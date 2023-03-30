Quotex Strategy "Secret Grail"

The Quotex Secret Grail trading strategy for binary options shows good results on the Quotex platform thanks to the performance of only two indicators available in the trading terminal of this broker . The system is based on the Schaff Trend Cycles oscillator and Bollinger Bands .

Simple rules of the strategy allow even absolute beginners to use it without mistakes, and experienced traders will be able to increase the efficiency of signals by several times by adding another filter to the readings of standard indicators. We will also definitely tell about this nuance in the review.

We have previously covered a trading strategy for Quotex using Bollinger Bands, but unlike the previously described “ Stochastic Average ”, the “Quotex Secret Grail” can be used on short timeframes , including M1, and for trading short expiration binary options.

Before you start buying options, don't forget that you can reduce trading risks

Description and configuration of indicators on the Quotex platform

The Schaff Trend Cycle Oscillator, which is used in the Quotex Secret Grail binary options strategy, provides information on the direction of the trend . It is based on the assumption that market trends accelerate and slow down according to certain cycles.

Like the popular MACD oscillator , the Schaff Trend Cycle formula is based on exponential moving averages . However, it reacts more quickly to price changes and is able to provide trading signals earlier, due to the fact that in addition to moving averages, it adjusts the overall period.

To make trades using the Quotex Secret Grail trading strategy, you will first need to add the Schaff Trend Cycle oscillator to the screen and specify the Length 12, Fast Length 21 parameter, and leave the rest of the settings unchanged:

The second Bollinger Bands indicator is used in binary options trading to determine overbought or oversold zones. It should be added to the Quotex platform chart without changing the basic settings, which are sensitive enough to be used in the Quotex Secret Grail strategy:

When the price touches the green Bollinger line or goes above it, it is in the overbought zone. Conversely, if the price touches the red line or goes below it, it is in the oversold zone.

Rules of trading according to the system “Secret Grail Quotex” for binary options

The logic of the “Quotex Secret Grail” system is that we will determine the main trend, and therefore the direction of the transaction, using one indicator, and using the second one we will find the optimal entry point on a local price rollback.

Even a complete newbie in binary options trading will be able to determine the trend direction based on the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator. The oscillator, being in the zone above 0.75, being colored green, will signal us about favorable conditions for buying Call options. Put options should be purchased when the oscillator line is colored red, and it itself is in the zone below 0.25.

Bollinger bands are used to find optimal entry points in the Quotex Secret Grail strategy. They will identify the end of a local price rollback against the main trend. If the price from above has come close to the lower red line, then the price is in the oversold zone, and the potential for a downward rollback has already been exhausted. This is a good moment to buy a Call option. For buying a Put option, you should expect the price to approach the upper, green Bollinger line from below.

There are only two rules to follow in the Quotex Secret Grail strategy.

To buy a Call option we need:

The Schaff Trend Cycle oscillator was in the zone above 0.75, and its line was colored green. The price touched the red Bollinger line.

When touching the lower red Bollinger line, you can buy a Call option with an expiration of one candle.

To purchase a Put option, you must wait for the following conditions:

The Schaff Trend Cycle oscillator was in the zone below 0.25, and its line was colored red. The price touched the green Bollinger line.

If these two conditions are met, this is a signal to buy a Put option.

The advantage of the Quotex Secret Grail strategy is that it provides a sufficient number of profitable signals for successful binary options trading even without tracking the trend direction on the chart. However, experienced users can further improve the quality of trading using this strategy if they cut off those trading signals that, in their opinion, contradict the trend from higher timeframes.

Conclusion

“Quotex Secret Grail” is one of the best short expiration binary options trading systems for the Quotex platform. However, we recommend testing the strategy yourself on a demo account before trading with real money.

Don't forget that following the rules of money management and risk management always has a positive effect on your trading balance. We wish you successful trading!

