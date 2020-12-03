Dispelling fears of trading with a reliable broker Binarium

Fear of the unknown? Absolutely normal. When they relate to trading, where you have to risk real money, even more so. What exactly are novice investors afraid of and how can the Binarium broker dispel their fears? Read the recommendations and arguments of experts, gain confidence and motivation for successful trading!

Let's start with the fact that lack of experience does not mean one hundred percent losses. Everyone starts somewhere at some time. Trading is no exception. The main thing to understand is that only responsible and patient traders can make money trading binary options . We are talking about investors who are willing to spend months and even years on self-education, analysis and practice. This is the first.

Secondly, choosing the right binary options broker for trading. Without this nothing will work. Below we will tell you how and why you can make money with Binarium without fear.

Experience and reputation

Let's start with the main thing. Opening transactions with a real deposit is allowed only if you are 100% confident in the reliability of the broker. How to determine whether a company is honest or not? At a minimum, look at the date the broker appeared on the market. Binarium, for example, has been successfully operating since 2012. This is a significant period for a binary options broker. This alone is enough to at least analyze the company’s platform and spend a little time studying reviews.

Traders' recommendations are another confirmation of the company's reliability. Those who work here speak well of Binarium and do not try to play with buttons without any analysis, relying on luck. To get a real picture, learn to distinguish investor reviews from casual lovers of easy money who are ready to take revenge on the broker for their own reluctance to delve into the nuances of trading based on analysis.

Regulator license

Another way to overcome the fear of trading in the binary options market is to make sure you have a license from the regulator TsROFR . In Russia, this is so far the only organization that can influence brokers, where traders file complaints and have every chance of receiving not only advice, but also monetary compensation.

The Binarium company not only has a TsROFR license. The broker is registered in Cyprus, so investor funds are stored in reliable European banks.

Terminal

One of the fears of novice traders is being deceived by a broker during trading. This does not mean that the company is fake, will refuse to pay money or will block your account. Not everyone goes for this. Some brokers prefer to act cautiously, subtly adjusting the quotes. To avoid falling for this deception, you need to learn to analyze data by comparing it with data from suppliers.

The Binarium terminal works properly and without deception. Quotes are reliable, and the speed of transaction execution does not change depending on investor rates. This is also easy to check in practice; “old-timers” users write about this in their reviews.

Entering the market

There is a prejudice that to start trading binary options you need a lot of money, at least $500, otherwise there is no point in opening trades. In fact, this is not so and the fear of losing such a large amount is also not justified.

Binarium suggests starting with a minimum deposit of $5 or an amount equivalent to it in a currency from the list of acceptable ones. It’s not scary to work with that kind of money, especially since according to the broker’s rules, the minimum bet is only $1.

Demo account

For those who are still afraid to invest real money and risk even small but hard-earned amounts, the Binarium website has a demo version of the account. You can learn on it, hone your skills, try strategies , train a trader’s discipline, in short, do everything that is planned on a real deposit, but without risk and losses.

The demo account is free and works in the same way as a real one. This is a simple and accessible start for beginners who are not ready for unnecessary expenses without minimal practice.

Withdrawal of money and bonuses

One of the main fears of traders is that the broker does not withdraw money. This happens if the broker is a scammer or if the trader violates the terms of the client agreement.

Binarium does not engage in deception and strongly recommends reading the rules for using the site’s services before starting trading. Traders with multiple registrations have problems with withdrawals. In such cases, the account is blocked according to the service rules and you need to be aware of this.

Bonuses may be the cause of withdrawal problems. The trader needs to work them out. As soon as he does this, the money, including that received taking into account the use of bonuses, will be withdrawn without any problems.

Another obstacle to withdrawing funds is verification in Binarium . This must be completed in order for the withdrawal request to be processed within 24 hours. Without verification you will have to wait much longer.

And lastly, technical support. Lack of feedback is not the main fear, but it is also a fear. Broker Binarium responds quickly and whenever users need it. They advise on all issues, help you get comfortable, and share temporary promotional codes upon request.

