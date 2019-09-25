Neural Network binary options indicator

The Neural Network indicator is posted on our site for review, and the download link was provided to us by one of the site users. The link can be deleted by the user at any time, since the indicator is paid and costs $260, but it was shared for free; you can buy the latest version of the indicator on the developer’s website.

The indicator recognizes candles and analyzes data about them for subsequent analysis and generation of accurate trading signals. The indicator, according to the developer, is equipped with certain filters that allow you to filter out false signals and produce only the most accurate signals for binary options . Thus, we have a whole machine learning algorithm represented by one indicator. The developers claim that this indicator can be used equally well for both binary options trading and classic trading on the Forex currency market . But still, the Neural Network indicator is more profitable to use in binary options trading.

Characteristics of Neural Network v3

Platform: MetaTrader4 .

Asset: Major currency pair.

Trading time: trading sessions in London and New York.

Dates: M1, M5 and M15.

Expiration period: 1 or 3 candles (60 or 180 seconds for M1, 5 or 15 minutes for M5, 15 or 45 minutes for M15).

Recommended broker: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

Trading Rules

Neural Network indicator without redrawing, but signals in the tester and in real time may differ slightly. This is due to the characteristics of the indicator algorithm and its adaptation to the current price position on the chart. In the strategy tester, the indicator behaves slightly differently:

As you can see in real trading, the indicator shows much more accurate signals for binary options. The signal arrow appears without delay on the current candle. And at this moment you can open a position:

Some more examples of indicator signals:

The option expiration date is 1 candle. But on some pairs, exertation of 3 candles shows better results (it’s better to test on a demo account). But no matter how accurate the indicator is, using additional filters will not be superfluous. You should choose the most volatile trading time - the London and New York sessions. Avoid trading during important economic news periods and choose a reliable broker for trading.

Download the Neural Network indicator

Download

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

See also:

The best indicators for binary options without redrawing

The most accurate indicators for MetaTrader4

The best momentum indicators

The best indicators for scalping