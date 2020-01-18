    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Broker Reviews
        /
        The whole truth about the Pocket Option broker
        /
        What is Pocket Option Minimum Deposit?

        What is Pocket Option Minimum Deposit?

        The Pocket Option platform offers a minimum deposit of $5 as a starting capital for beginners. This small amount makes binary options trading even more popular and accessible to many traders. However, remember that the minimum deposit amount may vary depending on the payment system you choose to fund your trading account. Read on if you want to know what advantages a small initial capital gives you and how to turn a small investment into real profit on binary options.

        Table of contents:

        preview

        Are there any fees or charges for making deposits at Pocket Option?

        The Pocket Option does not charge commissions when you fund and withdraw money from the trading account. However, novice traders should consider the cost of services of various payment systems they use. For example, bank cards may charge you a fee of 1-3% of the transfer amount.

        Brokers

        Deposit charge, %

        Withdrawal charge, %

        Withdrawal charge, USD

        Pocket Option

        0

        0

        0

        RoboForex

        0

        0-4

        0-1.3

        ICI Markets

        0

        0

        0

        What deposit methods does Pocket Option support?

        We have prepared information about several famous deposit methods traders actively use when trading with Pocket Option. Please note the typical processing times for transactions when funding your trading account.

        Remember that the Customer Support team usually processes deposit requests only during business hours. Therefore, we recommend that all clients of this broker confirm the operating hours before sending their funds.

        The table below lists the most popular payment services. If you see the label "Instant" next to a payment method, the funds will automatically be credited to your account.

        Payment method

        Pocket Option

        Expected Deposit Time

        Visa / Mastercard

        ✅ Yes

        Instant to 48 hours

        Wire transfer

        ✅ Yes

        1 to 5 working days

        Binance Pay

        ✅ Yes

        From a few minutes to an hour

        Payeer

        ✅ Yes

        To 1 working day

        Bitcoin

        ✅ Yes

        10 minutes up to 1 hour

        USDT

        ✅ Yes

        5 minutes up to 1 hour

        What are Pocket Option base account currencies?

        Many traders prefer to open live trading accounts in their country's base currency. This approach simplifies accounting, reduces commission costs, and avoids unnecessary conversions. Besides, it is much easier for beginners to evaluate trading results in the familiar currency. Nevertheless, please note that at the time of writing this review, the base currency of the Pocket Option broker account was the US dollar.

        Can I change my deposit method after I start trading?

        Yes, clause 3.7 of the Client Agreement enables traders to use various payment systems to fund their Pocket Option accounts, regardless of whether they started trading binary options afterward. However, remember that withdrawals to these payment methods will be proportional to how you initially funded your account.

        Are there any bonuses for making a deposit at Pocket Option?promocode

        Pocket Option broker generously rewards its clients with bonuses for depositing funds. To insert a promo code and unlock a deposit bonus, enter it into the promo code field on the deposit page. The terms of the bonus will then appear on the screen:

        • Minimum deposit requirement is $100.
        • The bonus adds 100% of your deposit to your live account balance, up to $1,000.
        • You can cancel the bonus and withdraw all funds from your account anytime.
        • Any withdrawals before meeting the turnover requirements will automatically remove the bonus from your trading account balance.
        • You must achieve a net trading turnover of at least $5,000 to withdraw the bonus.
        • The company reserves the right to change the bonus terms or discontinue this promotion at any time without notice.

        What should I do if my deposit fails?

        If you have problems with funding your trading account and you are unable to start online trading, please do the following:

        Check your payment details

        Ensure you have provided accurate payment information, including the sum, payment type, and all necessary facts. Then, please double-check that the information you provided to the Pocket Option's financial team is free of typos or errors.

         

        Check your account

        Please verify your Pocket Option account. Unverified accounts may experience delays or deposit restrictions. To avoid such problems, provide all necessary identification documents.

        Contact Pocket Option support

        Contact customer support for assistance. They will help you troubleshoot and give you specific recommendations. You can resolve most issues by email and live chat with the support team.

        Review your payment method

        Check for any associated issues or restrictions if you use a specific payment method. If necessary, try an alternative payment option.

        Wait for the processing time

        Processing deposits may take some time, especially during high-traffic periods. Traders use specific payment methods more frequently, sometimes leading to processing delays. The system needs time even for a minimum deposit on the Pocket Option. Allow the finance team to complete their work, and you'll soon see your funds available on the trading platform.

        Does the minimum deposit vary by country?

