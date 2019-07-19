5 Best Binary Options Trading Apps: PC, Android and IOS Download

According to the analytical agency Forrester, the popularity of mobile binary options trading is growing every year. According to its research, the number of users of mobile trading applications has increased by 55% over the past year. This is not surprising, because smartphones allow traders to make deals at any time and in any place.

In this review, we will look at the 5 best binary options trading apps available for both PC and Android mobile devices. Find out which one will become your reliable tool for fast and profitable trades. Want to know how to turn your phone into a full-fledged trading terminal? Then we advise you to read to the end!

Binary Options Programs for Android and IOS

Many traders have probably thought about how to simplify their work. Not everyone wants to carry a laptop or computer with them, even if they urgently need to leave their workplace. Trading from mobile devices comes to the rescue.

Tablets and smartphones are becoming more and more popular every year. Many binary options brokers, wanting to keep up with the times, are creating their own mobile platforms on Android or iOS so that their clients can trade options literally anywhere where a wireless Wi-Fi or 3G network is available.

Most often, brokers offer their software as a convenient addition to the main trading platform . Their main goal is to provide traders with the opportunity to observe a live chart for binary options . This helps to open deals on time according to signals of trading strategies and to stay up to date with the latest events in the world markets thanks to the built-in economic calendar .

In addition, mobile software for trading binary options allows you to conduct technical analysis using built-in indicators , as well as apply various lines, channels, support and resistance levels to the chart of the asset being studied - everything that makes the trader's work more convenient and efficient, providing the ability to quickly respond to market changes in real time.

Let's take a look at the TOP 5 most popular binary options apps in 2024.

App by Pocket Option. Download

Pocket Option is a well-known company among traders, so it is not surprising that its mobile programs are also very popular. The most popular of them is “Pocket Option for Android”.

This client is very popular among users, as evidenced by more than 10 million downloads from the Google Play service.

What is hidden behind the simple interface of the Pocket Option mobile program?

Advantages of the Pocket Option mobile app:

Free Trading on a Demo Account with $50,000

Signals from the best traders

Social trading

Express trading

Free tournaments with big prizes

Possibility to place pending orders

Convenient input and output of funds

Cons of the Pocket Option mobile app:

Few stocks and cryptocurrencies

Some software functions are not available without verification.

Focus on short term trading - maximum expiration time 4 hours

Please note: Express, tournaments and pending orders are only available for trading on a real account.

You can download the Pocket Option application using the link:

Mobile app from Quotex

When trading binary options, you need to use your broker's software. For example, install the mobile platform for Android from Quotex . Its functionality almost completely replicates the web terminal, so you will not have any difficulties with its development.

We recommend starting your acquaintance with the mobile software with a demo account. Quotex automatically credits all traders with $10,000 for demo trading, which allows you to practice using technical analysis tools: indicators, graphic figures and candlestick patterns .

In addition, in the Quotex mobile client you can trade using signals , select assets for trading from four categories ( currency pairs , cryptocurrencies, commodities and stocks), and also follow the company's best traders.

Thus, anyone can quickly figure out this convenient and multifunctional trading program. If you have any questions, we recommend that you read the article “ Quotex: broker mobile application ”, in which we talked in detail about the features of the Quotex mobile platform, its trading panel, settings, useful functions and much more.

Pros of the Quotex mobile app:

Good graphic tools

Popular technical indicators

Many timeframes and chart types

Signals for binary options

Convenient personal account with statistics

Tournaments with large prize pools

Convenient input and output of funds

Cons of the Quotex mobile app:

Few assets on the OTC market.

Some features of the application require verification.

You can download the Kvotex application using the link:

Quotex mobile software is not available on iOS operating system.

Application from Deriv (Binary)

Fans of automated trading can use the mobile client from Deriv , developed for the Android operating system. This is a convenient and multifunctional program for mobile devices with built-in financial management tools, extensive analytical capabilities and a panel for copying trades.

This software is easy to use: the developers regularly update it, adding new features and eliminating identified problems. In this program, you can launch automatic trading of synthetic indices. Users have access to several operating modes: automatic, semi-automatic and manual.

Experienced traders do not recommend running bots on this mobile platform without protective stop orders or with too high a profit target (more than 5% of the opening price of the transaction). Such settings can lead to a series of losing trades and a significant drawdown of the deposit.

The mobile platform from Deriv allows you to experiment with the settings on a demo account. So be sure to take advantage of this opportunity to select the optimal parameters for your asset and timeframe. In addition, you can run several bots at the same time, but only one for each instrument.

Advantages of the Deriv mobile app:

Automated trading

Advanced Strategies

17 types of binary options

Own synthetic trading assets

Expiration from ticks to a year

Cryptocurrency accounts

Built-in risk management

Developing and testing strategies without programming knowledge

Convenient statistics

Disadvantages of the Deriv mobile app:

Floating payment amount

You cannot use Mastercard and Maestro cards to deposit and withdraw funds

Some functions of the program require verification

Account replenishment with cryptocurrencies may be delayed

You can download the Deriv app from the link: