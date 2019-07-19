New features of the Binarium broker

Binary options broker Binarium recently released an update to its trading platform, in which the company's specialists managed to combine the successful functionality of the previous terminal with the multifunctional charts of TradingView . This gave traders access to dozens of new indicators and technical analysis tools, which significantly expanded their ability to study markets and develop effective trading strategies .

In this review, we will take a detailed look at all the benefits of TradingView charts, understand how new tools can affect trading results, and discuss other innovations. Find out how new tools from the binary options broker Binarium will give you an advantage in the market and help improve your trading.

TradingView is now part of the Binarium platform

Recently, the binary options broker Binarium announced the integration of its own trading terminal with the charts of the leading analytical platform TradingView. This event has become a landmark for this broker, as now its clients will be able to fully take advantage of its rich arsenal of capabilities, which will certainly have a positive effect on their trading results.

To activate TradingView charts, you need to move the switch at the top of the trading terminal to the "TV" position. After that, the standard interface of the famous platform will load with the ability to choose from 80 indicators and graphical analysis tools. If you particularly like some of them, mark them with a star to put them in "Favorites", from where they can then be easily added to the chart.

The new functionality of Binarium allows you to simultaneously monitor the charts of four instruments, which is very convenient and helps not to miss a trading signal for the selected assets. At the same time, the platform of the binary options broker Binarium does not have restrictions on the number of indicators simultaneously displayed on the chart, as is the case in the free version of TradingView.

If you trade binary options with this broker, you will certainly appreciate the wide capabilities of its updated terminal for conducting full technical analysis. Thanks to TradingView charts, you can draw lines, draw channels , build Fibonacci extensions and corrections , mark Elliott waves , angles and Gann boxes, and much more.

You can also easily adjust the position of the indicators relative to each other. To do this, simply select one of them whose position needs to be adjusted and select the "Move" menu item.

Please note that TradingView charts are available on a permanent basis to all traders of the binary options broker Binarium, regardless of their account type. Moreover, trades can be opened directly from this chart.

What's new in Binarium registration?

At the time of writing this review, the binary options broker Binarium has stopped registering new clients from Russia. The account opening procedure itself has not undergone any significant changes. We discussed it in detail in the article " How to register with Binarium ".

Here we will also note that when opening a new account, three fiat currencies are available: Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH), US dollar (USD) and euro (EUR). You can also top up your account with cryptocurrency: bitcoins (BTC) and litecoins (LTC). Each region also has its own payment systems, which are best learned from the broker's customer support service.

Binarium's departure from Russia

The binary options broker does not officially operate in Russia, so the acceptance of Russian rubles for deposit replenishment has been cancelled. Binarium offices are located in Riga (Latvia) and Nicosia (Cyprus). However, they do not work with clients. To contact the broker, you can use online chat, email or order a call back.

New Adventure for Binarium Traders

Binary options broker Binarium constantly pleases its clients with new promotions and contests. This time, all clients of the broker are invited to take part in a real safari for valuable prizes and gifts. To get favorable trading conditions, you just need to top up your account on the platform. For this, the company will credit you with tickets that can be exchanged for gifts. Thanks to them, you can participate in the drawing of valuable trophies: a speaker, smart watch, smartphone or laptop.

But that's not all. Binary options broker Binarium offers to get guaranteed gifts. To do this, you also need to collect tickets. Then, when the required number is reached, the company will exchange them for a financial prize, which will be credited to your trading account.

Popular promo codes are also available to all traders. You can learn more about them from the article " Promo codes for the Binarium broker ".

Conclusion

Binary options broker Binarium continues to actively develop and implement innovative solutions for its clients. The integration of TradingView charts has become one of the most significant updates to its platform. Thanks to this, traders have access to 80 indicators and a wide range of graphical analysis tools, which has significantly increased the efficiency of their trading. New charts provide an opportunity to better analyze the traded asset and allow the use of complex combinations of indicators to generate more accurate trading signals . In addition, the ability to flexibly customize TradingView charts to the individual preferences of each trader makes working on the Binarium platform even more comfortable.

However, along with the positive news , it is worth noting the negative changes. The decision to stop registering new clients from Russia has significantly limited access to this platform for many traders. It is also worth paying attention to the currencies available for replenishing an account. Despite the fact that the brokerage company offers several options at once, in some regions their list may be limited. In general, the binary options broker Binarium continues to be very popular, and the introduction of new products makes it even more attractive to traders.

