Binary options strategy Great Trader System

The Great Trader System binary options strategy is a mixture of trend and histogram indicators . Individually, these indicators are not particularly valuable, but if the signals from each indicator coincide with each other, then the result is a workable trading strategy. And despite the fact that there are four indicators in this strategy for binary options, the rules for entering a trade are very simple.

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Great Trader System

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-H1.

Expiration: 1 candle or 3 candles (depending on trading style and time frame).

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: Great Trader FT, Great Trader NLD, Great Trader PW, Great Trader TLSM, Bands, MACD.

Trading instruments: all currency pairs.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Trading instruments: all currency pairs.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Installing Great Trader System Strategy Indicators in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

All indicators are installed with default settings.

To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download indicators and a template for this strategy.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

Rules for trading using the Great Trader System strategy

As mentioned above, the trading rules for this strategy for binary options are very simple and do not require much experience in trading. The most important thing is that all signals from each indicator coincide. It would also be a good idea to trade with the trend, as this will increase the chances of making a profit several times. The article - what a trend is and how to determine it - explains all the points and details of working with a trend.

I would also like to note that this strategy can be traded conservatively or aggressively. We will look at all the rules below.

Conservative method

To open a Call option you need to:

There was an upward trend. A signal has appeared from the Great Trader NLD indicator (white circle), then wait for the candle to close. MACD should be white. The Great Trader FT indicator (second from the bottom) should be white or gray. The Great Trader PW indicator (first from the bottom) should be white or gray.

To open a Put option you need to:

There was a downward trend. A signal has appeared from the Great Trader NLD indicator (red-orange circle), then wait for the candle to close. MACD should be orange. The Great Trader FT indicator (second from the bottom) should be yellow or orange. The Great Trader PW indicator (first from the bottom) should be yellow or orange.

Aggressive method

Now let’s look at the rules for entering a trade using the aggressive method. To open a Call option you need to:

A signal appeared from the Great Trader NLD indicator (white circle). There is no need to wait for the candle to close. MACD should be white. One of the two bottom indicators should be white or gray.

To open a Put option you need to:

A signal has appeared from the Great Trader NLD indicator (red-orange circle). There is no need to wait for the candle to close. MACD should be orange. One of the two bottom lights should be yellow or orange.

Examples of trading using the Great Trader System strategy

If before this it was not entirely clear when to enter into a transaction, then after looking at the examples, everything will immediately become clear.

Please note that the expiration according to the signals of this strategy should be one candle for the M1 time frame and three candles for other time frames.

The example currency pair is EUR/JPY.

Opening a Call Option

In this case, the potential trade was taken during an uptrend:

I would like to note that in the same place it was possible to use an aggressive method (carries increased risks), without waiting for the candle to close and using expiration in one candle.

Opening a Put option

This situation is very simple, since there was a long downward trend that did not change. This means that almost every sell signal can be used:

And again the same situation with the aggressive method. It could also be used.

Conclusion

This strategy for binary options has very simple rules despite the presence of so many indicators. And when working with a trend, the effectiveness of signals only increases.

The main thing is not to forget to use competent money management and observe risks , since trading binary options can only bring profit with the right attitude.

Also, for successful trading, it is recommended to make transactions only through a trusted broker. If you have not yet found one, then you can familiarize yourself with our rating of binary options brokers and choose the one you like.

