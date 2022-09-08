    Registration
        Uni Cross indicator

        The indicator for binary options Uni Cross is a signal indicator, which is built on the algorithms of such indicators as T3 and TMA. Thanks to this, you can receive accurate signals for binary options, and both an experienced trader and a beginner can trade using the Uni Cross Alerts indicator, since all that is needed to buy options is to wait for a signal from the indicator.

        Uni Cross indicator

        Characteristics of the Uni Cross indicator

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M1-H4.
        • Expiration: 5 candles.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: Uni Cross Alerts.
        • Trading instruments: all currency pairs.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing the Uni Cross Indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        The Uni Cross binary options indicator has many settings that allow you to “tailor” it to any type of trading:

        Uni Cross indicator settings

        But I would like to note that the standard settings allow you to receive fairly accurate signals and you can start trading immediately after installing the indicator.

        You can also configure alerts in the indicator, which will allow you to know about the appearance of signals from different instruments and time frames:

        Uni Cross indicator alerts

        Trading rules and description of the Uni Cross indicator

        Since the indicator is a signal indicator, it is not necessary to follow the trend when using it, especially if almost all signals are used. But if your trading style does not involve scalping, then it is better to use only those signals that will follow the current trend. Therefore, it would be a good idea to study information about what a trend is and how to determine it , as well as how to determine the phases of a trend and what a bullish and bearish trend is .

        The essence of the Uni Cross binary options indicator is the intersection of the indicators of two other indicators on which Uni Cross Alerts is based. Therefore, to buy a Call option, as has already become clear, you need to wait for the blue arrow pointing up, and to buy a Put option you need a red arrow pointing down:

        Uni Cross indicator signals without redrawing

        Does the Uni Cross Alerts indicator draw or not?

        The only disadvantage of the indicator is that it records its signals only at the moment the candle closes, and therefore, when the arrow appears, it may seem that the signals of the Uni Cross Alerts indicator are redrawn, but this is not the case. Also, when changing the time frame, the indicator signals do not disappear and do not change their values. “Running” the indicator in the tester also showed that after the signal candle or bar closes, the signal no longer changes its position. Therefore, we can say with confidence that the Uni Cross Alerts indicator does not draw.

        Examples of trading using the Uni Cross indicator

        As mentioned earlier, you can trade using the Uni Cross Alerts indicator both against the trend and in a flat, but for examples, trend areas of the price will be used, since at such moments transactions are most likely to bring profit.

        Opening a Call Option

        The first two signals were not worth using, since they were in a narrow flat and could bring a loss, but when the price began to move in a particular direction, the following signals with an expiration of five candles could without a doubt be used, which would bring a profit:

        Buying a Call using Uni Cross indicator signals

        Please note that signals for Put options against the trend could also bring profit, and if the trader’s style allows, then they can be used as well.

        Opening a Put option

        The situation with a downtrend is exactly the same and you can use all the signals without hesitation:

        Buying Put using Uni Cross indicator signals

        Please note that if trading is carried out against the trend, then in this case not all signals to buy a Call option would bring profit, since with a strong trend, rollbacks can be very weak, so when using scalping it is worth taking into account the rules of money management and risk management. management

        Conclusion

        As it becomes clear, the Uni Cross indicator can bring profit, and it can be used on different instruments, time frames, as well as in different trading styles. The main thing is not to forget that before real trading, any indicator or strategy for binary options should be tested to understand whether it can be profitable.

        Also, beginners should not use all the signals in a row, but it is best to focus on trend movements, in which the possibility of making a profit will be many times higher. And for trading to be comfortable, you need a proven and reliable broker, which you can find in our rating of binary options brokers .

        Download the Uni Cross template and indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        Кот Бегемот
        Кот Бегемот
        Ну хоть в комментах дали понять что качать не стоит, а то изначально прочитав статью уже было обрадовался что такой хороший индикатор в открытом доступе а по итогу очередная рисовалка...
        05 March 2021
        Answer
        LEOPOLD86
        рисует будь здоров
        18 September 2020
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Не открывается архив
        Олег, обнови архиватор, все рабочее
        06 September 2020
        Answer
        Олег
        Не открывается архив
        06 September 2020
        Answer
        KARIM
        Зато благодаря такому ярому тут обсуждению этого "художника"))) я даже не стал качать и пробовать, так что спасибо всем кто отписал в комментах что рисует и не стоит внимания.
        05 September 2020
        Answer
        killer
        Дело не в том, кто как торгует, или кто какой Грааль ищет. Дело в том, что в статье заведомо не верная информация даётся, в частности, что индикатор не рисует, что в корне не соответствует действительности. На первых минутах прогона в тестере, было понятно, что это рисующий фуфел
        Олег
        rar не открываеться
        05 September 2020
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дело не в том, кто как торгует, или кто какой Грааль ищет. Дело в том, что в статье заведомо не верная информация даётся, в частности, что индикатор не рисует, что в корне не соответствует действительности. На первых минутах прогона в тестере, было понятно, что это рисующий фуфел
        04 September 2020
        Answer
        Серж
        Кстати раньше когда использовал этот uni cross alerts то всегда думал что он рисует, и типа поэтому стрелка двигается туда сюда, а оказывается он просто до закрытия так мог делать)) сто лет прошло, а я только сейчас это понял
        Дмиттрий
        Кстати раньше когда использовал этот uni cross alerts то всегда думал что он рисует, и типа поэтому стрелка двигается туда сюда, а оказывается он просто до закрытия так мог делать)) сто лет прошло, а я только сейчас это понял
        Серж
        Бред! Рисует жестко! Стрелка прыгает, фиксируется и через две свечи может исчезнуть совсем, а потом через 3-4 свечи опять появиться. На истории все красиво. Хватит разводить народ!
        Liliya
        Бред! Рисует жестко! Стрелка прыгает, фиксируется и через две свечи может исчезнуть совсем, а потом через 3-4 свечи опять появиться. На истории все красиво. Хватит разводить народ!
        27 August 2020
        Answer
        Тренд
        Тренд
        Кстати раньше когда использовал этот uni cross alerts то всегда думал что он рисует, и типа поэтому стрелка двигается туда сюда, а оказывается он просто до закрытия так мог делать)) сто лет прошло, а я только сейчас это понял
        10 August 2020
        Answer
        Серж
        Кстати раньше когда использовал этот uni cross alerts то всегда думал что он рисует, и типа поэтому стрелка двигается туда сюда, а оказывается он просто до закрытия так мог делать)) сто лет прошло, а я только сейчас это понял
        Becks
        Becks
        а сигналы то неплохие получаются. главное только избегать узкого флета, а вот в широком хорошо показывает развороты)
        10 August 2020
        Answer
