        Indicator for binary options Mini Charts

        The indicator for binary options Mini Charts is informational and shows mini-graphs of other time frames of the same instrument or any other on the main chart. This indicator is useful to use to monitor the general trend on one instrument or to see several different trading assets from different industries at once.

        This indicator does not imply trading as such, but is only an auxiliary tool that makes tracking prices and assets easier.

        Also, based on this indicator, you can create many strategies for binary options . An example of one such strategy is the PPA indicator algorithm.

        Indicator for binary options Mini Charts

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Mini Charts

        You can use this indicator for binary options on any time frame, since it does not depend on price values.

        The same can be said about trading assets. It can be installed on any asset and configured to display any assets.

        Installation and configuration of the Mini Charts indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        If there should be no problems with installing the indicator, then with the settings everything is more complicated. The Mini Charts indicator has many settings and is very flexible. It can be placed almost anywhere on the chart, changing the size of both the candles themselves and the distance between the candles and the charts. The colors of each element can also be changed.

        In order not to configure the chart and indicator yourself, at the end of the article you can download the indicator and a template for it.

        If you want to customize the indicator for yourself, then to fully understand the operation of the indicator, we will consider each setting item both from the visual and technical side.

        Position of the indicator relative to the corners

        The indicator can be placed in one of the four corners of the chart:

        • Top left.
        • Top right.
        • Bottom left.
        • Bottom right.

        To do this, in the “Corner” parameter you need to select the appropriate option:

        Selecting the indicator angle

        Type of charts displayed in the Mini Charts indicator

        You can also specify the type of graph to display:

        • Candles.
        • Bars.

        To do this, you need to change the “CandleMod” parameter:

        Selecting a graph type

        Latest current price

        If you wish, you can turn off the display of the small yellow arrow next to the last price, edit its location or change its color:

        Setting the latest price

        Number of bars displayed

        The number of bars can also be adjusted and set even to the value “1” by changing the “BarsToDisplay” parameter, but the minimum display is two bars:

        Number of bars displayed

        Color of bars and price scale

        You can change the color of the price scale and the color of the bars:

        Changing the color of bars

        Position of the indicator relative to the axes

        Mini-graphs can be shifted in any direction, both horizontally and vertically, by changing the values ​​of the “CorenerX and CornerY” parameter:

        Graph offset

        Mini chart sizes

        The size of mini-charts can also be changed by specifying the desired sizes in the “ChartWidth and ChartHeigt” parameter:

        Reducing graphs

        But please note that when reducing or enlarging the mini-chart window, it is worth changing the number of bars parameter for correct display, since it does not change automatically.

        High/Low and asset names in the Mini Charts indicator

        The High and Low values ​​of the displayed range can be turned off or shifted. The name of the trading asset is also shifted and the color changes if desired:

        Changing the name of graphs

        Spacing between bars

        The distance between bars is determined by the “BarSpacingX” parameter:

        Changing the distance between graphs

        Dividing mini-graphs into columns

        The arrangement of graphs can also be changed by columns, making 2, 3 or more columns, indicating the number in the “Columns” parameter. The “SpacingColumns” parameter is responsible for the distance between columns:

        Columns with graphs

        Column spacing

        Mini-graph bars can be made wider by changing the “SpacingRows” parameter:

        Width of bars with graphs

        For correct display, it is also worth changing the number of displayed graphs.

        Trading assets and time frames of the Mini Charts indicator

        The last and perhaps most important thing that can be changed in the indicator settings is time frames and trading assets. You can enable the display of any time frame and asset available in the MetaTrader 4 terminal by selecting everything you need in the appropriate tabs:

        Trading assets and time frames

        Conclusion

        The Mini Charts indicator has a wide range of functions and settings, which allows you to “tailor” this indicator to your needs and use it with maximum benefit. And such an indicator can be many times more useful than others, despite the fact that it does not give any signals regarding trading, but is a good tool for analyzing trends.

        Also, for successful trading, it is recommended to make transactions only through a trusted broker. If you have not yet found one, then you can familiarize yourself with our rating of binary options brokers and choose the one you like.

        Download the Mini Charts template and indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Sofia Mokina
        Sofia Mokina
        Удобно видеть все тайм фреймы сразу, действительно помогает для определения флэта и тренда, если бы он еще был более оптимизирован и не было бы затормаживаний, думаю можно было бы его даже в торговую систему включить.
        10 March 2021
        Answer
        Орел
        индикатор не рабочий, жаль скрин сюда нельзя вставить
        у меня была так же фигня, поэтому и написал ниже, как это можно исправить, он просто глючный видимо, этот индикатор, но он работает. попробуй сделать как я написал и отпишись
        Орел, бесполезно, на трех терминал пробовал индюк просто не встаёт сам по себе без шаблона на график а с шаблоном просто стоят графики притом одна пара евр/ена на какую бы пару не поставил, в обще глючный индюк залили
        странно, не знаю даже что тогда делать. просто у меня он тоже глюканул, но я его кинул снова на график и он заработал. потом уже работал и с шаблона, и с простого установления. да и на скринах же тут в статье тоже на графиках у них норм показывает все. и дата там видно что не давняя, значит он работает.
        29 April 2020
        Answer
        Greg
        индикатор не рабочий, жаль скрин сюда нельзя вставить
        у меня была так же фигня, поэтому и написал ниже, как это можно исправить, он просто глючный видимо, этот индикатор, но он работает. попробуй сделать как я написал и отпишись
        Орел, бесполезно, на трех терминал пробовал индюк просто не встаёт сам по себе без шаблона на график а с шаблоном просто стоят графики притом одна пара евр/ена на какую бы пару не поставил, в обще глючный индюк залили
        28 April 2020
        Answer
        Орел
        индикатор не рабочий, жаль скрин сюда нельзя вставить
        у меня была так же фигня, поэтому и написал ниже, как это можно исправить, он просто глючный видимо, этот индикатор, но он работает. попробуй сделать как я написал и отпишись
        22 April 2020
        Answer
        Greg
        индикатор не рабочий, жаль скрин сюда нельзя вставить
        22 April 2020
        Answer
        ТрейдерБО
        ТрейдерБО
        Классный индикатор для анализ, у меня старый какой-то есть такого плана с мини графиками, но он не такой. это новее вроде бы, спасибо)
        06 April 2020
        Answer
        Кирилл Васильев
        Кирилл Васильев
        Для тренда вообще то что надо
        06 April 2020
        Answer
        Орел
        Ребят, заметил такую штуку что индюк может подглючивать. если у вас с первого раза он не установился на графике хоть в ручную, хоть с шаблона, то просто в ручную его еще раз на график киньте и он заработает) короче 2 раза кидаете на график его, если отказывается работать и все, а потом хоть с шаблона, хоть так используете)) настройки супер, индюк советую
        06 April 2020
        Answer
