The Quotex "60-Second" strategy for binary options speaks for itself. Its short expiration time is very popular not only with professionals but also with beginners. This is unsurprising, as returns in such a short time can reach 90% on invested capital. In this review, we'll discuss which combination of indicators can ensure a high percentage of profitable trades for binary options trading in turbo mode.

Content:

Characteristics of the Quotex 60-Second Strategy for Binary Options

Terminal: Webtrader Quotex

Timeframe: M1

Expiration: 1 candle

Option Types: Call/Put

Built-in indicators: EMA(21), Stochastic (5,3,3)

Trading instruments: currency pairs , commodities, cryptocurrencies , stocks

Trading hours: 8:00 - 20:00 (GMT+2)

Recommended brokers: Quotex

Setting up the Quotex 60-Second Strategy for Binary Options

The Quotex 60-Second Strategy indicators are installed in the standard manner. To add oscillators, open the main chart window in the "Trading" section and go to the indicator selection menu. From the list that appears, select the desired instrument and configure its parameters.

Quotex 60-Second Binary Options Strategy Review and Settings

There are many strategies for trading 60-second binary options. In this review, we'll look at one of the simplest and most effective systems, whose signals are generated using standard indicators already built into the Quotex broker's trading platform.

After selecting an asset to trade, add technical indicators to its chart to initiate trades. Start by determining the trend direction— moving averages are ideal for this, allowing you to quickly identify the prevailing price movement.

To add an exponential moving average to the Quotex platform, open the indicators menu and select "Moving Average" from the list of available tools. This will open a settings window where you can set the calculation period, the moving average type, and select the line color and thickness for easier visualization.

The main advantage of a moving average is that it smooths out price fluctuations and shows the average price value over a selected period. This allows traders to see a smooth line reflecting the overall market direction rather than the chaotic movements of candlesticks. If the exponential moving average is pointing upward, buyers are in control and a bullish trend is forming. If the line is sloping downward, sellers are in control and a bearish trend is underway. When the moving average moves horizontally, it indicates a flat , or sideways, price movement.

The next tool you'll need for trading the Quotex 60-Second Strategy is the Stochastic Oscillator. Find it in the oscillators section of the trading platform and click on the indicator's name to open the settings menu.

In the "%K-period" field, set the value to 5, leave the other parameters unchanged.

Now the trading platform interface will look like this: the main window displays a candlestick chart with a moving average EMA (21), and at the bottom of the screen is a Stochastic oscillator with parameters 5,3,3.

Trading Rules for the Quotex 60-Second Strategy

Now let's figure out how to trade using the Quotex 60 Seconds strategy.

First, we determine the trend.

If the price stays above the moving average, it means the market is growing – we open a Call.

If the candles are below the average, the trend is downward – we work only on Put.

Next, we look for the right moment to enter.

For Call: the last candle must close above the previous high.

For Put: the opposite is true – the candle closes below the previous minimum.

We confirm the signal through the Stochastic oscillator.

For Call: the green %K line crosses the red %D from bottom to top near level 30.

For Put: the green %K line crosses the red %D line from top to bottom near the 70 level.

When all three conditions are met, you can confidently open a trade. This approach helps filter out unnecessary signals and enter the market only at the best moments.

If you'd like to learn more about candlestick patterns and which ones work best in binary options trading, we recommend checking out this collection of articles on the topic:

Opening a Call Option

Prices are above the moving average – the market is in a bullish trend. The last candle closed above the previous high. The green %K line crosses the red %D line from bottom to top near 30%. At the opening of a new candle, we buy a Call option.

Opening a Put Option

Prices are below the moving average – the market is in a bearish trend. The last candle closed below the previous low. The green %K line crosses the red %D line from top to bottom near 70%. At the opening of a new candle, we buy a Put option.

The expiration time should be set to one candle. However, you can experiment with other expiration periods.

Specifics of Using the Quotex 60-Second Binary Options Strategy

If you choose 60-second turbo options trading, keep in mind that this is the fastest and most dynamic trading format. Seconds matter—it's crucial to be able to react instantly and make decisions without hesitation. However, it's precisely this speed that makes the strategy profitable: in a short period of time, you can execute dozens of trades and capture numerous price impulses. With the right approach, minute price fluctuations can generate significant profits.

The Benefits of the Quotex 60-Second Strategy

The main advantage of this strategy is its high trading frequency. You can open multiple positions in a short period of time and quickly lock in both profits and losses. This approach allows you to profit even from small price movements, without waiting for major trends to emerge.

Cons of the Quotex 60-Second Strategy

Among the disadvantages, we note that on a 60-second interval, prices are often subject to random fluctuations that don't reflect the underlying trend and are difficult to analyze. The high trading speed forces beginners to overtrade, which can quickly wipe out their deposit without proper risk management . Fundamental analysis is practically ineffective here – traders rely solely on technical indicators.

Conclusion

The Quotex "60 Seconds" binary options strategy generates numerous signals in the direction of the trend. The moving average helps open trades in the direction of the main market movement, and the candlestick pattern we described, along with the Stochastic Oscillator, eliminates most false trading signals .

Before using this strategy in real trading, we recommend testing it on a demo account with the broker Quotex . Happy trading!

