What is Pocket Option Minimum Deposit?

The Pocket Option platform offers a minimum deposit of $5 as a starting capital for beginners. This small amount makes binary options trading even more popular and accessible to many traders. However, remember that the minimum deposit amount may vary depending on the payment system you choose to fund your trading account. Read on if you want to know what advantages a small initial capital gives you and how to turn a small investment into real profit on binary options.

Are there any fees or charges for making deposits at Pocket Option?

The Pocket Option does not charge commissions when you fund and withdraw money from the trading account. However, novice traders should consider the cost of services of various payment systems they use. For example, bank cards may charge you a fee of 1-3% of the transfer amount.

Brokers Deposit charge, % Withdrawal charge, % Withdrawal charge, USD Pocket Option 0 0 0 RoboForex 0 0-4 0-1.3 ICI Markets 0 0 0

What deposit methods does Pocket Option support?

We have prepared information about several famous deposit methods traders actively use when trading with Pocket Option. Please note the typical processing times for transactions when funding your trading account.

Remember that the Customer Support team usually processes deposit requests only during business hours. Therefore, we recommend that all clients of this broker confirm the operating hours before sending their funds.

The table below lists the most popular payment services. If you see the label "Instant" next to a payment method, the funds will automatically be credited to your account.

Payment method Pocket Option Expected Deposit Time Visa / Mastercard ✅ Yes Instant to 48 hours Wire transfer ✅ Yes 1 to 5 working days Binance Pay ✅ Yes From a few minutes to an hour Payeer ✅ Yes To 1 working day Bitcoin ✅ Yes 10 minutes up to 1 hour USDT ✅ Yes 5 minutes up to 1 hour

What are Pocket Option base account currencies?

Many traders prefer to open live trading accounts in their country's base currency. This approach simplifies accounting, reduces commission costs, and avoids unnecessary conversions. Besides, it is much easier for beginners to evaluate trading results in the familiar currency. Nevertheless, please note that at the time of writing this review, the base currency of the Pocket Option broker account was the US dollar.

Can I change my deposit method after I start trading?

Yes, clause 3.7 of the Client Agreement enables traders to use various payment systems to fund their Pocket Option accounts, regardless of whether they started trading binary options afterward. However, remember that withdrawals to these payment methods will be proportional to how you initially funded your account.

Are there any bonuses for making a deposit at Pocket Option?

Pocket Option broker generously rewards its clients with bonuses for depositing funds. To insert a promo code and unlock a deposit bonus, enter it into the promo code field on the deposit page. The terms of the bonus will then appear on the screen:

Minimum deposit requirement is $100.

The bonus adds 100% of your deposit to your live account balance, up to $1,000.

You can cancel the bonus and withdraw all funds from your account anytime.

Any withdrawals before meeting the turnover requirements will automatically remove the bonus from your trading account balance.

You must achieve a net trading turnover of at least $5,000 to withdraw the bonus.

The company reserves the right to change the bonus terms or discontinue this promotion at any time without notice.

What should I do if my deposit fails?

If you have problems with funding your trading account and you are unable to start online trading, please do the following:

Check your payment details

Ensure you have provided accurate payment information, including the sum, payment type, and all necessary facts. Then, please double-check that the information you provided to the Pocket Option's financial team is free of typos or errors.

Check your account

Please verify your Pocket Option account. Unverified accounts may experience delays or deposit restrictions. To avoid such problems, provide all necessary identification documents.

Contact Pocket Option support

Contact customer support for assistance. They will help you troubleshoot and give you specific recommendations. You can resolve most issues by email and live chat with the support team.

Review your payment method

Check for any associated issues or restrictions if you use a specific payment method. If necessary, try an alternative payment option.

Wait for the processing time

Processing deposits may take some time, especially during high-traffic periods. Traders use specific payment methods more frequently, sometimes leading to processing delays. The system needs time even for a minimum deposit on the Pocket Option. Allow the finance team to complete their work, and you'll soon see your funds available on the trading platform.

Does the minimum deposit vary by country?

