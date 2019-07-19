Binary Options Indicator Guru V5

The Guru V5 binary options indicator is another interesting tool for generating trading signals . Despite the fact that the developer has hidden most of the settings, the accuracy of this indicator's signals will not leave indifferent either beginners or even more experienced traders.

In addition to the standard application and trading on the signals of the algorithm embedded in it, users can use Guru V5 as a platform for testing their own indicators. Read our review to find out how to do this.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Guru V5

Terminal: MetaTrader 4

Timeframe: M5

Expiration: 1 candle

Option Types: Call/Put

Indicators: INDICATOR GURU V5 .ex4

Trading instruments: currency pairs , commodities, cryptocurrencies , stocks

Trading hours: 8:00-20:00 (GMT+2)

Trading hours: 8:00-20:00 (GMT+2)

Installing the indicator for binary options Guru V5

The Guru V5 indicator is installed in the MetaTrader 4 platform as standard. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MetaTrader 4 and then “Open data directory”. In the opened directory, you need to go to the "MQL4" folder, then to “Indicators” and move all the files there. Templates are installed in a similar way, but are placed in the “templates” folder. You can read the installation instructions in more detail in our video:

Review and settings of the indicator for binary options Guru V5

Guru V5 really lives up to its name. Unlike most signal indicators that are flooding trader forums , this tool doesn't just give a signal to buy a Call or Put option, it warns you in advance of its possible appearance. This is especially convenient when every second counts.

This gives the trader time to prepare. The bet size can be determined in advance and the appropriate expiration time can be selected.

If the preliminary signal is confirmed, an arrow appears on the next candle , indicating the moment of entry into the trade according to the Guru V5 algorithm.

So, trading with Guru V5 consists of two stages.

First comes the preparation: we wait for a preliminary signal that suggests in which direction the deal may appear. Then – entry. If the signal is confirmed, we open the corresponding option.

Now a little about the settings.

All parameters of the basic algorithm are hidden, but the settings of signal indicators are available, which can be connected instead of the main one. This means that the user can set their own indicators and specify buffers from which Call and Put buy signals will be read. Guru V5 will pick them up automatically.

Trading Rules for Binary Options Indicator Guru V5

Guru V5 is a completely self-sufficient indicator. Its signals do not require additional filters or confirmations. During testing, it showed stable results on various currency pairs, but it proved itself especially well on AUD/USD. It is with this pair that we will begin analyzing examples.

As you can see from the screenshot, Guru V5 demonstrates high accuracy.

The information panel on the right speaks for itself: out of 12 trades, only 2 ended with a loss – that’s 83% of successful entries. Of particular note are two series of five profitable trades in a row – an impressive result for a five-minute timeframe .

If you are interested in what types of trading signals there are and whether it is worth considering paid subscriptions at all, we recommend that you take a look at our selection of articles on this topic:

Whatever signals you use, remember about the risks. It is not recommended to use more than 2% of capital per trade.

Opening a Call Option

We are waiting for the preliminary signal to appear - a green star We wait for the main signal to appear - a green arrow up At the opening of the candle with the arrow, we buy the Call option

Opening a Put Option

We are waiting for the preliminary signal to appear - a red star We wait for the main signal to appear - a red arrow down At the opening of the candle with the arrow, we buy the Put option

It is recommended to select the expiration time of 1 candle. We advise you to select the holding period of positions based on the results of testing on historical data.

Specifics of using the indicator for binary options Guru V5

Publications of macroeconomic data can seriously affect the market. Experienced traders know this and always follow the economic calendar . At such moments, even the most accurate indicators lose their power: the price reacts exclusively to the news , completely ignoring technical signals.

One of the most striking examples is the publication of the Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI) in the United States. This indicator is considered key in assessing the level of inflation and often causes sharp fluctuations in the market.

The actual value turned out to be significantly lower than expected – 0.1% instead of the predicted 0.3%. This caused a sharp reaction from the market: immediately after the publication, the AUD/USD quotes rapidly went up. This movement triggered a signal from Guru V5, and a red arrow appeared on the chart, indicating the purchase of the Put option – immediately after a large green candle provoked by the news.

Traders who take the news into account simply missed such a deal – and thus avoided a loss on a false signal. That is why it is worth regularly looking at the economic calendar and monitoring the news background.

Pros of the Guru V5 indicator

This indicator has many advantages. First of all, accurate trading signals, the ability to see not only the percentage of profitable transactions, but also the series, as well as preliminary signals that help prepare for opening transactions. With the help of a convenient information panel, each trader will be able to select suitable currency pairs, taking into account the statistics of the latest transactions. All this makes Guru V5 an excellent choice for beginners.

Cons of the Guru V5 indicator

On the downside, it is worth noting that some preliminary signals may be cancelled. Sometimes the sun icon disappears if the entry conditions become irrelevant. This is not a redrawing in the usual sense: the arrows by which the market entry occurs remain on the chart and do not disappear.

Conclusion

The Guru V5 binary options indicator can rightfully be called one of the most convenient signal indicators. Its key feature is preliminary signals that give time to check all the details: the currency pair, the transaction amount and the expiration time. This may seem obvious, but beginners often get confused in a hurry and open transactions on the wrong instruments. It is easier to confuse CHFJPY and CADCHF than it seems.

The developers took this into account and added the ability to prepare for entry in advance. However, before using Guru V5 signals in real binary options trading, be sure to test the indicator on a demo account with a reliable broker . Understand how it works, and only then proceed to real trading, not forgetting about the rules of capital management . Good luck with your trades!

Download Binary Options Indicator Guru V5

