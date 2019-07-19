    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Options Trading Strategies
        /
        Max Payne

        Binary Options Strategy Max Payne

        The Max Payne binary options strategy offers many trading signals, but not all of them are worth your attention. Our experts have carefully analyzed and highlighted only those that really give profitable deals. Read the review to find out what these signals are and how to trade binary options correctly using this system.

        Content:

        Max Payne schedule

        Characteristics of the Max Payne binary options strategy

        Setting up a strategy for binary options Max Payne

        The Max Payne strategy indicators are installed in the MetaTgader 4 platform as standard. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the opened directory, you need to go to the "MQL4" folder and then to “Indicators”, then move all the files there. Templates are installed in the same way, but are placed in the “templates” folder. You can read the installation instructions in more detail in our video:

        Review and settings of the strategy for binary options Max Payne

        The strategy for binary options Max Payne generates signals in the direction of the trend after a rollback. Transactions should be opened at the moment of simultaneous appearance of the arrow and the point on the chart. In this case, the direction of trading is determined by the color of the Payne Trend indicator: red - we buy only Put options, blue - Call options.

        signal color in max payne

        Thanks to this simple color coding, it is impossible to confuse the direction of the trend, and, as we know, the ability to trade on the trend is already half the success.

        The Max Payne binary options strategy consists of three custom indicators:

        • Max Payne GOLDEN ARROWarrow indicator
        • Max Payne Exit – a point on the chart showing the moment the deal is closed
        • Payne Trend – a trend indicator, trading is carried out only in its direction

        Setting up indicators in Max Payne

        Now let's look at the settings of each indicator. The "arrow" Max Payne GOLDEN ARROW has only a few:

        • Signal – calculation period of the signal indicator
        • Filter – the period of the moving average that smooths the values ​​of the signal indicator
        • Distance – distance from the price chart
        • Countbars – the number of bars for which the Max Payne GOLDEN ARROW calculation is made

        goldel arrow setup in max payne

        The next technical analysis tool used in the Max Payne strategy is

        Reverse indicator Max Payne Exit. It can be used to confirm the opening of a deal when trading binary options and as a signal to close a position when trading Forex. This universal tool has settings similar to the previous indicator, with the only difference being that it is supplemented with standard alerts.

        exit indicator settings in max payne

        The last indicator of the strategy is Payne Trend. As its name suggests, it is designed to determine the current trend. Experienced traders know that for long-term success it is important to trade in the direction of the dominant trend. That is why this indicator is so important. Without it, the system would be incomplete, and we would have to add a trend filter ourselves.

        Setting up the trend indicator in Max Payne

        Like the previous tool, it has alert settings that will not allow the trader to miss a trend change.

        Trading Rules by Max Payne

        The rules of trading according to the Max Payne strategy are very simple and are based on following the trend. We have discussed this trading concept in detail in a series of articles on our website:

        All that is needed to open a Call option is to wait for a bullish trend, which will be indicated by the blue color of the Payne Trend indicator. After that, you need to wait for the simultaneous appearance of the green arrow Max Payne GOLDEN ARROW with confirmation in the form of a white dot from Max Payne Exit. To buy a Put option, the rules will be mirrored: we make sure that there is a bearish trend by the red color of Payne Trend. Then we wait for the appearance of an orange arrow Max Payne GOLDEN ARROW with a white dot Max Payne Exit on one bar. At the opening of the next candle, we buy the Put option.

        Opening a Call Option

        1. We are convinced of the presence of a bullish trend: Payne Trend in blue
        2. A green arrow and a white dot appeared at the same time
        3. At the opening of the next candle we buy Call

        call option buy signal

        Opening a Put Option

        1. We are convinced of the presence of a bearish trend: Payne Trend in red
        2. An orange arrow and a white dot appeared at the same time
        3. At the opening of the next candle we buy Put

        put option buy signal

        It is recommended to select the expiration time of 3 candles. Select the holding period of positions depending on the financial instrument and the results of testing on historical data.

        Specifics of using the strategy for binary options Max Payne

        To improve the results of trading using the Max Payne strategy, we recommend making trades only during active market hours. In addition, do not open trades before the publication of important macroeconomic indicators and speeches by Central Bank chairmen. In this case, the likelihood of running into unpredictable price movement will be minimal.

