        03 May 2021
        Answer
        Алекс Кроф
        Алекс Кроф
        У меня уже вошло в привычку постоянно держать одно окно в мт4 с этим индюком, сигналы редкие но меткие, а так вообще я больше скальпер и торгую по другой торговой системе, а тут такой бонус приятный и почти всегда точно сигнализирует мимо точно я не могу пройти.
        12 March 2021
        Answer
        Дед
        Он вообще работает? Ничего не показывает!!!
        08 January 2021
        Answer
        Дед
        Ваще не работает! Ничего не показывает!!!
        24 September 2020
        Answer
        Грановский
        Ваще сигналов нет!
        раньше были. какой таймфрейм и за какой период тестил?
        28 August 2020
        Answer
        Дед
        Ваще сигналов нет!
        26 August 2020
        Answer
        александр
        сколько шагов по мартину может выйти по данному индикатору?
        06 July 2020
        Answer
        Akmal
        Ничего лучшего не видел )
        21 January 2020
        Answer
        Egor
        Юра, Переустановил терминал, поставил на 4.. Вроде норм
        05 December 2019
        Answer
        Egor
        У меня одного от него терминал виснет??
        Egor, чуть чуть если. На сколько пар ставишь?
        Юра, На 6 пар.. И то при установке жестко виснет..
        05 December 2019
        Answer
        У меня одного от него терминал виснет??
        Egor, чуть чуть если. На сколько пар ставишь?
        04 December 2019
        Answer
        Egor
        У меня одного от него терминал виснет??
        04 December 2019
        Answer
        форекс1990
        рили грааль, я в шоке, пошел рубить капусту))) или сливать аахахх)))
        29 November 2019
        Answer
        Михаил Орлов
        Михаил Орлов
        все хотят, ради таких сигналов можно и потерпеть немного) у кого какие успехи, чуваки?
        27 November 2019
        Answer
        Русский
        почему так мало сигналов, надо больше, денег хочу!!))))
        27 November 2019
        Answer
        Евгений Соколовский
        Евгений Соколовский
        вот это прикол! где я был раньше? начинаю торговать с ним на бонусном счете, может отобью наконец бонусы))
        27 November 2019
        Answer