        The minimum deposit amount doesn't depend on your country of residence. Pocket Option's rules let all traders benefit from a low entry barrier of just $5. This small amount gives you access to the trading platform and lets you start trading binary options. Go to the Pocket Option official site, register, and start trading.

        Can I deposit using a mobile app?from mobile app

        Yes, you can use the mobile application to fund your trading account. To do this, launch the application on your smartphone and enter your login and password. After authorization, click on the wallet icon in the upper right corner. A window of quick account replenishment will open in front of you. Select a payment method and specify the amount you wish to deposit.

        Remember that the Pocket Option minimum deposit requirement is $5. If you are not ready to deposit this amount, use a demo account. Once you are fully familiarized and have the necessary skills in technical analysis and trading with virtual money, make a deposit and move to a live account. After all, only by using natural trading capital can you gain trading experience.

        Are there any deposit limits for each payment method?

        Yes, each payment method has specific funding limits because each system has its rules and transaction fees. Therefore, you shouldn't be surprised if you see a broker offering different minimum deposit amounts when funding an account with various payment methods. For example, some e-wallets charge higher fees for processing small transfers. In this case, the broker's costs can become disproportionately high, making it unprofitable to process such payments. Hence, the Pocket Option reduces the risk of encountering these issues by setting a higher minimum payment threshold for this system.

        The table below shows the most popular payment methods, deposit limits, and typical transaction processing times.

        Logo

        The name of the payment system

         

        Minimum Deposit

        Typical transaction processing time

        logo visa

        Visa, Mastercard (USD)

        $5

        5 min

        logo paeer

        Payeer

        $5

        1 min

        logo perfect money

        Perfect Money

        $5

        1 min

        logo privet24

        Privat24 (UAH)

        $8

        5 min

        logo webmoney

        WebMoney

        $5

        1 min

        logo binance pay

        Binance Pay

        $5

        1 min

        logo bitcoin

        Bitcoin (BTC)

        $5

        10 min

        logo bitcoin cach

        Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

        $10

        10 min

        logo ethereum

        Ethereum (ETH) ERC-20

         

        $20

        10 min

        litecoin

        Litecoin (LTC)

        $5

        5 min

        logo usdt

        Tether (USDT) TRC-20

        $10

        10 min

        How much money do I need to start trading on Pocket Option?

        In order to start trading binary options with a Pocket Option broker, you only need to make an initial deposit of $5. It is pretty enough for full-fledged online trading on the Pocket Option platform. Even with such a small amount, you can open trades on various assets, from currency pairs to shares of leading American companies like Microsoft and American Express.

        Does Pocket Option offer a low minimum deposit Сent account?

        No, Pocket Option does not offer cent accounts to its clients. Moreover, the minimum investment amount for a single trade is $1. This broker has a low entry threshold of just $5, so cent accounts do not make sense.

        How to deposit money to the Pocket Option trading account?

        To fund your Pocket Option trading account, follow these steps:

        Step 1:Sign In to Your Account

        Go to the Pocket Option official site and select "Log In” on the right panel. In the login field that appears, enter your username and password to sign in.

        ste

        Step 2:Navigate to the Deposit Section

        Go to the "Deposit" menu in the "Finance" section of the trading terminal's main panel.

        top up

        Step 3:Choose a Payment Method

        You can choose a payment system from a wide range of options: Bankwire, Visa/Mastercard, Payeer, Perfect Money, Binance Pay, USDT, or BTC.

        account_ op up

        Step 4:Complete Deposit Details

        Decide a payment method and indicate the amount you want to deposit into your account. Experienced traders recommend applying a promo code with any deposit amount to increase your stake by 50%. You can find valid promo codes in the article "Promo Codes for Broker Pocket Option". Note, however, that the maximum bonus amount is limited to $1,000. Press the button "Continue and pay".

        payment details

        Step 5:Make a payment

        A screen will appear showing the amount and the account address to which you should transfer it. Complete the payment and watch for the funds to arrive in your trading account.

        payment process

        Step 6:Verify Your Account Balance

        After you transfer the funds to the provided account details, verify that the money has arrived in your balance.

        deposit completed

        Final Thoughts

        The minimum deposit of $5 on the Pocket Option platform is not just a successful marketing move but a real opportunity for every trader to try their hand at binary options trading. More than 50 payment methods are available to the clients of this broker, including popular e-wallets and cryptocurrencies. Such an assortment of payment systems allows you to choose a convenient way to fund your account. Due to the low entry threshold, Pocket Option users can start trading binary options with small amounts and gradually increase their deposit as they gain experience. Bonuses and promotions for new and existing clients are an additional plus, which makes trading on Pocket Option even more attractive.

