        Indicator for binary options Future Volume

        The Future Volume indicator can be used in trading various assets, but it demonstrates its best effectiveness in relation to binary options . This tool does not redraw and promptly delivers signals that arise based on the analysis of the total volume of candles.

        Characteristics of the Future Volume indicator

        Future Volume has the following characteristics:

        • preferred trading platform – MetaTrader4 ;
        • tradable assets – currency, stock indices and shares;
        • Preferred trading time is 24 hours;
        • time interval – M1, M5 or M15;
        • order validity period – 3 candles (for M1 – 3 minutes, M5 – 15 minutes, M15 – 45 minutes).

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        It is recommended to trade using this indicator through brokers Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Signals on the chart with the Future Volume indicator

        Trading rules with the Future Volume indicator

        The indicator displays blue and red lines on the screen, which indicate oversold and overbought levels, respectively. A signal to buy (blue arrow) and sell (red) appears immediately after the formation of a new candle begins. If it does not disappear, then you can open the corresponding order.

        Before you start trading binary options using Future Volume, it is recommended to test the indicator's capabilities on a demo account or historical data.

        Future Volume Signals

        To make it easier to work with the tool, its developers have provided 4 filters. At the same time, at the initial stage, traders recommend setting the following indicator settings:

        • volume_index – 3;
        • Filter 1 and 2 – 3;
        • Filter3 – 5;
        • Filter4 – 30.

        Volume_index and the first filter provide accurate signals during a sideways trend. Filter 2 and 3 are effective when the market is clearly rising or falling. The last filter shows the presence of a trend.

        With that said, the following Future Volume settings can be derived depending on current conditions:

        • the market is growing – Volume_index and Filter1 = 0, and other filters are unchanged;
        • side trend – Filter 2, 3 and 4 = 0, the first two filters are unchanged.

        The default settings can be applied under any conditions. However, traders recommend constantly experimenting on a demo account, changing the value of the filters.

        Future Volume Settings

        Download the Future Volume indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        Comments

        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Интересная статья! Индикатор Future Volume выглядит многообещающе. Буду рад узнать больше о его возможностях и применении. Спасибо за поделенную информацию!
        03 July 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        с мартингейлом нельзя вообще никак слив гарантирован и без мартина слив и против стратегии слив как я не бился - индикатор в мусор
        koskos, мне кажется, что не стоит сразу отрицать индикатор. Возможно, он может предоставить полезную информацию для других торговых стратегий. Лучше изучить его более детально, чтобы сделать обоснованный вывод.
        03 July 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Вот я всегда сразу читаю коменты и тут опять вижу что мнение людей поделилось, придется опять самому тестировать. Ну хоть то что не рисует уже радует, на рисовалки уже столько времени потратил что сил больше нет. А было вообще такое что купил платный индикатор, прогнал его по истории в МТ4 а там Пабло Пикассо оказался))
        Anatoli Struc, разделяю вашу точку зрения по поводу комментариев. Иногда приходится самостоятельно тестировать индикаторы, чтобы получить надежные результаты. Хорошо, что этот индикатор не рисует, это уже положительный момент. Всегда лучше быть внимательным и проверять отзывы перед покупкой.
        03 July 2023
        Answer
        koskos
        с мартингейлом нельзя вообще никак слив гарантирован и без мартина слив и против стратегии слив как я не бился - индикатор в мусор
        12 May 2021
        Answer
        Anatoli Struc
        Anatoli Struc
        Вот я всегда сразу читаю коменты и тут опять вижу что мнение людей поделилось, придется опять самому тестировать. Ну хоть то что не рисует уже радует, на рисовалки уже столько времени потратил что сил больше нет. А было вообще такое что купил платный индикатор, прогнал его по истории в МТ4 а там Пабло Пикассо оказался))
        16 March 2021
        Answer
        Виталий
        ужасный индикатор!!!
        06 April 2020
        Answer
        lis
        lis
        а на истории прогонял кто-то его, может он по началу такой красивый?)
        24 October 2019
        Answer
        Кирилл
        обычно стрелочные рисуют, но это на удивление нет, классный индюк, спасибо)
        01 October 2019
        Answer
        малика
        радует, что он не рисует, пробовал с ним торговать и пока получалось, надеюсь не просто везение)))
        18 September 2019
        Answer
        Лина
        Тестировала на демке, теперь использую при торговле на реале. Все как заявлено в описании. Главное же для меня – он не перекрашивается.
        05 September 2019
        Answer
        Георгий
        После тестирования на протяжении недели могу смело заявить – индикатор, что надо. Давно искал такой. Спасибо!
        05 September 2019
        Answer
