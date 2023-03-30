    Registration
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Broker Reviews
        /
        The whole truth about the Quotex broker
        /
        Strategies for Quotex
        /
        Quotex Secret Grail Strategy

        Quotex Strategy "Secret Grail"

        The Quotex Secret Grail trading strategy for binary options shows good results on the Quotex platform thanks to the performance of only two indicators available in the trading terminal of this broker . The system is based on the Schaff Trend Cycles oscillator and Bollinger Bands .

        Simple rules of the strategy allow even absolute beginners to use it without mistakes, and experienced traders will be able to increase the efficiency of signals by several times by adding another filter to the readings of standard indicators. We will also definitely tell about this nuance in the review.

        We have previously covered a trading strategy for Quotex using Bollinger Bands, but unlike the previously described “ Stochastic Average ”, the “Quotex Secret Grail” can be used on short timeframes , including M1, and for trading short expiration binary options.

        Quotex Secret Grail Chart

        Before you start buying options, don't forget that you can reduce trading risks by using the Quotex Loss Cancel Promo Code . This will always allow you to cancel any $10 loss trade.

        Description and configuration of indicators on the Quotex platform

        The Schaff Trend Cycle Oscillator, which is used in the Quotex Secret Grail binary options strategy, provides information on the direction of the trend . It is based on the assumption that market trends accelerate and slow down according to certain cycles.

        Like the popular MACD oscillator , the Schaff Trend Cycle formula is based on exponential moving averages . However, it reacts more quickly to price changes and is able to provide trading signals earlier, due to the fact that in addition to moving averages, it adjusts the overall period.

        To make trades using the Quotex Secret Grail trading strategy, you will first need to add the Schaff Trend Cycle oscillator to the screen and specify the Length 12, Fast Length 21 parameter, and leave the rest of the settings unchanged:

        oscillator settings in quotex secret grail

        The second Bollinger Bands indicator is used in binary options trading to determine overbought or oversold zones. It should be added to the Quotex platform chart without changing the basic settings, which are sensitive enough to be used in the Quotex Secret Grail strategy:

        Bollinger Bands setup in secret grail quotex

        When the price touches the green Bollinger line or goes above it, it is in the overbought zone. Conversely, if the price touches the red line or goes below it, it is in the oversold zone.

        Rules of trading according to the system “Secret Grail Quotex” for binary options

        The logic of the “Quotex Secret Grail” system is that we will determine the main trend, and therefore the direction of the transaction, using one indicator, and using the second one we will find the optimal entry point on a local price rollback.

        Even a complete newbie in binary options trading will be able to determine the trend direction based on the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator. The oscillator, being in the zone above 0.75, being colored green, will signal us about favorable conditions for buying Call options. Put options should be purchased when the oscillator line is colored red, and it itself is in the zone below 0.25.

        Schaff Trend Cycle indicator in Quotex Secret Grail

        Bollinger bands are used to find optimal entry points in the Quotex Secret Grail strategy. They will identify the end of a local price rollback against the main trend. If the price from above has come close to the lower red line, then the price is in the oversold zone, and the potential for a downward rollback has already been exhausted. This is a good moment to buy a Call option. For buying a Put option, you should expect the price to approach the upper, green Bollinger line from below.

        Bollinger line in Secret Grail Quotex

        There are only two rules to follow in the Quotex Secret Grail strategy.

        To buy a Call option we need:

        1. The Schaff Trend Cycle oscillator was in the zone above 0.75, and its line was colored green.
        2. The price touched the red Bollinger line.

        When touching the lower red Bollinger line, you can buy a Call option with an expiration of one candle.

        To purchase a Put option, you must wait for the following conditions:

        1. The Schaff Trend Cycle oscillator was in the zone below 0.25, and its line was colored red.
        2. The price touched the green Bollinger line.

        If these two conditions are met, this is a signal to buy a Put option.

        The advantage of the Quotex Secret Grail strategy is that it provides a sufficient number of profitable signals for successful binary options trading even without tracking the trend direction on the chart. However, experienced users can further improve the quality of trading using this strategy if they cut off those trading signals that, in their opinion, contradict the trend from higher timeframes.

        Conclusion

        “Quotex Secret Grail” is one of the best short expiration binary options trading systems for the Quotex platform. However, we recommend testing the strategy yourself on a demo account before trading with real money.

        Don't forget that following the rules of money management and risk management always has a positive effect on your trading balance. We wish you successful trading!

         

        Quotex

        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        И здесь есть секректные граали.)))))
        Богдан, Они есть у каждого брокера. Только тссс)))))
        16 November 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        И здесь есть секректные граали.)))))
        13 November 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Я просто забежал посмотреть что тут твориться со стратегиями у соседнего брокера. Интересно
        tirant, в принципе здесь всё как у всех остальных. Терминалы-то у всех одинаковы. Ну почти у всех.
        10 November 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Я просто забежал посмотреть что тут твориться со стратегиями у соседнего брокера. Интересно
        09 November 2023
        Answer
        ALEKSANDR MOZHAEV
        Протэстил все норм 10+ 1- добавил параболик для лучшего анализа и все на изи
        05 July 2023
        Answer
        Михаил Шумаков
        Однозначно сливная стратегия и никакой это не ГРААЛЬ! При длительном тренде например ВНИЗ индикатор Schaft висит постоянно ВВЕРХУ, а цена постоянно пробивает НИЗ Болинджера... Т.е. постоянно надо торговать ВВЕРХ, а цена постоянно идёт ВНИЗ... Слив по этому ""секретному Граалю"", а точнее по этой ЛОХОТРОННОЙ СТРАТЕГИИ, гарантирован в самом ближайшем будующем! Положительные отзывы здесь пишут человеки без малейшего понятия о торгах опционами ,т.е. не образованное БЫДЛО...
        22 June 2023
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        ... применении различных индикаторов, что делает ее очень надежной.
        Руслан, И это самое главное, что нужно понять при использовании индикаторов!!! Нужно подобрать несколько, которые будут друг друга дополнять и создавать общую картинку, в которой трейдер не допустимт ошибку... Это наши помощники. И Грааль для Квотекс безусловно крутой!!!
        17 April 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Я думаю, что стратегия "Quotex Секретный Грааль" может быть очень эффективной, если ее правильно применять.
        Руслан, согласен, но я думаю, что это не просто стратегия, а скорее целый набор инструментов, который помогает снизить риски и увеличить вероятность прибыльной сделки.
        Option Bull, да, это верно. Я также заметил, что Секретный Грааль основывается на тщательном анализе рынка и применении различных индикаторов, что делает ее очень надежной.
        13 April 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Я думаю, что стратегия "Quotex Секретный Грааль" может быть очень эффективной, если ее правильно применять.
        Руслан, согласен, но я думаю, что это не просто стратегия, а скорее целый набор инструментов, который помогает снизить риски и увеличить вероятность прибыльной сделки.
        13 April 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Я думаю, что стратегия Quotex Секретный Грааль может быть очень эффективной, если ее правильно применять.
        13 April 2023
        Answer
