        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        TJ10X Forex Indicator

        Indicator for binary options TJ10X Forex Indicator

        The TJ10X Forex Indicator was originally created for the Forex market , but can easily be used by traders when trading binary options , as it is a signal indicator with five different trading modes, which are suitable for both fans of turbo options and those who trade exclusively according to the trend .

        The indicator for binary options TJ10X Forex Indicator v 1.0 is paid and costs $59, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

        TJ10X Forex Indicator

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options TJ10X Forex Indicator

        Installing the binary options indicator TJ10X Forex Indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        Review and settings of the TJ10X Forex Indicator for binary options

        Before moving on to the trading modes of the indicator for binary options TJ10X Forex Indicator, let's look at its settings:

        TJ10X Forex Indicator settings

        As a result, the indicator doesn’t have many really important settings, since most of them relate to alerts and the visual part. And the only variable that is responsible for signals for binary options is the “Factor” variable, which allows you to select one of five binary options trading modes, which we will consider in more detail below.

        The “ShowLine”, “ShowBars” and “ShowArrows” variables allow you to enable or disable the indicator line, bars and signals.

        You can also set up alerts (“Alerts” and specify where the indicator’s information panel will be located using the “Corner” variable (the panel can be located in any of the 4 corners of the chart).

        The indicator itself is made in the form of a line that follows the price, and signals in the form of arrows that appear when the color of the line changes.

        The TJ10X Forex Indicator v 1.0 can be called a universal indicator for binary options, as it has five different modes, which include:

        1. Scalping;
        2. Fast Scalper;
        3. Tick ​​Trend;
        4. Swing;
        5. Trend.

        The scalping mode on binary options (Scalping) allows you to enable frequent signals that will appear during small market fluctuations, but please note that false signals may appear in flat markets:

        scalping mode

        The Fast Scalper mode can hardly be called scalping, since the signals become more rare, but false signals can still appear in the flat:

        Fast Scalper Mode

        The Tick Trend mode is only suitable for trend trading , since signals against the trend are most often false, but signals along the trend can bring good profits:

        Tick ​​Trend Mode

        Swing mode is a more trendy mode and in some places false signals can already be avoided:

        Swing mode

        And the last Trend mode is the maximum trend mode, which reacts only to prolonged flats, but passes through price noise:

        Trend mode

        As a result, it’s worth choosing several of all five modes and there is no point in using each of them, since they are all similar to each other.

        Also, the indicator for binary options TJ10X Forex Indicator has an information panel, some of the information on which is intended for the Forex market, but there is useful information about the strength of the trend for binary options, which is displayed in the form of a white arrow and green numbers opposite the signature - Trend Power:

        trend strength 51 trend strength 74 trend strength 97

         

        As a result, the stronger the trend, the higher the value. And an arrow pointing up indicates an upward trend, and an arrow pointing down indicates a downward trend.

        Trading rules using the TJ10X Forex Indicator for binary options

        Since the indicator for binary options TJ10X Forex Indicator has several trend trading modes, to effectively trade with it you should understand how the trend works:

        Now, to start trading using the TJ10X Forex Indicator v 1.0, you need to decide which mode suits you best, and then select it in the settings.

        As mentioned earlier, it’s worth stopping at a couple of modes, since they repeat each other and are very similar, which means you can choose either the scalper mode for turbo options, or the trend mode.

        For the scalping mode, the trend is not particularly important and you can buy options based on signals with an expiration of 3 candles. Therefore, when the green arrow appears, the Call option is purchased, and when the red arrow appears, the Put option is purchased:

        trading using the TJ10X Forex Indicator v 1.0

        For a trend mode, the trend is already important and therefore transactions must also be made based on signals with an expiration of 5 candles (more is possible), but only according to the trend and also pay attention to the strength of the trend on the panel:

        trading trend TJ10X Forex

        Signals and trading using the TJ10X Forex Indicator

        And for example, let’s take a few more examples of trading in Scalping and Trend modes.

        In Scalping mode, transactions are made with an expiration of three candles (the trend is not particularly important):

        scalping mode of the indicator TJ10X Forex Indicator v 1.0

        In trend mode, the trend is already very important, and its strength is also important, so options are bought only along the trend with an expiration of 5 candles or more:

        trend mode of the indicator TJ10X Forex Indicator v 1.0

        Conclusion

        Considering that the indicator is universal, it is suitable for all types of traders, but it can confuse beginners, since using different modes you can receive many false signals. To avoid this, the indicator for binary options TJ10X Forex Indicator must be tested in different modes on a demo account , and then start trading only with small amounts.

        In addition, in order to protect your deposit, you should always remember the rules of money management and risk management , and also trade only through a trusted broker, which can be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

        Download TJ10X Forex Indicator for free

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        (5 / 5)
        Comments

        tirant
        tirant
        Всё равно надо разбираться более предметно.
        Богдан, Пять режимов для торговли!! Какой-нибудь да подойдет.
        06 September 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Всё равно надо разбираться более предметно.
        28 August 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Хороший трендовый индюк без заморочек.
        28 August 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Несколько режимов торговли это хорошо. Заморачиваться с настройками не надо.
        28 August 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Главное настроить его правильно. А то действительно завалит ложными сигналами.
        05 April 2023
        Answer
        Индикатор TJ10 Forex Indicator неплохая штука как для начинающих, так и для более опытных трейдеров, ведь он подейдет для скальпинга, торговли по тренду и т. д. Нужно конечно же соблюдать правила риск и мани менеджмента, а также проверять в процеессе реальной торговли бинарными опционами, но это может привести к успеху, если все делать постепенно и правильно
        Вероника, Правила риск и мани менеджмента важно соблюдать при торговле с любым индикатором, а не только с TJ10X Forex Indicator для бинарных опционов, так что изучайте и ищите новые возможности для достижения успеха в трейдинге.
        19 July 2021
        Answer
        Вероника
        Вероника
        Индикатор TJ10 Forex Indicator неплохая штука как для начинающих, так и для более опытных трейдеров, ведь он подейдет для скальпинга, торговли по тренду и т. д. Нужно конечно же соблюдать правила риск и мани менеджмента, а также проверять в процеессе реальной торговли бинарными опционами, но это может привести к успеху, если все делать постепенно и правильно
        19 July 2021
        Answer
        Леша
        Леша
        Думаю, с индикатором TJ10X Forex Indicator легко справиться даже начинающий трейдер, Так как это, по сути, сигнальный индикатор. Конечно же некоторое время нужно потратить, чтобы разобраться с настройками.
        19 July 2021
        Answer
        Жорик
        Жорик
        TJ Forex Idicator подойдет не только для бинарных опционов, но и для торговли на Форексе, если судить даже по его названию. Именно такое первое мнение у меня сложилось после того, как прочитал эту статью.
        Какими видами бинарных опционов можно торговать с индикатором TJ10X Forex Indicator. Его наверное нужно тестировать сначала на демо счете, делать все настройки правильно, чтобы понять насколько успешной будет реальная торговля бинарными опционами.
        19 July 2021
        Answer
        Egor
        Egor
        TJ Forex Idicator подойдет не только для бинарных опционов, но и для торговли на Форексе, если судить даже по его названию. Именно такое первое мнение у меня сложилось после того, как прочитал эту статью.
        19 July 2021
        Answer
