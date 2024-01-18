Binary options strategy Gold Sniper Master

The Gold Sniper Master binary options strategy was specifically designed for trading metals and indices. It demonstrates especially impressive results in the gold market. Considering the low trading liquidity of this financial instrument (not to be confused with the liquidity of the underlying asset itself), concluding transactions using a strategy based on the search for price impulses looks quite promising.

Gold belongs to the category of highly volatile exchange instruments due to the low density of orders with large volumes on both sides of the market (both for purchase and for sale). This is successfully used by speculators who open positions in the direction of analyzing large orders, expecting a breakdown of local support and resistance levels, followed by a recoilless price movement from the broken level.

The Gold Sniper Master binary options strategy is built on the same principle - using a set of indicators, overbought/oversold zones are determined, after which transactions are opened in the direction of the main trend in an area of ​​increasing volatility.

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Gold Sniper Master

Installing Gold Sniper Master in the MetaTrader4 terminal

The installation of Gold Sniper Master does not differ in any special features and is installed in the MetaTrader4 terminal according to the standard procedure: we transfer the downloaded and unpacked files of Forex and binary options indicators from the Indicators folder to the appropriate directory of the trading terminal. You can find the path to it by opening the menu File-Open data directory.

We install the template with settings in the same way. Transfer the downloaded template file to the MetaTrader4 system folder.../templates. Now we won’t waste extra time setting up the appearance of our charts and specifying the parameters of each indicator. It is enough to call the saved template: right mouse button on the chart, Template - Load template.

How the strategy for binary options Gold Sniper Master works

The Gold Sniper Master binary options trading strategy is ideal for exchange-traded instruments whose quotes have the ability to change rapidly under the influence of external factors: news, the publication of macroeconomic indicators or quarterly profit reports.

These primarily include the Dow Jones indices, SP-500 and Gold. Therefore, traders who want to take advantage of all the benefits of Gold Sniper Master should first pay attention to these tools.

The strategy is based on assessing the maximum deviations of price fluctuations over a certain period of time, upon reaching which an inevitable rollback to average values ​​occurs. Here we have the classic “mean reversion” approach, so beloved by traders who prefer to enter into transactions not in a trend, but in flat areas of the market.

The Gold Sniper Master strategy successfully combines both approaches, offering to open a position in the direction of the dominant trend, at the point of maximum price deviation from the average values. Using the TMA_bands channel indicator, overbought and oversold zones are determined, as well as the general direction of the exchange rate change of a financial instrument.

The “basement” indicators Joker Filter and TVI (Tick Volume Indicator) act as filters confirming the reversal and the emergence of a new impulse.

Growing TVI values ​​against the background of blue bars of the Jocker Filter histogram - an impulse for growth and an opportunity to buy Call binary options, falling TVI values ​​against the background of red bars of the Jocker Filter histogram - purchase of Put binary options.

To open trading positions during the most active hours of the market, the set of indicators is supplemented with a “drawer” of sessions – i-Sessions. With its help, the European and American trading sessions, as well as the time of their joint work, are highlighted on the chart, clearly indicating to the trader the most favorable time interval for concluding transactions.

To eliminate ambiguity in the interpretation of signals, the Gold Sniper Master binary options strategy has in its arsenal a BrainTrend arrow indicator and a custom FL03 indicator (blue and yellow dots on the chart).

To assess the general direction in the analyzed instrument, the Signal Bars indicator is used, reflecting trends in different time frames from M5 to D1, as well as FerruFx_Multi_info - a multi-information panel that reports on the dynamics of several technical indicators for one asset.

Trading rules according to the strategy for binary options Gold Sniper Master

Conditions for purchasing a binary option Call:

A blue arrow appears (BrainTrend);

A blue dot (FL03) appears;

Histogram of the 1st “basement” filter Joker Filter is blue;

The bars of the 2nd TVI "basement" filter are rising.

The readings of the BrainTrend dial indicator will not always appear on the same bar with the point from FL03. The main thing is to wait for these two indicators and buy the corresponding option at the close of the bar where the signal from FL03 (dot) occurs.

Conditions for purchasing a binary option Put:

A red arrow appears (BrainTrend);

A yellow dot (FL03) appears;

Histogram of the 1st “basement” filter Joker Filter in red;

The bars of the 2nd TVI basement filter are decreasing.

Tips for using the Gold Sniper Master binary options strategy

When trading using the Gold Sniper Master binary options strategy, you need to consider several important points:

Transactions with the maximum probability of a positive outcome usually occur in overbought and oversold zones;

Visually on the chart, the overbought zone is indicated by the dotted red lines of the TMA_bands indicator with different parameters ATRPeriod and ATRMultiplier, and the oversold zone, respectively, by the dotted lines of the blue TMA_bands indicator;

As an additional filter, use the slope of the yellow TMA_bands channel, make transactions only in its direction.

Additionally, you can use the trend of higher timeframes, information about which can be obtained from information panels.

Conclusion

Despite the abundance of indicators in the trading system for binary options Gold Sniper Master, the final decision to purchase a Put or Call option is made by the trader. Therefore, you should not blindly open trades just because an indicator signal appears.

The Gold Sniper Master strategy is an example of an integrated approach to market analysis. In addition to the signals themselves for opening a position, the developers have added a whole set of analytical tools that not only form a clear idea of ​​the balance of supply and demand during the most active hours of the market, highlighting the main sessions, but also help to understand the general dynamics of the instrument being traded on higher timeframes.

Thus, the Gold Sniper Master binary options strategy is not just a collection of signal indicators with confusing rules, but a set of market analysis methods, time-tested for trading primarily in gold.

However, this system can also be successfully used on volatile currency pairs , trading oil, cryptocurrency or indices. The optimal timeframes for working with it are m5-m30.

Try, experiment, but do not forget about the risks. Always use money management . This will help you not only reduce losses during inevitable periods of deposit drawdown, but also significantly increase profits in a series of positive transactions.

