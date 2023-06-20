We are very glad that we received the Non Repaint Indicator MT4 indicator for binary options for review, because using its example you can analyze literally every element of easy money taking from traders who are used by indicator sellers.

Fraudsters sometimes use one method or another, but rarely does deception result in such a dense elixir of glitchy code, signal spoofing, and manipulative marketing techniques. The Non Repaint Indicator MT4 indicator itself, worth $194, the website of the development team and the entire advertising campaign of this “indicator for binary options without repainting” are an explosive mixture of the most blatant tricks that are used by unscrupulous participants in this market.

Read the Non Repaint Indicator MT4 review in full so that you never fall for any of these tricks and learn to independently determine the real effectiveness of any indicator for binary options.

Redrawing signals from the indicator for binary options Non Repaint Indicator MT4

Trading indicators for binary options with good win rates certainly exist, but Non Repaint Indicator MT4 is definitely not one of them.

The point is not even that the indicator stated in its name as a NON-DRAWING indicator changes its signals when the time frame changes, removing unprofitable ones and adding profitable ones. Redrawing may be a sign of imperfect code, but it does not always have malicious intent, as, for example, this happens with the Crypto Binary Pro V2 indicator, a review of which is on our website.

Whatever is stated as the basis of Non Repaint Indicator MT4 trading signals for binary options, it does not really matter, since the result is what matters first.

For the developers of Non Repaint Indicator MT4, what was most important was a beautiful picture to attract the attention of potential buyers of the indicator, so the algorithm works on two main tasks:

create the appearance of a strong foundation for trading signals;

draw signals to buy Call options at price lows and Put options at price highs.

The Non Repaint Indicator MT4 indicator copes with this task perfectly, drawing a moving channel of six lines of red and green colors around the chart and adding trading signals to buy binary options at price extremes. By loading the indicator on any of the charts, we immediately get a very beautiful picture with accurate signals. Magic, nothing less:

If you wait a little while for the price chart to update, the signals will continue to appear, but they will no longer be so attractive:

Each indicator may produce erroneous signals, and this is normal. If the number of profitable binary options purchase alerts corresponds to the stated win rate and exceeds at least 60%, you can still make a profit with its help. It is important that at least this 60% obtained during testing can be truly relied upon.

In the case of Non Repaint MT4 Indicator, simply updating the chart or flipping the time frame causes losing signals to disappear and be replaced by profitable ones at price reversals. Here is the same graph after the update:

Non Repaint Indicator MT4 not only removed all signals that appeared in real time, but also added profitable prices at turning points. He even made changes to the previous, previously painted (!) picture of the signals, leaving his alerts for the purchase of binary options only at the most key turning points in the price!

Checking for underdrawing is the first thing you should do when learning a new indicator for binary options. You should be especially careful about those tools where the name itself indicates that the indicator does not draw, as is the case, for example, with the Non Repaint Indicator MT4, or the 100% Non-Repaint Indicator we reviewed earlier.

You can check whether the indicator gives reliable signals or not by simply observing the appearance of the arrows in real time, and then comparing them with the signals on the updated chart and after switching between timeframes. Most egregious cases of signal redrawing will appear immediately.

Sometimes, if the redrawing of signals is caused by unique features of the algorithm that the developers did not notice and did not correct in time, it will be more difficult to notice the substitution of arrows, since such a bug will appear in certain and possibly rare circumstances. This does not do credit to the authors of the indicator, but at the same time it cannot affect trading results too much.

Bugs in the indicator for binary options Non Repaint Indicator MT4

Switching between charts, downloading the Non Repaint Indicator MT4 indicator on different instruments and testing it on different timeframes led us to another interesting observation. From time to time the indicator fails and produces a large number of signals that have nothing to do with the price chart at all:

In our practice, this is observed on some poorly made indicators (see review of the Binary Thunder indicator for binary options), but in these cases the problem usually disappears by itself when the chart is updated. In the case of Non Repaint Indicator MT4, it was not possible to remove “extra” signals from this USDJPY chart using standard methods.

Having paid $194 for the indicator, you can expect that it will work normally not only on five-digit quotes of currency pairs , which are typical for most of them. Six digits in the Japanese yen quotes have already caused Non Repaint Indicator MT4 a “nausea attack” with random signals. Based on this small episode, one can draw a disappointing conclusion about the professionalism of the indicator’s developers, who, apparently, have yet to learn about the existence of other trading instruments, such as oil, stocks and cryptocurrencies with their unique quotes.

Bugs in indicator code happen from time to time. This is not always a reason to abandon the tool, especially if the developers are willing to collaborate with customers and fix any bugs they find.

If the problem resolves itself when the chart is updated, this is not critical for manual trading. At the same time, if we are talking about using the indicator in binary options trading with the help of robots (advisers), using an indicator with bugs in the code is absolutely unacceptable, as it can lead to the loss of the deposit in a matter of minutes.

