        Do you want to sell a negative Pocket Option account?

        How to sell your negative Pocket Option account?

        “I’ll buy your negative Pocket Option account” – this message can be seen more and more often in thematic public pages about trading. Given the high popularity of the binary options broker Pocket Option, scammers began to actively promote their own services to “overclock” unprofitable user accounts to the original balance level. Moreover, such offers can be found even on the broker’s social networks. Accident? Or is the Pocket Option broker itself somehow involved in these schemes and wants to block your account on the platform?

        We'll look into this review to find out whether it's worth selling your negative account on the Pocket Option platform, and whether you can make money from it.

        Content:

        making a decision to sell a manus account

        Negative Pocket Option account – who needs it and why?

        For any trader , a leaked negative account is an extremely unpleasant incident. Most people prefer not to admit that their decision to invest money in trading was wrong. And therefore, many of them prefer to cling to their accounts, believing that the loss is not real until it has been recorded.

        One way or another, losing money is always a very strong emotional experience. The psychological pain of loss forces us to look for a quick solution that can at least partially compensate for the losses. This is exactly what “account promotion” sellers are betting on, promising not only to quickly compensate for losses on a leaked Pocket Option account through the use of certain “secret tools,” but also stable earnings in the future. It sounds tempting, but how much will you actually earn by selling your account?

        It would seem that it is enough to transfer your account from the Pocket Option platform to “promotion” and start earning money together with the “expert”. In fact, such accounts are bought by scammers for two reasons.

        Reason one. You have already been verified on your account a long time ago, so this account reveals only your identity, leaving in the shadows all other participants in any fraudulent schemes.

        Reason two. The broker does not closely monitor the client’s compliance with the user agreement until the amount in the account begins to significantly exceed the initial deposit amount. A negative account in Pocket Option is a guarantee that your old client account will not attract the attention of the security service for a long time.

        Schemes for making money by purchasing leaked Pocket Option accounts

        There are a lot of offers to buy a negative Pocket Option account on the Internet. Most often they come in the form of spam in comments on social networks, forums and personal messages, but you can also see advertisements in anonymous Telegram or YouTube channels with a small audience (usually recruited using specialized services). The owners of these public sites offer potential clients to take for promotion their unprofitable accounts with lost amounts of $200 or more.

        The further scheme of work depends on the specific “expert” and the degree of his greed. There are quite a lot of options, and looking ahead, you will be deceived in each of them. We will still look at the two most common ones. Here's how you'll get scammed when buying your negative Pocket Option account in the most common case:

        Option #1. You top up your account.

        In this case, after “selling your account”, you will need to replenish the account yourself in order to start “promotion”. In this case, the divorce scheme will be the most banal and at some point may even actually bring profit.

        You will be asked to top up your account with a small amount from the same card with which you topped up your account before. Further, after transferring access to promote the account, in the best case, a trading robot will be connected to your Pocket Option account, which will open several transactions on turbo options, or even scammers will randomly carry out several transactions for your entire deposit and will wait for them to close. You might even be asked to demonstrate the entire process by sharing a screenshot.

        you top up your account

        At this moment, oddly enough, scammers will really be interested in making transactions profitable, and if this happens, then this demonstration of “professionalism” will be a reason for a larger deposit (several times larger than the previous one). If the trades go into the negative, you will definitely be told not to lose heart, and that this was just setting up the trading robot for the current situation on the market. Now that “everything is set”, you can already make a serious deposit and promote your account, bankrupting the broker.

        Let's say you agree to a larger deposit and are ready to start making a profit. Here again there may be different schemes of deception.

        You may be asked to transfer money to top up your account directly to the scammers’ card/account/crypto-wallet (usually if the first transactions were profitable and the scammers gained your trust), supposedly so that the broker would find it more natural and the account would not be blocked after the first withdrawal (in fact, replenishing an account from the same card is more natural for the broker’s security algorithms). It’s clear that after such a transfer, you can forget about your money.

        The second option for a larger deposit is still another replenishment of your account for a larger amount directly from your card. At this moment, you will most likely be offered to top up your account with a promotional code to receive a bonus , supposedly for even greater profits and safer account promotion. In fact, such a promotional code will transfer your account to the scammers’ affiliate account, after which they will make a profit from every trade you lose, and here, of course, you obviously shouldn’t count on profit.

        As for promotional codes and affiliate links to the Pocket Option broker's website from our website, all your accounts are opened at a rate based on turnover, not drainage, so we are not interested in your draining of deposits.

        Option #2. The account is replenished by a fraudster

        In this case, everything seems as “safe” as possible. You are about to get your money back, because you have already done everything that was needed by draining your deposits, and now all that remains is to return them back with a profit.

        In this case, there will be no random trades, and a good leading quote (arbitrage) robot or a reliable trading strategy will probably be connected to your account.

        Arbitration robots were once very popular in the Forex market, but with the development of the latency industry, arbitrage lost its relevance. However, he literally received a second wind in the binary options market. Due to the nature of the platforms, arbitrage opportunities arise here more often, which are worked out with the help of such bots.

        These robots seem to look into the future, managing to open a trade up or down in the binary options broker's platform before the price jump actually occurs on the broker's platform. In fact, they do not analyze or predict anything. All they do is react quickly to price movements. This is enough to buy a Call or Put turbo option at the right time, knowing in advance where the price will go.

        trading robot

        This method actually works, and if you’re lucky, you can get into a fairly long series of profitable trades, but the broker also knows about this bug and regularly fights against it, blocking and monitoring such accounts.