        Open an account with PocketOption

        PO

         

        See also:

         

        The best binary options broker! Who is he?

        Free robot for Pocket Option

        How to trade from mobile devices on the Pocket Option platform

        Pocket Option Broker Platform for Windows

        How to trade express orders with the Pocket Option broker

        How to participate in tournaments on the Pocket Option platform

        How to use signals on Pocket Option

        Pocket Option Broker Affiliate Program

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Руслан
        Руслан
        Промокоды для бонусов на этом сайте все еще актуальны?
        Option Bull, они всегда актуальны, их время от времени обновляют, главное вовремя успеть воспользоваться
        02 November 2022
        Answer
        Мирослава
        Мирослава
        Мне такое очень даже подходит. Пока конечно тренируюсь на демо-счете, но когда-то нужно будет переходить на реал, вот ставки по 1$ для начала то, что нужно.
        02 November 2022
        Answer
        Ольга
        Очень выгодные условия для совершения сделок. Всегда отдавала предпочтение этому брокеру.
        02 November 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Промокоды для бонусов на этом сайте все еще актуальны?
        01 November 2022
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        промокод нужен
        Василий , вот тут посмотри https://vk.com/pocketoption_bonus_code
        03 November 2021
        Answer
        Василий
        промокод нужен
        03 November 2021
        Answer
        Вася Вася
        Вася Вася
        Чем больше средств на биржевом аккаунте тем лучше, бонусы приятные там однако, безрисковые сделки, продление ставки очень круто. Но вот у меня почему-то страх присутствует и я каждый раз вывожу прибыль оставляя 500$ максимум. Думаю нужно избавиться от этого страха и составить какой-то план по которому я все время буду увеличивать свой уровень профиля при этом выводя деньги, жить то нужно на что-то.
        30 March 2021
        Answer
        Жорик
        Жорик
        Можно совершать торговые операции в выходные дни. Также можно повысить уровень своего аккаунта и получить более выгодные условия торговли. Лично я пока читаю много разной информации и думаю о выборе надежного брокера.
        25 March 2021
        Answer
        Давид
        Давид
        минималка доступная даже для бомжа))
        Киря, Это факт:) торговать можно даже с минимальным депозитом. На платформе предоставлено более 80 инструментов для торговли. Есть из чего выбирать.
        Max, мне тоже очень удобно торговать, много функций, быстро и удобно пополнить счет,. Пока вижу только плюсы от сотрудничества с Покет Опшен.
        22 March 2021
        Answer
        Max
        Max
        минималка доступная даже для бомжа))
        Киря, Это факт:) торговать можно даже с минимальным депозитом. На платформе предоставлено более 80 инструментов для торговли. Есть из чего выбирать.
        19 March 2021
        Answer
        Никита
        Никита
        Один из брокеров, которые с самым минимальным депозитом и ставками)
        Keri, Да, вроде хороший брокер. К тому же предлагает более 50 способов пополнения счета и можно получить кристалы и промокоды бесплатно если зарегистрируетесь у брокера с этого сайта.
        19 March 2021
        Answer
        Максик
        покет удобный и понятный, хотелось бы опционы по 10 центов чтобы сделали минимум, было бы класс для реала и тренировки
        тоже думал о таком, было бы круто
        15 August 2020
        Answer
        masterfx
        покет удобный и понятный, хотелось бы опционы по 10 центов чтобы сделали минимум, было бы класс для реала и тренировки
        29 July 2020
        Answer
        Киря
        минималка доступная даже для бомжа))
        11 July 2020
        Answer
        Becks
        Becks
        ну пробовать конечно можно, но лично мое мнение что надо хотя бы 50 баксов закидывать, на 10 ты не уедешь далеко
        24 June 2020
        Answer
        Keri
        Keri
        Один из брокеров, которые с самым минимальным депозитом и ставками)
        12 June 2020
        Answer
        Maxtrade
        Maxtrade
        как пополнить подскажите...
        в статье подробно расписано, как)
        10 May 2020
        Answer
        Sima
        как пополнить подскажите...
        16 April 2020
        Answer
        TRADING
        главное что с карты можно
        31 March 2020
        Answer
        Веталь
        Веталь
        мин депозит реально каждый себе может позволить чтобы попробовать что к чему
        15 March 2020
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!