The Atomic Analyst binary options indicator is a new tool for traders working on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It not only generates trading signals , but also provides an information panel with various statistical data. This allows the trader not to blindly follow the indicator's recommendations, but to deeply analyze their effectiveness, track the trend direction and assess the probability of a successful transaction.

The Atomic Analyst indicator collects statistics on its own signals , which gives the user the opportunity to develop an individual trading strategy . In this review, we will examine in detail the functionality of this paid indicator, analyze its advantages and disadvantages, and also consider examples of its use in real trading. Its price is $ 199, but you can download it from the link at the end of this review for informational purposes absolutely free. Find out how this tool can improve your efficiency in the binary options market and help you achieve more stable profits.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Atomic Analyst

Terminal: MetaTrader 4

Timeframe: M5

Expiration: 3 candles

Option Types: Call/Put

Indicators: Atomic Analyst.ex4

Trading instruments: currency pairs , commodities, cryptocurrencies , stocks

Trading hours: 8:00-20:00 Moscow time

Trading hours: 8:00-20:00 Moscow time

Installing the Atomic Analyst Binary Options Indicator

The Atomic Analyst indicator is installed in the MetaTrader 4 platform as standard. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MetaTrader 4 and then “Open data directory”. In the opened directory, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder, then to “Indicators” and move all the files there. Templates are installed in a similar way, but are placed in the “templates” folder. You can read the installation instructions in more detail in our video:

Watch on Youtube Watch on RuTube

Review and settings of the indicator for binary options Atomic Analyst

The Atomic Analyst binary options indicator is a full-fledged market analysis system. Instead of classic Japanese candlesticks and bars, it builds a special type of chart: green candlesticks show an upward trend , red ones show a downward trend, and purple ones indicate a flat .

In addition to candles indicating the trend, the Atomic Analyst indicator displays profit-taking levels on the chart, which will be useful for Forex traders. The green dotted line marks the take-profit levels for long trades, and the red dotted line marks the take-profit levels for short trades.

The choice of a specific level depends on the preferences of a particular trader and his risk tolerance. However, it should be borne in mind that the probability of reaching levels TP-4 and TP-5 is significantly lower than TP-1 – TP-3. Consider this in your trading.

The main element of the Atomic Analyst binary options indicator is the information panel. With its help, the trader can see the distribution of transactions by trading direction for the day, the current spread, trading statistics for his account, the percentage of profitable transactions separately for purchases and sales, the total profit factor for trading signals for the day, as well as separately for purchases and sales. In addition, the panel displays the current trading session and a trend meter, which shows the presence of a trend on various timeframes .

This indicator is multifunctional, so it is not surprising that it has many settings. We will not consider all the parameters, as they are intuitive.

Let us draw your attention only to the section of pop-up messages - alerts. Thanks to their activation, the trader does not need to constantly monitor the market and signals of the Atomic Analyst indicator.

Once all the necessary conditions are met, a trading signal appears to open a Call or Put option in the form of a green or red triangle, respectively. This is also indicated by a pop-up message.

Trading Rules for Binary Options Indicator Atomic Analyst

The Atomic Analyst binary options indicator should be used in the direction of the main trend. The market trend itself will be determined by the trend meter readings in combination with the statistics of profitable transactions. For example, in the screenshot below you can see that most timeframes on the trend meter are colored green - the trend is ascending.

At the same time, the percentage of profitable transactions for buying Call options is higher than for transactions for buying Put. This confirms the upward trend and indicates the preferred direction of trading. Therefore, the trader only needs to wait for a signal to buy in the form of a green triangle under a green candle, ignoring signals to buy Put.

Whatever the signals of a trading strategy, a trader should always pay special attention to the principles of capital management, as they can smooth out the negative impact of a series of losing trades that any speculator periodically makes, regardless of trading experience. If you want to keep losses under control and know how to act even in the most difficult situations, we recommend that you read a selection of articles on this topic:

When trading with the Atomic Analyst binary options indicator, it is not recommended to use more than 2% of capital per trade.

Opening a Call Option

We are convinced that the market is in a bullish trend – most timeframes on the trend meter are green. The “Buy % won” value on the info panel is greater than 80%. A green triangle appeared under the green candle. At the opening of a new candle we buy a Call option.

Opening a Put Option

We are convinced that the market is in a bearish trend – on the trend meter, most timeframes are red. The “Sell % won” value on the info panel is greater than 80%. A red triangle appeared above the red candle. At the opening of a new candle we buy a Put option.

It is recommended to select the expiration time of 3 candles. We advise you to select the holding period of positions based on the results of testing on historical data.

Specifics of using the indicator for binary options Atomic Analyst

It is recommended to use the Atomic Analyst binary options indicator on assets with a high percentage of profitable trades in the direction of the dominant trend. In this case, the trader will have not only a theoretical idea of ​​the benefits of concluding trades in the direction of the main trend, but also actual confirmation of this theory in the form of the Win Rate level.

We would like to emphasize that the specific percentage of profitable trades that should be relied upon when choosing a trading direction depends on the preferences of the trader. The value of 80% indicated in the article is more of a guideline than a clear instruction for action. Do not forget that the market is a living organism, and what worked well "yesterday" may show mediocre results "today". The main thing is to understand the trading principle itself and apply it depending on the selected asset and timeframe.

Pros of the Atomic Analyst indicator

One of the advantages of this technical analysis tool is the collection of statistics on its own trading signals, which informs the user in advance about the advisability of trading a specific asset on a certain time frame. A convenient information panel and a trend meter indicating the trend for each trading interval are a combination that will make your trading more predictable and profitable.

Another undeniable advantage is ease of use. All you need is to find a suitable asset with a unidirectional trend on different timeframes and a high percentage of profitable transactions in the same direction. Then you just have to wait for the appropriate signal and open a deal.

Disadvantages of the Atomic Analyst indicator

The disadvantage of this tool can be considered the need for a long wait for the conditions for trading to be met. This is especially true for binary options brokers with a limited number of available assets. In this case, you can try switching to another time interval and check the effectiveness of the Atomic Analyst indicator signals on it.

Conclusion

The Atomic Analyst binary options indicator is a successful combination of a trend approach and trading statistics. If the first increases the probability of getting profitable trades, the second confirms or refutes our assumptions on this account. Competent use of these fundamental principles can lead to good results with this paid indicator. Its cost of $199 is quite justified, although not the lowest.

We invite everyone to test it by downloading it for informational purposes from the link under this review. Before using it in real binary options trading, check the signals of the Atomic Analyst indicator on a demo account with a broker with a minimum deposit . Only after making sure of its effectiveness, proceed to trading real money, observing the rules of risk and capital management. We wish everyone successful trading!

