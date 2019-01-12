    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Super Point Signal

        Super Point Signal indicator for binary options

        Super Point Signal is a very successful development of Russian programmers (in particular Mr. Kravkoff) for trading binary options . We all know that Russian programmers are very strong in developing software for MT4. They are especially strong at hacking and decrypting various programs. Therefore, this time we are dealing with a very good and accurate indicator of profitable trades.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        The Super Point Signal indicator is universal and can be used for any trading assets and on any time frames. In trading, the indicator is intuitive, although the text in the warning is in Russian. Super Point indicator signals are not redrawn.

        Super Point signal

        Super Point Signal Characteristics

        Platform: Metatrader4 .

        Asset: any assets.

        Trading hours: around the clock.

        Timeframe: Any.

        Expiration: 1 candle (5 minutes for M5, 15 minutes for M15, etc.).

        Recommended broker: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Super Point Signal Trading Rules

        So, how to trade using Super Point signals? It’s very simple - wait for the appropriate signal (red or blue circle) and buy options with an expiration of 1 candle. Here are some examples:

        The first example of the Super Point indicator signal

        Second example of the Super Point indicator signal

        Third example of the Super Point indicator signal

        The fourth example of the Super Point indicator signal

        Fifth example of the Super Point indicator signal

        The vertical yellow dotted line shows the candle with the buy option and its expiration time (close of the current candle).

        Of course, before trading on a real account, the Super Point Signal indicator must be tested on a demo account. The indicator algorithm is unknown. It is better to supplement this indicator with an additional filter, thus creating your own trading strategy for binary options .

        We recommend trying it with the Grand Capital broker, you will achieve better results only with this broker, since it does not create delays when opening positions and has a zero spread.

        Download the Super Point Signal indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        See also:

        Free online signals for binary options

        Accurate arrow indicators for binary options

        Best indicators for binary options in MT4

        The best indicators for binary options without redrawing

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Ильяс
        Ильяс
        Если очень сильно постараться. то и с этим индюком можно заработать. имхо
        21 March 2020
        Answer
        Robot
        Robot
        Не стоит качать. На М15 сигнал приходит только в конце следующей свечи.
        так может он как golden skull/ тот тоже дает сигналы уже после 2 свечей, но все равно они работают
        05 January 2020
        Answer
        Владимир
        сигналы с опозданием. Ничего хорошего этот индикатор не даёт
        25 January 2019
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Не стоит качать. На М15 сигнал приходит только в конце следующей свечи.
        17 January 2019
        Answer
        В процессе теста индикатора заметил, что сигнал пришел спустя много времени после того, как текущая свеча пошла вверх или вниз, что затрудняет отслеживание импульса.
        Егор Щепкин, э Это серьезно? А сегодня же 16 января. У вас указана 24 января. А что результат сделки из будущего что-ли?
        Хурсанд Махмудов, думаю просто глюк на сайте. индикатор то тестили? стоит качать?
        16 January 2019
        Answer
        Хурсанд Махмудов
        В процессе теста индикатора заметил, что сигнал пришел спустя много времени после того, как текущая свеча пошла вверх или вниз, что затрудняет отслеживание импульса.
        Егор Щепкин, э Это серьезно? А сегодня же 16 января. У вас указана 24 января. А что результат сделки из будущего что-ли?
        16 January 2019
        Answer
        Егор Щепкин
        В процессе теста индикатора заметил, что сигнал пришел спустя много времени после того, как текущая свеча пошла вверх или вниз, что затрудняет отслеживание импульса.
        16 January 2019
        Answer
        Виталий
        Я использую 1-минутный график на этом индикаторе и выигрываю 80-90% своих сделок, следуя приведенным выше правилам.
        10 January 2019
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!