        Pros of the Max Payne strategy

        The advantage of the Max Payne trading system is its indicators, which do not redraw their readings over time. Many “arrowheads” are guilty of this, but the tools of this system are free of this drawback. Therefore, traders should not worry: after receiving a trading signal, it will remain in place, even after you switch the time frame of your charts several times.

        Cons of the Max Payne strategy

        Considering that this is a trend system, its disadvantages include all the weaknesses of similar methods: the appearance of false signals in a flat and relatively infrequent transactions. In addition, it may not be suitable for some assets with short trends and a tendency to sharply change the direction of trading.

        Conclusion

        The Max Payne binary options strategy is another interesting option for trend trading. This system has all the necessary components for successful profit extraction: an indicator that tells you where the market is moving, as well as two reliable assistants that will help you determine the right moment to open deals using arrows.

        We recommend that you start mastering the new trading method on a demo account opened with a reliable broker. And only after you get the hang of it, move on to trading with real money, following the rules of risk and capital management. We wish everyone great deals and a favorable trend!

        Download

        Try it on demo

        PO

         

        See also:

        Best Binary Options Broker

        Live chart for binary options

        How to make money on binary options

        What to do if the broker does not withdraw money

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Богдан
        Богдан
        Все предельно просто - есть стрелочка и цвет, открывается сделка. Нет хоть одного компонента - сидим ждем.
        tirant, для меня самое сложное - ждать когда от тебя ничего не зависит.
        23 September 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        А без ложных сигналов нет стратегий. Все грешат этим. Так что тут опыт трейдера играет не малую роль.
        23 September 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Ой) Круто! Тот факт, что у неё сигналы держатся точно и конкретно на истории - это действительно уровень - можно спокойно проанализировать как она себя ведёт на разных активах и таймфреймах, протестировать какая экспирация лучше подходит под любимый актив. Ой, ну радуете меня просто в кайфе я и с огромнейшим удовольствием погружаюсь дальше в торговлю БО... Спасибо команде, а ваши новые гифки с примерами сделок - это кино) сразу видно что и как, я даже кофе себе сделала и сидела смотрела и запоминала - как работает эта система... СУПЕР! ))
        Лиза Лиза, и что не менее важно, так это то, что сигналы здесь не перерисовываются после смены таймфрейма либо актива, как это часто бывает у стрелочников) ну и про функцию алертов также не забываем, без них приходится все время сидеть у монитора и портить зрение))
        18 September 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Смотрится здорово! Очень удобно, когда наглядно отсеиваются сразу и тренд и сигналы на покупку опционов) Это особенно важно в ситуации, когда нужно немедленно принимать решения по торговле, я имею в виду тот же скальпинг например.
        18 September 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Все предельно просто - есть стрелочка и цвет, открывается сделка. Нет хоть одного компонента - сидим ждем.
        16 September 2024
        Answer
        Лиза Лиза
        Лиза Лиза
        Ой) Круто! Тот факт, что у неё сигналы держатся точно и конкретно на истории - это действительно уровень - можно спокойно проанализировать как она себя ведёт на разных активах и таймфреймах, протестировать какая экспирация лучше подходит под любимый актив. Ой, ну радуете меня просто в кайфе я и с огромнейшим удовольствием погружаюсь дальше в торговлю БО... Спасибо команде, а ваши новые гифки с примерами сделок - это кино) сразу видно что и как, я даже кофе себе сделала и сидела смотрела и запоминала - как работает эта система... СУПЕР! ))
        13 September 2024
        Answer
        Linred
        Linred
        Heh, nice new gif format to illustrate the strategy rules. Nubies should appreciate! As for the strategy.. I've recently got disappointed in trend-following strategies with built-in trend indicators. Cross-timeframe analysis is the key. Yet, it normally requires a bit more effort than "make sure the oscillator is red/green".
        Full Monty, depends on the indicator. generally i can agree though. A trained human eye can spot trend on the higher timeframe better than any delayed indicator can.
        13 September 2024
        Answer
        Full Monty
        Full Monty
        Heh, nice new gif format to illustrate the strategy rules. Nubies should appreciate! As for the strategy.. I've recently got disappointed in trend-following strategies with built-in trend indicators. Cross-timeframe analysis is the key. Yet, it normally requires a bit more effort than "make sure the oscillator is red/green".
        13 September 2024
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!