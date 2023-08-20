    Registration
        Binary options strategy Renegade Trading System

        The binary options strategy Renegade Trading System stands out visually from other systems and indicators. Linear chart display, multiple moving averages , channels, arrow signals, oscillator readings - all this looks like a very impressive universal trading system.

        Renegade Trading System costs $98. Its external attractiveness in itself is a good driver for sales, but is it really possible to make money on the financial markets using Renegade indicators? We will look into it in detail in the review. You can familiarize yourself with and test Renegade for free by downloading it from our website for informational purposes.

        Content:

        renegade trading system chart

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Renegade Trading System

        Setting up a strategy for binary options Renegade Trading System

        Renegade Trading System strategy indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator files there. Templates are installed in the same way, but are placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

        Review and settings of Renegade Trading System strategy indicators for binary options

        The trading strategy for binary options Renegade Trading System uses two indicators:

        • RENEGADE V.1
        • RENEGADE V.2

        The first one displays channels and moving averages on the chart, gives arrow signals and visualizes additional information for making trading decisions. The second is a histogram oscillator with two moving lines, based on MACD indicators.

        oscillator and indicator in renegade trading system

        Renegade V.1 is responsible for visualizing the following elements of the trading system on the chart:

        • arrow signals;
        • multi-level channel;
        • accumulation of moving averages;
        • bar chart.

        renegade V1 elements in renegade trading system

        Please note that the chart itself is displayed here as a line by default, rather than candles or bars, which are more familiar to most traders. It is noteworthy that even this graph line blends into the background color by default. To make the price chart visible, click on F8 and in the pop-up menu, select the desired color for it in the “Line” parameter.

        color scheme in renegade trading system

        Unfortunately, the indicator does not have any significant settings, and here you can only change the colors of individual elements of the Renegade system:

        settings in renegade trading system

        It is impossible to reliably know what the Renegade Trading System arrow signals are based on without access to the source code of the indicator. Arrow trading signals to buy Call and Put alternate and appear with some delay behind price reversals. This is typical for trend trading systems based on moving average crossovers .

        The actual appearance of the arrows does not correlate 100% with any of the other indicators of the trading system. Crossovers of moving averages displayed in Renegade, oscillator readings, price location relative to the channel - none of this is directly related to arrow signals.

        arrows in renegade trading system

        The blue smoothed lines of the Renegade multi-level channel are very late behind the price. The channel is built according to the principle of the Envelopes indicator based on some of the highly smoothed modifications of the moving average with a very long period. The channel lines diverge above and below its center. The distance of each line to the central axis of the channel is 100%, 200% or 61.8%, 161.8%, where the last two values ​​are Fibonacci ratios.

        channel in renegade trading system

        Clusters of intersecting lines in the Renegade trading system are ordinary exponential moving averages with a period of 12-18 for red EMAs, and 20-26 for green EMAs. This can be detected by adding simple EMAs with periods of 12 and 26 to the chart:

        exponential moving averages in renegade trading system

        The final data visualization element in the Renegade Trading System is a histogram of green vertical lines. It appears exclusively in conditions of a growing local trend and reflects the distance from the EMA with a period of 12 to the price:

        histogram in renegade trading system

        If you know a way to practically use such a histogram in binary options trading, be sure to write about it in the comments. The scope of application of such a tool is unknown to us.

        RENEGADE V.2 is the second indicator of the trading system for binary options Renegade Trading System. Essentially this is a simple oscillator with two intersecting moving averages and a histogram:

        renegade V.2 oscillator in renegade trading system

        It appears that RENEGADE V.2 is a specific modification of the standard MACD oscillator. Their readings are noticeably correlated and, perhaps, even completely coincide with more precisely selected MACD settings:

        comparison of MACD and renegade v.2 in renegade trading system

        The settings of RENEGADE V2, like the first indicator, do not allow optimizing the operation of the oscillator. It only provides for changing the color scheme and changing significant levels on the oscillator scale, which are marked there with yellow horizontal lines.

        renegade v.2 settings in renegade trading system

        Trading rules using the Renegade Trading System strategy for binary options

        Absolutely all elements of the Renegade binary options trading system are based on moving averages. Even the arrow signals and oscillator are based on them, or similar trend tools. Each of the Renegade indicators uses its own modification of the MA and a unique period, so they all indicate a change in trend at different times and with different frequencies.

        all indicators in the renegade trading system

        The effectiveness of a trading strategy built with this approach is highly questionable. The system does not track any other price indicator other than previous price values ​​for certain periods in the past. Volume, volatility, levels, patterns - everything that could help in predicting the future direction of the price requires either the installation of additional indicators to the Renegade Trading System, or in-depth knowledge in manual technical and graphical analysis .

