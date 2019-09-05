Indicator for binary options Forex Binary Grail

The Forex Binary Grail Indicator is based on neural networks, which have been gaining popularity in recent years. Thanks to this, this tool can be used in trading various assets with different time intervals. However, the indicator demonstrates its best performance when working with binary options , transactions for which are made on the M1 or M5 time frame. Another important advantage of the trading tool is the absence of redrawing.

Indicator characteristics

This indicator has the following characteristics:

the optimal platform is MetaTrader4 ;

types of tradable assets - currencies, stocks and stock indices;

optimal trading time is 24 hours;

time interval - M1 and M5, but you can set another one;

Option expiration time is 5 minutes for both signals from M1 and M5

Conditions for purchasing Call and Put options

This indicator is highly effective. At the same time, working with the tool is quite simple. It is recommended to open orders under the following conditions:

the arrow on the chart points up - buying a CALL option;

arrow pointing down - buying a PUT option;

You should open a trade immediately after the arrow appears. This is explained by the fact that the indicator is not redrawn. Before you start trading, it is recommended to test the effectiveness of the instrument in different periods. Thanks to this, you can choose the optimal dates for trading and time frame.

When starting to trade on the binary options market, you should remember that the indicator only gives signals in real time. This must be taken into account after installing the template in the terminal.

It is recommended to use other technical analysis tools simultaneously with this indicator. This will help improve the effectiveness of the chosen strategy. Also, you should not trade during the release of important news and choose a reliable binary options broker .

Download Forex Binary Grail indicator