The minimum deposit amount doesn't depend on your country of residence. Pocket Option's rules let all traders benefit from a low entry barrier of just $5. This small amount gives you access to the trading platform and lets you start trading binary options. Go to the Pocket Option official site, register, and start trading.

Can I deposit using a mobile app?

Yes, you can use the mobile application to fund your trading account. To do this, launch the application on your smartphone and enter your login and password. After authorization, click on the wallet icon in the upper right corner. A window of quick account replenishment will open in front of you. Select a payment method and specify the amount you wish to deposit.

Remember that the Pocket Option minimum deposit requirement is $5. If you are not ready to deposit this amount, use a demo account. Once you are fully familiarized and have the necessary skills in technical analysis and trading with virtual money, make a deposit and move to a live account. After all, only by using natural trading capital can you gain trading experience.

Are there any deposit limits for each payment method?

Yes, each payment method has specific funding limits because each system has its rules and transaction fees. Therefore, you shouldn't be surprised if you see a broker offering different minimum deposit amounts when funding an account with various payment methods. For example, some e-wallets charge higher fees for processing small transfers. In this case, the broker's costs can become disproportionately high, making it unprofitable to process such payments. Hence, the Pocket Option reduces the risk of encountering these issues by setting a higher minimum payment threshold for this system.

The table below shows the most popular payment methods, deposit limits, and typical transaction processing times.

Logo The name of the payment system Minimum Deposit Typical transaction processing time Visa, Mastercard (USD) $5 5 min Payeer $5 1 min Perfect Money $5 1 min Privat24 (UAH) $8 5 min WebMoney $5 1 min Binance Pay $5 1 min Bitcoin (BTC) $5 10 min Bitcoin Cash (BCH) $10 10 min Ethereum (ETH) ERC-20 $20 10 min Litecoin (LTC) $5 5 min Tether (USDT) TRC-20 $10 10 min

How much money do I need to start trading on Pocket Option?

In order to start trading binary options with a Pocket Option broker, you only need to make an initial deposit of $5. It is pretty enough for full-fledged online trading on the Pocket Option platform. Even with such a small amount, you can open trades on various assets, from currency pairs to shares of leading American companies like Microsoft and American Express.

Does Pocket Option offer a low minimum deposit Сent account?

No, Pocket Option does not offer cent accounts to its clients. Moreover, the minimum investment amount for a single trade is $1. This broker has a low entry threshold of just $5, so cent accounts do not make sense.

How to deposit money to the Pocket Option trading account?

To fund your Pocket Option trading account, follow these steps:

Step 1:Sign In to Your Account

Go to the Pocket Option official site and select "Log In” on the right panel. In the login field that appears, enter your username and password to sign in.

Step 2:Navigate to the Deposit Section

Go to the "Deposit" menu in the "Finance" section of the trading terminal's main panel.

Step 3:Choose a Payment Method

You can choose a payment system from a wide range of options: Bankwire, Visa/Mastercard, Payeer, Perfect Money, Binance Pay, USDT, or BTC.

Step 4:Complete Deposit Details

Decide a payment method and indicate the amount you want to deposit into your account. Experienced traders recommend applying a promo code with any deposit amount to increase your stake by 50%. You can find valid promo codes in the article "Promo Codes for Broker Pocket Option". Note, however, that the maximum bonus amount is limited to $1,000. Press the button "Continue and pay".

Step 5:Make a payment

A screen will appear showing the amount and the account address to which you should transfer it. Complete the payment and watch for the funds to arrive in your trading account.

Step 6:Verify Your Account Balance

After you transfer the funds to the provided account details, verify that the money has arrived in your balance.

Final Thoughts

The minimum deposit of $5 on the Pocket Option platform is not just a successful marketing move but a real opportunity for every trader to try their hand at binary options trading. More than 50 payment methods are available to the clients of this broker, including popular e-wallets and cryptocurrencies. Such an assortment of payment systems allows you to choose a convenient way to fund your account. Due to the low entry threshold, Pocket Option users can start trading binary options with small amounts and gradually increase their deposit as they gain experience. Bonuses and promotions for new and existing clients are an additional plus, which makes trading on Pocket Option even more attractive.

