        FX BLIZZ

        Strategy for binary options FX BLIZZ

        The strategy for binary options FX BLIZZ contains indicators that are based on two instruments such as Average True Range and Hull Moving Average and is a trend strategy with convenient color visualization. It also includes an information panel with technical information about the selected trading asset.

        Please note that the FX BLIZZ strategy is paid and is sold on the author’s website for $27, but you can download it for free from our website for review at the end of the article.

        Content:

        fx blizz

        Characteristics of the FX BLIZZ strategy for binary options

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Timeframes: M5.
        • Expiration: 3 candles.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: FXBLIZZbc.ex4, FXBLIZZ-E1.ex4, FXBLIZZ-E2.ex4, FXBLIZZInfo.ex4.
        • Trading instruments: currency pairs , stocks, cryptocurrencies , commodities.
        • Trading time: 8:00-20:00 Moscow time.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Deriv .

        Installing strategy indicators for binary options FX BLIZZ System in MT4

        Indicators of the FX BLIZZ strategy are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator files there. The template is installed in the same way, but placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

        Review of FX BLIZZ strategy indicators for binary options

        The FX BLIZZ strategy is divided into two templates – MODE1 and MODE2, which differ in the number of signals, that is, the first template is a more conservative trading option, and the second is more aggressive. Otherwise, both patterns are similar and depend on the trend. Therefore, before you start trading using this strategy, it is worth studying what it is:

        1. trend ;
        2. trend phases ;
        3. bullish and bearish trends ;
        4. flat

        This will make it easier for you to understand how to make the most of this strategy.

        FX BLIZZ includes three indicators:

        1. signal;
        2. trendy;
        3. informational.

        The signal indicator is displayed in the form of arrows:

        trading system signals

        You can only configure alerts in it, so you cannot change the signal frequency yourself:

        alarm settings

        The trend indicator conveniently divides the chart into two colors, making it visually immediately clear which trend prevails in the market:

        colors and types of trends

        That is, blue indicates a bullish trend, and red indicates a bearish trend.

        This indicator has quite a lot of settings and is based on the true range (ATR) and moving averages using the Hull formula. The ATR indicator shows the volatility of the market over a certain average range, while the Halla moving average is a smoother and smoother moving average.

        If you wish, you can change the settings of both indicators if necessary. In addition to the main variables, it is possible to customize colors and alerts:

        trend indicator settings

        The information indicator is presented in the form of an information panel on which you can see the following information:

        1. name of the trading asset;
        2. timeframe ;
        3. current price;
        4. spread;
        5. time until the candle closes;
        6. tics;
        7. current trend;
        8. ATR for 100 days;
        9. daily price range;
        10. price range of the current bar;
        11. price range of the previous bar;
        12. swaps of purchases and sales.

        info panel

        In the settings, you can remove any of the above items and change the colors, as well as the location of the panel. To put it simply, it can be made much more informative and compact:

        panel settings

        Trading rules according to the strategy for binary options FX BLIZZ System

        Before you start using this strategy, you need to decide on a template and choose either a conservative style or an aggressive one. In the first case, you will receive fewer signals, and in the second, more. But regardless of the choice, the trading rules will be the same.

        Call options are purchased when:

        1. the background of the graphics is blue;
        2. A blue arrow appears pointing upward.

        Put options are purchased when:

        1. the graphic background is red;
        2. A red downward arrow appears.

        It is recommended to use expiration for this strategy equal to three candles, and the timeframe is 5 minutes.

        Buying a Call Option

        In the example below you can see that the background of the chart is blue, which indicates an uptrend, which means you only need to look for signals for Call options. And after the blue arrow appears, you can buy an option with an expiration of three candles:

        call options

        Buying a Put Option

        This example shows the opposite situation, and we have a red background where we should only look for signals for Put options. And as soon as the red arrow appears, you can buy a Put option with an expiration of three candles:

        put options

        Conclusion

        The paid strategy for binary options FX BLIZZ is extremely easy to understand thanks to its visual support and therefore even beginners can quickly master it. Despite this, do not forget to test it on a demo account before using it on a real account.

        It is also very important to use the rules of money management and risk management , which help save your money on deposit, and in addition to this, it is best to trade through trusted brokers, which can be found on our website in the rating of binary options brokers .

