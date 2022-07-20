Strategy for Quotex "5 Minutes"

Beginners in binary options trading always want to find the best strategy for binary options for 5 minutes, as such expiration is optimal for many traders. And such a strategy should be built on time-tested indicators that allow not only to receive signals for entry, but also determine the trend .

5 Minute Strategy Indicators for Quotex: Settings and Operation Principle

Before moving on to the trading rules, let's take a closer look at each of the indicators, of which there are three in the strategy:

Keltner channels are based on moving averages . The middle line in the indicator is the main one and is built on the maximums and minimums for the selected period. The other two lines duplicate it, but with a certain deviation:

The principle of the indicator is that the price, going beyond the channel, always returns to it, so the signal for us will be the price going beyond the channel.

Channels with standard settings are added:

EMA period: "20"; ATR period: "10"; Multiplier: "1".

Vortex is based on volatility and the stronger the movement, the more the oscillator lines diverge. Their intersection will be a signal for us to buy an option:

The indicator is also added with basic settings:

MACD is a well-known oscillator, which, like Keltner channels, is built on moving averages, and its essence is that it shows the convergence/divergence of moving averages, or, to put it more simply, the relationship between two moving averages of the price:

We also leave the MACD settings unchanged:

Trading in Quotex using BO strategy for 5 minutes

Trading according to the BO strategy for 5 minutes is conducted on a minute timeframe with an expiration, as has already become clear - 5 minutes.

To buy options, we first pay attention to the channels, and we need to wait for the situation when the price goes beyond the channel quite far. After that, we look at the two lower indicators, of which MACD should cross the zero level, and in Vortex the lines should cross. Now let's look at everything in more detail using examples.

To buy a Call option we need:

the price was below the channel border; MACD crossed the zero level from bottom to top; The lower Vortex line crossed the upper one from bottom to top.

To buy a Put option we need:

the price was above the channel border; MACD crossed the zero level from top to bottom; The lower Vortex line crossed the upper one from top to bottom.

Conclusion

According to some traders, this system is the best 5-minute options strategy. But to trade it profitably, you need to test it, since not every signal will be profitable. Therefore, test it on a demo account, and do not forget about money management and risk management , and we wish you successful trading!

