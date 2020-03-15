Advantages of a VIP account with binary options broker Binarium

The binary options broker Binarium has been known among binary options traders for a very long time, as it has been providing trading services since 2012. The majority of the company's clients have deposits up to $5,000/₽300,000 and a low or average level of knowledge. But there are traders who have vast experience and equally great financial capabilities. And it is for such clients that VIP accounts are provided.

General information about VIP accounts with binary options broker Binarium

The first thing I would like to note is that the owners of VIP accounts with the Binarium broker receive almost unlimited freedom of action in relation to their funds. This means that there are no restrictions on the number of times or amounts for withdrawing funds.

VIP account holders also have a personal manager who will be in touch every day, excluding weekends. Therefore, you can receive answers to any questions and conduct personal consultations at any working time.

How to become the owner of a VIP account with the binary options broker Binarium?

To obtain VIP status, you must top up your account with at least $5,000 in one payment. To do this, you will need to log into your personal account and open the “Cashier” or “Top up Account” section, where you select the “Account Types” tab:

Next, you can familiarize yourself with all the benefits and click on the “OPEN” button, after which the account replenishment window will open:

All that remains is to choose a convenient payment system, of which the Binarium broker has quite a few. And as soon as the funds arrive to the trading account, VIP status will be assigned to the account automatically.

Deposits and withdrawals of funds for VIP account holders at the binary options broker Binarium

VIP account owners have the opportunity to withdraw any amount of profit any number of times. This means that even if $20,000 was earned in a day, you can withdraw it without problems or delays on the part of the broker.

Important note: there are two mandatory conditions that apply to any type of account with the Binarium broker. The first thing you need to do before submitting a withdrawal request is to verify your account . The second mandatory condition is that you can submit an application for withdrawal of funds only using the same details from which the account was replenished.

Bonuses for VIP account holders with binary options broker Binarium

Each VIP account owner has the opportunity to receive bonuses when replenishing funds in the amount of 20%, and the number of replenishments is not limited.

It is worth noting that “Start” accounts do not provide bonuses at all, and “Standard” accounts have the opportunity to receive only 5% on replenishment.

Tradeback (cashback) for VIP account holders with binary options broker Binarium

Tradeback (cashback) is the ability to receive a refund of part of the funds from unprofitable transactions back to your account.

For VIP account holders, the cashback is as much as 15%, which means that even if $1,000 is lost, $150 will be returned back to the account. The main thing is that competitors’ cashback can be a maximum of 7%, regardless of account types.

Additional opportunities for VIP account holders with binary options broker Binarium

If we talk about additional features, all VIP account holders receive “Premium” access to the Trading Room.

The trading room is a special service that provides daily exclusive analytics, additional bonuses and trading signals from the most experienced traders on the platform. And the “Premium” status means unlimited access to trading signals and other features of the room.

Conclusion

As you can see, owning VIP accounts with the binary options broker Binarium is quite profitable. And to become its owner, you don’t have to have hundreds of thousands of dollars in your account.

Also, VIP status is an indicator that most likely the trader has considerable experience in trading, which allows him to receive more favorable conditions for trading and make stable money in the financial markets.

But do not forget that no matter what account size a trader has, there is always a risk of losing everything. Therefore, before switching to a real account, you should definitely try out all the strategies, indicators and ideas on a demo account and not rush into this difficult but interesting task.