        Download the FX BLIZZ strategy for free

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Я всегда ищу новые трендовые стратегии с удобной визуализацией, так что эта стратегия точно привлекла моё внимание) А наличие информационной панели технической информации про торговый актив – хорошее дополнение к индикаторам!
        26 July 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Отличная статья о стратегии FX BLIZZ. Приятно видеть, что она базируется на машках, таких как Average True Range и Hull Moving Average, делая её трендовой стратегией.
        26 July 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Коллеги) А настройки - как в самолете))) Но зато можно так навернуть и сделать под себя реально...
        Костя, прекрасная статья, а по поводу настроек согласен, они действительно могут показаться сложными, но разобравшись, можно добиться отличных результатов)
        26 July 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Настроек конечно не мало, но я не думаю что они какие-то замороченные.
        Артур, Дело в том, что это не один индюк. Это стратегия. И настройка очень важна.
        Богдан, Согласен, но здесь должно всё по дефолту работать. В любом случае надо тестить.
        25 July 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Настроек конечно не мало, но я не думаю что они какие-то замороченные.
        Артур, Дело в том, что это не один индюк. Это стратегия. И настройка очень важна.
        25 July 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Настроек конечно не мало, но я не думаю что они какие-то замороченные.
        25 July 2023
        Answer
        Тамара Александровна Леонтьева
        Здравствуйте! Подскажите пожалуйста чем отличается платная версия FX BLIZZ от бесплатной и как ее купить. Спасибо.
        10 July 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Всё забываю что это стратегия, а не индикатор. Индикаторы внутри стратегии нужно еще настраивать.
        07 April 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Главное не запутаться в настройках. И опять платный и бесплатный вариант. (((
        04 April 2023
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        Я не понимаю, почему у меня когда тренд меняется то цвет не сразу и далеко не всегда тоже меняется... ???
        Костя, я думаю это означает, что сигнал не до конца сформировался и торговать нежелательно. Кто тут торговал, тестировал - какие результаты?
        Олег Т., Спасибо) да так и есть. И сразу видно по результатам... Нужно чтобы все индикаторы давали сигнал на начало торговли.. Правильный сигнал
        21 July 2022
        Answer
        Олег Т.
        Олег Т.
        Я не понимаю, почему у меня когда тренд меняется то цвет не сразу и далеко не всегда тоже меняется... ???
        Костя, я думаю это означает, что сигнал не до конца сформировался и торговать нежелательно. Кто тут торговал, тестировал - какие результаты?
        21 July 2022
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Я не понимаю, почему у меня когда тренд меняется то цвет не сразу и далеко не всегда тоже меняется... ???
        Костя, У меня тоже такое было. поменял таймфрейм и пропало. Попробуй
        06 June 2022
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        Я не понимаю, почему у меня когда тренд меняется то цвет не сразу и далеко не всегда тоже меняется... ???
        02 June 2022
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Скачал, тестировал вчера до поздней ночи. Интересно, но пока выводов сделать не могу. Экспериментирую с экспирациями. Спасибо админам сайта за то, что предупреждают о тестировании на демо счету. Юзаем дальше) Кто тоже тестит пишите, какие у кого результаты. Всем удачи
        28 May 2022
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Коллеги) А настройки - как в самолете))) Но зато можно так навернуть и сделать под себя реально...
        Костя, Настройки точно как в самолёте))) Интересно протестировать. Хочу поделиться с коллегами. Недавно скачал и тестировал индикатор Fxaccurate Larna MT4 - результаты впечатляют. Рекомендую. Может видео какое появится по этому индикатору и тестированию.
        Сергей, Благодарствуем) Интересная рекомендация. Поюзаем отпишусь. Да какое-то обучающее видео не помешало бы...
        27 May 2022
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        Коллеги) А настройки - как в самолете))) Но зато можно так навернуть и сделать под себя реально...
        Костя, Настройки точно как в самолёте))) Интересно протестировать. Хочу поделиться с коллегами. Недавно скачал и тестировал индикатор Fxaccurate Larna MT4 - результаты впечатляют. Рекомендую. Может видео какое появится по этому индикатору и тестированию.
        27 May 2022
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        Коллеги) А настройки - как в самолете))) Но зато можно так навернуть и сделать под себя реально...
        25 May 2022
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        Неплохо, неплохо. НО есть вопросы. Вот например в статье в разделе Покупка опциона Put/ Первая красная стрелочка не убедительна для покупки такого опциона. Тем более на три свечи И вторая красная стрелка тоже рискованный сигнал. Что скажете коллеги? Кто тестировал?
        Олег Т., ну да, есть такое. Нужно смотреть за волной и откатом в любом случае. Там и на первой картинке со стрелочками - вторая красная тоже не очень точный даёт маяк)) В любом случае, нужно скачивать, тестировать и анализировать процент удачных сигналов.....
        Алексей, Ну конечно тестировать. По картинкам ничего не понятно. И тогда можно делать выводы по результатам теста и цифрам и процентам удачных сделок.
        25 May 2022
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        Неплохо, неплохо. НО есть вопросы. Вот например в статье в разделе Покупка опциона Put/ Первая красная стрелочка не убедительна для покупки такого опциона. Тем более на три свечи И вторая красная стрелка тоже рискованный сигнал. Что скажете коллеги? Кто тестировал?
        Олег Т., ну да, есть такое. Нужно смотреть за волной и откатом в любом случае. Там и на первой картинке со стрелочками - вторая красная тоже не очень точный даёт маяк)) В любом случае, нужно скачивать, тестировать и анализировать процент удачных сигналов.....
        25 May 2022
        Answer
        Олег Т.
        Олег Т.
        Неплохо, неплохо. НО есть вопросы. Вот например в статье в разделе Покупка опциона Put/ Первая красная стрелочка не убедительна для покупки такого опциона. Тем более на три свечи И вторая красная стрелка тоже рискованный сигнал. Что скажете коллеги? Кто тестировал?
        25 May 2022
        Answer