Marketing tricks in selling the indicator for binary options Non Repaint Indicator MT4

There is nothing taboo about aggressive selling as such. Advertising often uses tricks, pressure on the buyer and various kinds of manipulation. In the case of the Non Repaint Indicator MT4 binary options indicator, all sales are based on banal lies. This is also worth paying attention to when purchasing any indicator for binary options trading.

Screenshots of the Non Repaint Indicator MT4 signals on the developers’ website are photoshopped into a good indicator that determines turning points :

And here the seller of the Non Repaint Indicator MT4 indicator promises that neither the channels nor the signals themselves are redrawn, all bugs are fixed, and that the tool can be used not only in Forex and binary options, but also in trading exotic instruments and stocks:

But we have already seen what problems even simple six-digit USD/JPY quotes can cause for the indicator, and how true the assurances about not redrawing signals are.

The authors did not even dare to make a genuine promotion to attract attention and speed up sales. The first thing that greets us on the developers’ website is a timer counting down the time until the end of the free sale. The note always says that they only have one license left, which will be yours if you hurry up with your purchase. When the timer expires, of course, it is updated with the exact same message:

And finally, the most unobvious deception of Non Repaint Indicator MT4 sellers is that only by purchasing an official license can you receive reliable trading signals for binary options.

The developers' website states that pirated copies of the Non Repaint Indicator MT4 indicator produce random signals, while when purchasing an official license, the signals are synchronized with the manual analysis of professional traders in real time. Thus, Non Repaint Indicator MT4 sellers eliminate all complaints about the indicator’s performance from dissatisfied customers. If negative reviews appear, you can always claim that the code was probably used on a second device, which is not allowed by the official license. Therefore, the signals are incorrect.

But let’s assume that such a probability is not zero, and somewhere out there there really are hundreds of professionals, employees of Non Repaint Indicator MT4, who are capable of looking at all possible trading instruments in real time and determining the probability of a price reversal for them. Hypothetically, the MT4 terminal could allow the indicator to communicate with a third-party server and receive trading signals from there. How to check whether this is actually happening, even if you have an unofficial copy of the Non Repaint Indicator MT4 indicator, downloaded for review? This is quite easy to do. You can download a chart of any instrument, turn off the Internet and only then add Non Repaint Indicator MT4 to the chart. If there is at least some truth in the words of the developers of this indicator, then without communication with servers the indicator will give false signals even on historical quotes.

Of course, in order to exclude even the 0.01% chance that we are accusing Non Repaint Indicator MT4 sellers of fraud in vain, we conducted such a test. And, of course, the signals of this indicator turned out to be flawless on historical quotes even without connection to the Internet, which means only one thing: the indicator simply determines price turning points on history and draws signals there.

What to look for before purchasing indicators?

The very promise of break-even binary options trading with a level of profitable signals exceeding 80% should alert a potential buyer. In the case of the Non Repaint Indicator MT4, sellers promise up to 99% win rate, which is impossible when trading in real time.

Before paying for an indicator, you should pay attention to the following details:

developers website;

comments and user reviews on third-party sites.

lack of demo video with real-time trading;

In the case of the Non Repaint Indicator MT4 binary options indicator, the developer’s website was registered only in 2022, shortly before the start of the marketing campaign. Information about the true owner of the domain is hidden by a special paid service:

Reviews from dissatisfied customers have already appeared on the Internet, providing video evidence that the Non Repaint Indicator MT4 shamelessly redraws signals:

Among the comments to promotional videos, you can also get ideas for checking indicators and assess the reaction of sellers.

In the case of the promotional video of the indicator for binary options Non Repaint Indicator MT4, where beautiful signals on historical quotes are shown for several minutes, Pavel Zhukov asks a very correct question: “Could you show trading in real time? At least on the 1M timeframe. This would show the reliability of the signals and confirm that the indicator is not drawing.”

In this case, the scammers from the Non Repaint Indicator MT4 team respond by providing a link to an imaginary tester, which again shows a banal video of the indicator signals on historical quotes.

A demo video showing the indicator working in real time is a mandatory condition, although it is not sufficient to prove the effectiveness of any paid indicator for binary options trading!

Conclusion

The main problem of the Non Repaint Indicator MT4 binary options indicator is that it can only reliably signal the overwhelming level of oversold conscience among its developers and marketers. We cannot recommend it for use, but to familiarize yourself with Non Repaint Indicator MT4, you can download it from the link below.

A good feature of the indicator is that using its example, you can learn to distinguish the vast majority of tricks of unscrupulous traders of indicators for binary options.

You can suspect developers of signal fraud already at the stage of its presentation. If the signals look too good to be true, they are in the vast majority of cases.

A simple check for redrawing of signals and testing the indicator on different instruments and timeframes on a demo account will help identify the main problems. Additional information can be found by watching user reviews and videos demonstrating the appearance of signals in real time.

These recommendations will help you avoid being deceived by dishonest indicator traders. However, remember that in binary options trading, the choice of trading platform is no less important, so before opening a real account, we recommend that you familiarize yourself with our rating of binary options brokers .

