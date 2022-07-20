    Registration
        Strategy for Quotex "5 Minutes"

        Beginners in binary options trading always want to find the best strategy for binary options for 5 minutes, as such expiration is optimal for many traders. And such a strategy should be built on time-tested indicators that allow not only to receive signals for entry, but also determine the trend .

        Before you start buying options, don't forget that you can reduce trading risks using the Quotex Loss Cancel Promo Code . This will always allow you to cancel any $10 loss trade.

        Content:

        5 Minute Strategy Indicators for Quotex: Settings and Operation Principle

        Before moving on to the trading rules, let's take a closer look at each of the indicators, of which there are three in the strategy:

        1. Keltner Channels ;
        2. Vortex ;
        3. MACD .

        5 minute options strategies

        Keltner channels are based on moving averages . The middle line in the indicator is the main one and is built on the maximums and minimums for the selected period. The other two lines duplicate it, but with a certain deviation:

        Keltner canals

        The principle of the indicator is that the price, going beyond the channel, always returns to it, so the signal for us will be the price going beyond the channel.

        Channels with standard settings are added:

        1. EMA period: "20";
        2. ATR period: "10";
        3. Multiplier: "1".

        keltner channel settings in quottex

        Vortex is based on volatility and the stronger the movement, the more the oscillator lines diverge. Their intersection will be a signal for us to buy an option:

        vortex indicator in quotex

        The indicator is also added with basic settings:

        vortex settings

        MACD is a well-known oscillator, which, like Keltner channels, is built on moving averages, and its essence is that it shows the convergence/divergence of moving averages, or, to put it more simply, the relationship between two moving averages of the price:

        macd in quotex

        We also leave the MACD settings unchanged:

        macd settings

        Trading in Quotex using BO strategy for 5 minutes

        Trading according to the BO strategy for 5 minutes is conducted on a minute timeframe with an expiration, as has already become clear - 5 minutes.

        To buy options, we first pay attention to the channels, and we need to wait for the situation when the price goes beyond the channel quite far. After that, we look at the two lower indicators, of which MACD should cross the zero level, and in Vortex the lines should cross. Now let's look at everything in more detail using examples.

        To buy a Call option we need:

        1. the price was below the channel border;
        2. MACD crossed the zero level from bottom to top;
        3. The lower Vortex line crossed the upper one from bottom to top.

        buy call strategy 5 minutes

        To buy a Put option we need:

        1. the price was above the channel border;
        2. MACD crossed the zero level from top to bottom;
        3. The lower Vortex line crossed the upper one from top to bottom.

        buy put strategy 5 minutes

        Conclusion

        According to some traders, this system is the best 5-minute options strategy. But to trade it profitably, you need to test it, since not every signal will be profitable. Therefore, test it on a demo account, and do not forget about money management and risk management , and we wish you successful trading!

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely analyze all your questions on video.

        Quotex

        Comments

        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Я слишком тугодум, что бы на таком таймфрейме работать.
        16 November 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Обычная 5-ти минутка, каких много.
        Артур, самый распространенный таймфрейм в бинарных опционах.
        13 November 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Обычная 5-ти минутка, каких много.
        10 November 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Я думаю что ничего сложного здесь нет. Просто с ней надо поработать.
        09 November 2023
        Answer
        Md Kamrul Hasan Mahin
        I have been with this broker for over a year now, and I must say it stands out as the top choice among others! It's a completely secure and reliable broker that offers a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options, ensuring lightning-fast transactions. I wholeheartedly recommend this broker to anyone looking for a trustworthy platform.
        04 October 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Действительно хорошая стратегия. Она прибыльная, но нужно быть очень осторожным. Обычно она применяется для краткосрочных сделок, срок которых составляет 5 минут.
        Option Bull, Я слышал, что для этой стратегии нужно использовать график со свечами. Вы можешь пожалуйста объяснить, каким образом это работает?
        Руслан, да, правильно. Чтобы использовать эту стратегию, нужно выбрать график со свечами, на котором каждая свеча представляет собой интервал в 5 минут. Затем нужно определить тренд движения цены, используя индикаторы.
        06 April 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Действительно хорошая стратегия. Она прибыльная, но нужно быть очень осторожным. Обычно она применяется для краткосрочных сделок, срок которых составляет 5 минут.
        Option Bull, Я слышал, что для этой стратегии нужно использовать график со свечами. Вы можешь пожалуйста объяснить, каким образом это работает?
        06 April 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Действительно хорошая стратегия. Она прибыльная, но нужно быть очень осторожным. Обычно она применяется для краткосрочных сделок, срок которых составляет 5 минут.
        06 April 2023
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        Здравствуйте, вот я не понял одна свеча должен быть по минутным, а зделки заключать на пяти минут?
        Дима, а смысл настраивать то, что прекрасно уже настроено и работает. Специалисты уже над ней потрудились и выдали в пользование. Хорошая стратегия, не зря назвали её 5 минут. 5 минут и всё готово) Но тестировать обязательно
        18 October 2022
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        А если при маленькой волатильности поиграться с параметрами индикатора и конкретно со скользящими средними MACD?
        14 August 2022
        Answer
        Дима
        Здравствуйте, вот я не понял одна свеча должен быть по минутным, а зделки заключать на пяти минут?
        01 August 2022
        Answer
        Григорий
        Шляпа Боярского
        31 July 2022
        Answer
        Олег Т.
        Олег Т.
        стратегию надо свою разрабатывать, а не чужие брать, свою ты будешь понимать, чужие нет
        Алексей Иванов, логично! Но затратно по ресурсам...
        29 July 2022
        Answer
        Костя
        искал стратегию на 1 минуту, но подумал что это сильно быстрая экспирация раз два уже сделка закрылась, цена длаже не успевает себя показать. возьму эту на тест, спасибо
        27 July 2022
        Answer
        Алексей Иванов
        Алексей Иванов
        стратегию надо свою разрабатывать, а не чужие брать, свою ты будешь понимать, чужие нет
        27 July 2022
        Answer
        Иван
        Иван
        стратегия для бинарных опционов на 5 минут можно использовать любую, просто берешь подгоняешь под свою экспирацию, ну может слегка меняешь правила. а чтобы вот так прям под 5 минут делать стратегии это не имеет смысла
        27 July 2022
        Answer