        Trading with the Renegade Trading System is also made more difficult by the fact that the indicators are not customizable, so it will not be possible to adapt them to a specific instrument, time frame or trading approach.

        We tested the Renegade system's arrow signals both separately from its other indicators and in various combinations with them. In any use case, the win rate of trading signals of this system barely reaches 55%. This is an extremely low profitability ratio, therefore, despite the abundance of lines, channels and histograms, the trader will have to manually determine the direction of the main trend. This is the easiest way to filter out a significant number of losing Renegade signals and significantly improve the system's win rate.

        If you are just starting to learn binary options trading and are having difficulty determining trends and changing market phases, our materials will help you in mastering these important skills:

        According to our observations, the following rules bring the best results in binary options trading using the Renegade system:

        To buy a Call option:

        1. The trend is upward.
        2. A yellow up arrow appears.
        3. The color of the oscillator histogram changed from red to green.

        As soon as the color of the histogram has changed, you can buy a Call option with an expiration of 3 candles. Any time frame is suitable.

        If within one unit of time of the timeframe selected for trading the expected change in the color of the histogram does not occur, the transaction is cancelled. For example, if you are trading on the M5 timeframe, the waiting time for a confirmation signal is also 5 minutes.

        To buy a Put option:

        1. The trend is downward.
        2. A yellow down arrow appears.
        3. The color of the oscillator histogram changed from green to red.

        When the color of the basement histogram changes, you should immediately buy a Put option. The trade is canceled if the basement histogram does not change color from green to red within one unit of the timeframe period.

        Opening a Call Option

        In this example, on the M1 timeframe, the trend was upward when the yellow up arrow appeared. When the arrow signal appeared, the basement histogram was red, but soon changed to green. Immediately after such a confirmation signal, you can buy a Call option. If the color of the histogram remained red within one minute after the appearance of the arrow signal, the trade should have been canceled.

        call option buy signal

        Opening a Put option

        In this example, a downward trend was observed on the M5 timeframe. A yellow down arrow appears. The basement histogram went from green to red in less than 5 minutes. At this moment, you should immediately buy a Put option. If the histogram color had remained green for more than 5 minutes after the arrow signal appeared, the trade should have been cancelled.

        signal to buy put option

        Conclusion

        Trading binary options using the Renegade Trading System strategy cannot be confidently recommended for traders with any level of experience. All elements displayed by the system on the chart and in the footer panel are connected by the same principle of using moving averages to receive trading signals. Logically combining a set of such indicators into a profitable strategy is extremely difficult, if not impossible, without additional adjustment of individual parameters.

        The purchase of the Renegade Trading System can only be recommended to those who are looking for a beautiful picture on the MT4 screen, and not profitable signals for trading binary options. It seems that most of the elements of this strategy serve only to effectively visualize useless parameters.

        Perhaps by testing the Renegade system yourself on a demo account, you can find a more profitable way to use its tools and their indicators, but it is unlikely that this will bring you much closer to creating a trading grail for binary options . Instead, we propose to pay attention to truly working and simple methods for improving any trading strategies, which lie in the area of ​​correct application of risk management and money management .

        We remind you that you can always find a reliable platform for trading binary options in our rating of brokers .

