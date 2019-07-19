Binary Options Strategy Momentum Reversal Detector

The Momentum Reversal Detector binary options strategy is based on the analysis of the speed and strength of price changes over a certain period. The proprietary algorithm helps determine whether the current trend is gaining strength or, conversely, is beginning to weaken.

The chart displays special marks that help a trader determine the most appropriate moment to enter a trade. In this review, we will analyze which combinations of signals work most effectively and how to use this strategy in binary options trading with maximum benefit.

Characteristics of the Momentum Reversal Detector Binary Options Strategy

Setting Up a Strategy for Binary Options Momentum Reversal Detector

The Momentum Reversal Detector strategy indicators are installed in MetaTrader 4 in a standard way. First, open the terminal and select “File” → “Open data directory” in the top menu. In the window that appears, go to the MQL4 → Indicators folder and copy all the indicator files there.

If the package contains templates, they need to be moved to the templates folder in the root directory of the terminal.

After that, restart the platform so that the new indicators and templates appear in the list. You can watch more detailed instructions in our video:

Review and Settings of the Strategy for Binary Options Momentum Reversal Detector

The Momentum Reversal Detector strategy for binary options is based on the author's indicator, which uses one of the most famous and simple technical tools - the momentum indicator. It measures the speed and strength of price changes, allowing you to assess the current direction of the market and possible reversals. It is this approach that formed the basis of the algorithm on which the strategy works.

The main feature of this tool is its ability to show whether the current trend is strengthening or starting to lose strength. This allows you to receive leading signals about possible market reversals.

The indicator compares the current closing price of an asset with the price recorded several periods ago, and based on this data, it creates a multi-colored histogram. The background color indicates the prevailing market sentiment: green signals the dominance of buyers, and red signals the predominance of sellers.

Colored zones on the histogram appear when the bar values go beyond the thresholds specified in the indicator settings. This allows you to quickly identify areas where the market may be overbought or oversold, and react promptly to a potential reversal.

As for the settings, there are not many of them. All a trader needs is to set the momentum calculation period and, if necessary, adjust the threshold values at which the signals are triggered. This is quite enough for flexible adaptation of the strategy to different assets and timeframes .

The main parameters include Momentum Period, Num_Bars and Momentum. These settings determine the indicator's behavior and affect the accuracy of its trading signals . When working with the system, it is worth paying special attention to these values, since the effectiveness of the strategy directly depends on them.

This system can be further strengthened by price patterns , which we discussed in these materials:

Trading Rules for Momentum Reversal Detector

It's time to understand the rules of trading according to this strategy in detail. The entry into the transaction is based on the readings of the basement oscillator, and certain combinations of multi-colored columns serve as a reference point.

Our tests have shown that it is most effective to buy Call and Put options after the following combinations appear: red-yellow or blue-yellow. At the same time, the best results for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M1 timeframe were given by the following options:

for Call – red-yellow or blue-yellow combinations in the negative area;

for Put – only blue-yellow if the bars are above the zero mark.

Opening a Call Option

The histogram bars are in the negative value region. A sequence of red-yellow or blue-yellow columns appeared. At the opening of the next candle, we open a deal to buy Call.

Opening a Put Option

The histogram bars are in the positive value region. A sequence of blue and yellow columns appeared. At the opening of the next candle, we open a buy Put deal.

We recommend setting the expiration time to four candles. However, the optimal holding period depends on the specific asset and should be selected by you based on the results of testing on historical data. This approach will help to adapt the strategy to the features of the selected instrument and increase its efficiency.

Specifics of Using the Momentum Reversal Detector Binary Options Strategy

The Momentum Reversal Detector strategy is based on the idea of finding price reversals at the moments when a trend is coming to an end. This is important to consider when choosing entry points. This system shows the best results not when blindly following the signals of colored bars, but when they are combined with support and resistance levels - these are the zones where reversals most often occur.

If you are not yet sure how to correctly determine such levels on the chart, we recommend that you pay attention to a special tool, described in detail in the article " Pivot Level Indicator for Binary Options ".

Pros of the Momentum Reversal Detector Strategy

Among the key advantages of this trading method are visual signals, as well as the ability to quite accurately indicate the end of the current trend. When the impulse in the direction of the previous movement begins to weaken noticeably, this may indicate that the opposite side is gradually strengthening. This means that we can very soon see a reversal of the price movement.

Cons of the Momentum Reversal Detector Strategy

The signals of this strategy do not always exactly coincide with the moments of price reversal - this is important to take into account. To increase the efficiency of trading, it makes sense to supplement the system with classic technical analysis tools, as well as focus on key support and resistance levels.

Conclusion

The Momentum Reversal Detector binary options strategy is designed to search for potential reversal points on the chart. The proprietary Momentum Reversal indicator allows you to notice a weakening of the price impulse in advance and prepare to open a deal in the opposite direction.

To increase the accuracy of entries, it is recommended to use the indicator signals together with technical analysis tools. And before using the strategy in real binary options trading, be sure to test it on a demo account with an honest broker - in compliance with the principles of risk and money management .

