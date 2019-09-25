    Registration
        Neural Network binary options indicator

        The Neural Network indicator is posted on our site for review, and the download link was provided to us by one of the site users. The link can be deleted by the user at any time, since the indicator is paid and costs $260, but it was shared for free; you can buy the latest version of the indicator on the developer’s website.

        The indicator recognizes candles and analyzes data about them for subsequent analysis and generation of accurate trading signals. The indicator, according to the developer, is equipped with certain filters that allow you to filter out false signals and produce only the most accurate signals for binary options . Thus, we have a whole machine learning algorithm represented by one indicator. The developers claim that this indicator can be used equally well for both binary options trading and classic trading on the Forex currency market . But still, the Neural Network indicator is more profitable to use in binary options trading.

        Neural Network Indicator chart

        Characteristics of Neural Network v3

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        Trading Rules

        Neural Network indicator without redrawing, but signals in the tester and in real time may differ slightly. This is due to the characteristics of the indicator algorithm and its adaptation to the current price position on the chart. In the strategy tester, the indicator behaves slightly differently:

        Signals on the Neural Network graph

        As you can see in real trading, the indicator shows much more accurate signals for binary options. The signal arrow appears without delay on the current candle. And at this moment you can open a position:

        Neural Network Indicator Alerts

        Some more examples of indicator signals:

        Neural Network Call and Put signals

        Neural Network Signals

        The option expiration date is 1 candle. But on some pairs, exertation of 3 candles shows better results (it’s better to test on a demo account). But no matter how accurate the indicator is, using additional filters will not be superfluous. You should choose the most volatile trading time - the London and New York sessions. Avoid trading during important economic news periods and choose a reliable broker for trading.

        Download the Neural Network indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        Владислав Белый
        среднячок как по мне...
        Ахах, а ты попробуй сам накодить хоть рисующий индюк которых в сети и так полно, тут не рисует а вы еще и не довольны. Или ты тупо по всем сигналам сделки открываешь и по этому результат торговли средний? Мне кажется что сигналы от подобных индикаторов нужно просто иметь ввиду а входить в сделку когда много факторов подтверждают ее прибыльность))
        11 March 2021
        Answer
        Sultan
        Sultan
        среднячок как по мне...
        19 March 2020
        Answer
        Вест
        на минутках не стоит испольховать, а другие таймы можно с фильтрами, все же это сигнальщик, а значит ему нужны подтверждения в идеале
        29 February 2020
        Answer
        Алина Олегова
        Алина Олегова
        Реализовано классно, но в работе средняя оценка)
        12 January 2020
        Answer
        шикардоссс
        гизмо, да, из космоса вещают, как торговать ахахххах)))
        10 October 2019
        Answer
        гизмо
        это типа какая то сеть космическая?)))
        08 October 2019
        Answer
        Олег
        Олег
        Если совмещать с какими-то фильтрами, выдает отличные результаты!
        05 October 2019
        Answer
        Ксения
        Классный индикатор, пробовал его на демо, результаты супер, буду пробовать на реал переносить)
        01 October 2019
        Answer
        Арчи
        Интересный индикатор. Я его подключил к своим проверенным индикаторам, чтобы получать более точные и 100% выигрышные сигналы. Результат радует.
        25 September 2019
        Answer
        Гриша
        Настоящий Грааль, превосходящий многие существующие индикаторы по своей точности. Торгую с ним уже второй месяц. Он помог поднять мне более 300 баксов. Советую.
        25 September 2019
        Answer