        Download the Renegade Trading System strategy for free

        Владимир
        Владимир
        Интересная стратегия.
        Александр, да НО её Эффективность сомнительна она не отслеживает никаких других ценовых индикаторов, кроме исторических значений за определенный период времени в прошлом.
        Сергей, эффективность зависит от эффективности трейдера насколько он грамотно соображает в анализе умеет применять другие фильтры И вообще эффективность - это качество личности а не инструмента
        11 January 2024
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        Интересная стратегия.
        Александр, да НО её Эффективность сомнительна она не отслеживает никаких других ценовых индикаторов, кроме исторических значений за определенный период времени в прошлом.
        09 January 2024
        Answer
        Александр
        Интересная стратегия.
        18 November 2023
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        НО согласен что это особенный)
        Сергей, не то что особенный))) САМАЛЁТ) Столько всяких эффектов, то что это для тех кто любит красоту в процессе торговли))), а не профит)
        Олег Т., знаете? я тестировал её и скажу честно не такая она и посредственная, сигналы хоть и опаздывают, но это даже ХОРОШО, потому что дают время для осмысления движения цены на графике, а если ещё и включить другой график на тот же актив но со свечным отображением, то это сказка!!! В таком тандеме сигналы очень надёжные. Всем хорошего профита!
        22 October 2023
        Answer
        Олег Т.
        Олег Т.
        НО согласен что это особенный)
        Сергей, не то что особенный))) САМАЛЁТ) Столько всяких эффектов, то что это для тех кто любит красоту в процессе торговли))), а не профит)
        21 September 2023
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        100% без дополнительных настроек и параметров и регулировки и грамотного тестирования с этой стратегией очень сложно будет работать при торговле бинарными опционами
        Владимир, и это правило работает во всех индикаторах.... вообще всё! нужно настраивать перед использованием..... НО согласен что это особенный)
        18 September 2023
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        100% без дополнительных настроек и параметров и регулировки и грамотного тестирования с этой стратегией очень сложно будет работать при торговле бинарными опционами
        16 September 2023
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        В смысле красивую картинку на экране? Я не для картинки торгую.
        Артур, Может кому-то надо произвести впечатление на девочек.)))
        Трейдер России, видимо комментаторы не прочитали статью до конца или внимательно, ясно написано, что стратегия разобрана и протестирована до мельчайших подробностей и ясный вывод - она не стоит внимания и не эффективна. Хорошую работу провели специалисты. Спасибо им!
        25 August 2023
        Answer
        STAS
        STAS
        В смысле красивую картинку на экране? Я не для картинки торгую.
        Артур, Может кому-то надо произвести впечатление на девочек.)))
        Трейдер России, если человек зарабатывает этим деньги, ему должно быть пофиг как выглядит экран его терминала.
        Артур, Согласен, запутаться в обилии индюков можно легко.
        24 August 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        В смысле красивую картинку на экране? Я не для картинки торгую.
        Артур, Может кому-то надо произвести впечатление на девочек.)))
        Трейдер России, если человек зарабатывает этим деньги, ему должно быть пофиг как выглядит экран его терминала.
        24 August 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        В смысле красивую картинку на экране? Я не для картинки торгую.
        Артур, Может кому-то надо произвести впечатление на девочек.)))
        23 August 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        В смысле красивую картинку на экране? Я не для картинки торгую.
        23 August 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Если никаких значимых настроек нет, даже не знаю что сказать. В статье все написано...
        22 August 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Не слишком ли экран нагружен всеми этими скользящими средними?
        22 August 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Серьезно? Еще одна универсальная трендовая система? Я уже видел множество подобных обещаний, и большинство из них оказались просто ловушками для новичков. Сколько же можно верить в эти стрелочные сигналы на графиках? И какие "многочисленные параметры цены" используются на самом деле? Я бы хотел увидеть доказательства, а не просто слова.
        Option Bull, согласен. Кажется, каждый раз появляется новая "магическая" система, обещающая легкие деньги на рынке. И все эти стрелочные сигналы... Будто бы рынок так просто предсказать. И что за "многочисленные параметры цены"? Это звучит как что-то очень сложное и запутанное. Похоже на то, что они пытаются затмить недостаток конкретных деталей.
        Руслан, поддерживаю. В мире трейдинга полно обмана и ловушек. Судя по всему, это еще одна из тех систем, которая будет продаваться за кругленькую сумму, а результаты будут далеки от ожиданий. Скользящие средние и параметры цены — это, конечно, базовые инструменты, но как они утверждают, что их система лучше других? Давайте лучше оценим эту систему по реальным результатам, а не по обещаниям на сайте.
        22 August 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Серьезно? Еще одна универсальная трендовая система? Я уже видел множество подобных обещаний, и большинство из них оказались просто ловушками для новичков. Сколько же можно верить в эти стрелочные сигналы на графиках? И какие "многочисленные параметры цены" используются на самом деле? Я бы хотел увидеть доказательства, а не просто слова.
        Option Bull, согласен. Кажется, каждый раз появляется новая "магическая" система, обещающая легкие деньги на рынке. И все эти стрелочные сигналы... Будто бы рынок так просто предсказать. И что за "многочисленные параметры цены"? Это звучит как что-то очень сложное и запутанное. Похоже на то, что они пытаются затмить недостаток конкретных деталей.
        22 August 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Серьезно? Еще одна универсальная трендовая система? Я уже видел множество подобных обещаний, и большинство из них оказались просто ловушками для новичков. Сколько же можно верить в эти стрелочные сигналы на графиках? И какие "многочисленные параметры цены" используются на самом деле? Я бы хотел увидеть доказательства, а не просто слова.
        22 August 2023
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        Короче говоря, навёрнутый, крутой самолёт к куевой хучей бесполезных датчиков и приборов, который в добавок ещё и не летает))) АХАХ Спасибо за ПРЕДУПРЕДИТЕЛЬНЫЙ обзор о том, что на эту стратегию времени тратить не стоит. РЕСПЕКТ команде Винопшн за проделанную работу.
        20 August 2023
        Answer
