KillBinarySignals-2 indicator for binary options

KillBinarySignals-2 is a universal arrow indicator suitable for trading both binary options and currency pairs on the Forex market. The tool is used for intraday trading and is built into the MetaTrader 4 platform. According to the results of research conducted by the developer, the indicator produces more than 77% accurate signals for binary options . KillBinarySignals-2 draws arrows on the chart, thanks to which it is possible to enter the market at the optimal moment to make a profit. In addition, this indicator does not redraw.

KillBinarySignals-2 is used in trading in European and American sessions on M1 and M5 timeframes. The expiration time is 5 candles.

Trading rules using the indicator for binary options KillBinarySignals-2

The principle of trading using the indicator comes down to the following rules:

Transactions to buy an asset (Call option) must be opened when a green arrow pointing upward appears on the chart. You need to enter the market on the next candle. Transactions to sell an asset (Put option) should be opened if a red arrow appears.

KillBinarySignals-2, despite the developers' statements, is not always so effective. The indicator demonstrates maximum efficiency only in a volatile market. During a flat (sideways trend movement), the performance of the instrument decreases sharply. When using the indicator, it is important to open transactions with a broker that does not provide delays in quotes, with a high transaction ratio. You can find the best binary options brokers in our broker ratings .