        And now the trading robot is connected to your account and the transactions began to bring profit, but the problem is that the broker’s security algorithms work in such a way that after promoting the account, you can only withdraw funds to the same card with which you topped up the account last time. and any support request with a request to send a withdrawal to an old card will lead to a manual check of your account and, as a result, its complete blocking for the use of trading robots.

        Is it possible to make money simply by selling a merged Pocket Option account?

        At first glance, the offer to completely purchase a losing Pocket Option account looks very promising and tempting, but if you carefully read the user agreement with the broker, you will see that selling your verified Pocket Option account will not only not bring you money, but can also be dangerous!

        And if at some point you think, why not sell your negative account on Pocket Option, taking money up front, keep in mind that you will no longer be able to control the process of movement of funds through your account, access to which was voluntarily provided to third parties. Can you be sure that further trading on your account will not be carried out using a stolen credit card, which is even more dangerous from the point of view of international law, for the purpose of money laundering?

        Conclusion

        As you can see, only those who offer this service can make money by promoting negative binary options broker accounts, and you not only will not earn, but will also lose additional money from such actions.

        We strongly recommend that you do not transfer your accounts to third parties, but rather spend more time learning how to trade and develop your own profitable binary options trading strategy by learning to assess risks yourself.

        PO

        Comments

        Serg
        I actually had a friend who tried selling his negative balance account. The scammers played him good. First, they made him top up like $200 more, and they even made a few profitable trades to build trust. Then they convinced him to go big and deposit $500 more, promising they’d ‘triple it.’ Yeah, you can guess what happened next — account gone, money gone. Lesson learned the hard way!
        17 October 2024
        Answer
        Scruffy
        Scruffy
        The part about scammers asking for more deposits got me. It’s like they’re trying to milk every penny out of you before disappearing. Never trust anyone who promises to 'fix' a blown account. If you lost it, learn from it and move on.
        17 October 2024
        Answer
        Mister X
        Mister X
        I’ve seen so many ads about selling negative accounts, and I’ve always wondered if anyone actually makes money from it. After reading this, it’s clear these 'deals' are just scams. Better stick to learning the trade rather than risking more cash!
        17 October 2024
        Answer
        Mahmoud mostafa
        Mahmoud mostafa
        К сожалению, на моего друга напали мошенники, и его счет потерял 22 000 долларов. Он расстроился и захотел продать свой аккаунт в обмен на 30% от суммы убытка. Мошенник договорился с ним, что предоставит ему полный контроль над своей личной электронной почтой и банковским кошельком Perfect Money. И карманный опционный счет. Он сообщил ему, что в течение 21 дня убытки будут возмещены. Но мошенник украл все и не дал ему ни одного доллара. Остерегайтесь мошенничеств и мошенничества, так как способов несколько.
        12 September 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Кругом одно жульё. Так и норовят нашего брата трейдера обмануть.))))
        Артур, Ну не все поголовно, но хватает... Я вообще не понимаю как можно свою верификацию продать. А если действительно отмывка бабала? Придут-то к тебе.
        tirant, Ко мне не надо приходить. Я никому ничего не продаю, не передаю.))))
        15 March 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Кругом одно жульё. Так и норовят нашего брата трейдера обмануть.))))
        Артур, Ну не все поголовно, но хватает... Я вообще не понимаю как можно свою верификацию продать. А если действительно отмывка бабала? Придут-то к тебе.
        15 March 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Кругом одно жульё. Так и норовят нашего брата трейдера обмануть.))))
        12 March 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Я никогда не обращал внимание на этих минусовщиков, и всем не советую.
        12 March 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Если с краденой карты пополнят... Это будет капец.
        12 March 2024
        Answer
        Тимофей
        Тимофей
        Короче говоря, попандос в любом случае ))) Так это только два общеизвестных варианта, а уверен, что вариантов куча )) Самое страшное, что можно попасть ещё и под раздачу по международному праву.
        11 March 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Уже достали эти раскрутчики, просто сил нет. Везде куда не зайдешь там и они со своими предложениями ошиваются и спамят. Хорошо что их как правило стараются сразу же банить.
        Option Bull, это точно, причем предлагают раскрутить аккаунт не только покета, но и квотекса, ай кью опшена и других. По крайней мере мне такие предложения тоже попадались. А сама статья - хорошее пособие для начинающих трейдеров.
        Руслан, абсолютно поддерживаю, а на счет других брокеров я не знаю, хотя допускаю что там то же самое. Как вообще можно отдавать кому-то незнакомому свой акк, вместо того чтобы лучше научится торговать???! Тем более когда на сайте много полезной информации да и в интернете вообще.
        11 March 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Уже достали эти раскрутчики, просто сил нет. Везде куда не зайдешь там и они со своими предложениями ошиваются и спамят. Хорошо что их как правило стараются сразу же банить.
        Option Bull, это точно, причем предлагают раскрутить аккаунт не только покета, но и квотекса, ай кью опшена и других. По крайней мере мне такие предложения тоже попадались. А сама статья - хорошее пособие для начинающих трейдеров.
        11 March 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Уже достали эти раскрутчики, просто сил нет. Везде куда не зайдешь там и они со своими предложениями ошиваются и спамят. Хорошо что их как правило стараются сразу же банить.
        11 March 2024
        Answer
