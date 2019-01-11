    Registration
        Turbo Expert arrow indicator for binary options

        This indicator for binary options can most often be found on the Internet only on a paid basis. The author of the Turbo Expert indicator claims that with its help he earned more than $29,000. In addition, according to him, the indicator gives more than 90% accurate signals (!!!) and does not change its signals over time (does not redraw). Why would he sell this goose with the golden eggs? Let's figure it out.

        Turbo Expert indicator

        Characteristics of the Turbo Expert indicator

        Platform: Metatrader4.

        Asset: Major currency pairs.

        Trading hours: London and New York sessions only.

        Timeframe: M1.

        Option expiration date: 3 minutes.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        Trading rules with the Turbo Expert indicator

        As it turned out, the indicator really gives up to 90% of profitable trades, but only to create this imaginary profitability, the indicator draws an arrow on the previous candle. In fact, we can only open a trade as shown in the image below:

        the indicator draws an arrow on the previous candle

        Trading rules are extremely simple:

        • buy signal CALL - green arrow;
        • PUT signal - red arrow.

        Call and Put on the trading floor

        Yes, of course, some transactions with such an entry, on the next candle after the arrow, will also bring profit, but unfortunately not 90%. Our tests showed about 68% of profitable trades on the EURUSD and EURGBP currency pairs. The indicator can also be used for Forex trading. In this case, the blue and red lines of the channel will indicate the Stop Loss level.

        Of course, Turbo Expert Indicator has some potential, but talking about 90% ITM is very exaggerated. And this was done only from a marketing point of view, because initially the indicator is paid. On our website we offer to download it for FREE and draw your own conclusion regarding its accuracy.

        We do not recommend using this indicator in trading without additional filters. Be sure to test on a demo account and find the optimal time and parameters for trading binary options.

        Download the indicator for binary options Turbo Expert

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Comments

        Azar
        Azar
        Хороший индикатор, тестировал его на демке, перешел на реал. Все норм
        Артем Слепнев, откуда взял код активаций?
        25 March 2024
        Answer
        Azar
        Azar
        как сделать индикатор рабочим?код активации?
        25 March 2024
        Answer
        Azar
        Azar
        Ни как не работает на МТ4 .
        14 April 2021
        Answer
        Дима
        Скачал, установил, но не работает
        28 October 2020
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        не работает ваша шляпа
        Виталий, что у тебя не работает? норм индюк если руки не с жопы
        08 April 2020
        Answer
        Виталий
        не работает ваша шляпа
        08 April 2020
        Answer
        Алексей
        Вроде пишут что ключ "winte+номер реального счета из метатрейдера на grandcapital"
        23 July 2019
        Answer
        Евгений
        как сделать индикатор рабочим?код активации??
        23 July 2019
        Answer
        Василий
        Здравствуйте,скачал Turbo Expert ,а как получить под активации.
        14 April 2019
        Answer
        Солих
        Здравствуйте, я скачал Стрелочный индикатор, Turbo Expert для бинарних опционов....пожалуста отправьте код активацию...спасибо
        08 April 2019
        Answer
        xxxTbYxxx
        xxxTbYxxx
        Если индикатор выдает сигналы 70% по тренду, это уже хорошо, лучше чем наугад. Минус: все трендовые индюки запаздывают, плюс: в каждом индюке есть фильтры настроек от шума.
        12 February 2019
        Answer
        Артем Слепнев
        Хороший индикатор, тестировал его на демке, перешел на реал. Все норм
        31 January 2019
        Answer
        Григорий
        Неужели так трудно отвечать?
        21 January 2019
        Answer
        рамз
        Индикатор не работает! Админы не подскажите код акцивации какой?
        19 January 2019
        Answer
        Настенко Александра Витальевна
        не работает тоже
        19 January 2019
        Answer
        Григорий
        НЕ РАБОТАЕТ!!!
        Григорий, Уважаемый админ как же Вы установили без кода?
        19 January 2019
        Answer
        там требует код активации. откуда мне его взять?
        Umed, попробуйте winte+номер реального счета из метатрейдера на grandcapital, у меня заработало вроде
        18 January 2019
        Answer
        Григорий
        НЕ РАБОТАЕТ!!!
        18 January 2019
        Answer
        vikshaban66
        А какой код активации?
        18 January 2019
        Answer
        Umed
        там требует код активации. откуда мне его взять?
        18 January 2019
        Answer
