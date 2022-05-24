    Registration
        Strategy for Quotex "Everest"

        The strategy for the Quotex broker called Everest includes two popular and effective indicators – Envelopes and Stochastic Oscillator , which allow you to determine the highest and lowest prices for buying binary options .

        The advantage of this strategy is that these instruments are available on the Kvotex trading platform and you can trade on it without the help of the MetaTrader 4 terminal . It also has very simple rules and is suitable for beginners in trading.

        Before you start buying options, don't forget that you can reduce trading risks using the Quotex Loss Cancel Promo Code . This will always allow you to cancel any $10 loss trade.

        Description and configuration of indicators on the Quotex platform

        The Envelopes indicator, also called "envelopes", is based on moving averages that form a channel reminiscent of another channel indicator - Keltner Channels . But it works on a different principle, and one of the "movings" is shifted down, and the second - up. As a result, the higher the market volatility , the more the averages shift:

        everest strategy

        The Stochastic indicator is more popular and is an oscillator that compares the current price with the price range for a specified period of time. In simple terms, it shows overbought and oversold zones:

        stochastic

        Before adding these technical analysis tools to the chart, you need to change their settings. Envelopes in this strategy is used with the following parameters:

        1. Period: "20";
        2. Deviation: "0.1".

        The remaining parameters remain unchanged:

        Envelope settings

        Stochastic Oscillator should be added with the following parameters:

        1. %K Period: "5";
        2. %D Period: "3";
        3. Smoothing period: «3».

        The remaining parameters remain unchanged:

        stochastic settings

        Trading Rules and Deals in Quotex

        It is worth noting right away that the best results for the Everest strategy can be seen when trading with the trend , but this is not a mandatory condition.

        Call options are purchased when:

        1. Stochastic is below level "30" and its lines are starting to intersect and head upwards.
        2. The price is below the Envelopes indicator.

        Put options are purchased when:

        1. Stochastic is above the 70 level and its lines are starting to cross and head downwards.
        2. The price is above the Envelopes indicator.

        The timeframe that should be used is 5 minutes, although other timeframes are not prohibited. The expiration should be used in three candles.

        Buying Call Options

        In the following situation, we have a Stochastic Oscillator that was below the "30" level and was oversold. The price was also below the envelopes. Based on this, we could try to buy a Call option with an expiration of 15 minutes (three candles):

        call options

        Buying Put Options

        This situation is the opposite and Stochastic is above the overbought level, and the price is above the envelopes, so it was possible to buy the Put option with an expiration of 15 minutes (three candles):

        put options

        Conclusion

        As a result, you can see that this strategy for the binary options broker Quotex "Everest" is really easy to understand and use, as it contains only a few conditions for making transactions. But do not forget that any strategy must be tested on a demo account , and also adhere to the rules of money management and risk management .

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely analyze all your questions on video.

        Quotex

        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        А вот то что здесь есть настройки стохастика, это очень хорошо.
        tirant, А вы их теряли? Они вроде практически везде одинаковы.
        Богдан, Иногда нужны другие. стандартные не подходят - много ложных сигналов.
        16 November 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        А вот то что здесь есть настройки стохастика, это очень хорошо.
        tirant, А вы их теряли? Они вроде практически везде одинаковы.
        13 November 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Мне нравится, когда используются подручные средства, и ничего покупать не надо.
        10 November 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        А вот то что здесь есть настройки стохастика, это очень хорошо.
        09 November 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Я попробовал использовать стратегию Everest, и она оказалась очень эффективной для меня. Я получил высокий процент прибыли, используя эту стратегию, и без преувеличения считаю, что это одна из лучших стратегий для бинарных опционов на платформе))
        Руслан, я тоже пробовал использовать эту стратегию, но у меня не было таких же хороших результатов, как у предыдущего отзыва. Я думаю, что это может быть связано с тем, что мне не хватает опыта в торговле бинарными опционами.
        06 April 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Я попробовал использовать стратегию Everest, и она оказалась очень эффективной для меня. Я получил высокий процент прибыли, используя эту стратегию, и без преувеличения считаю, что это одна из лучших стратегий для бинарных опционов на платформе))
        06 April 2023
        Answer
        Михаил Шумаков
        А конверт допустимо заменить индикатором Кельтнера?
        28 February 2023
        Answer
        Мирослава
        Мирослава
        Интересно, если поменять настройки на свои, может получится выжать больше из этой стратегии?
        Роман, а какие настройки вы считаете более оптимальными? Мне и те, что в статье кажутся нормальными, но нужно все тестировать на демо-счете.
        09 November 2022
        Answer
        Роман
        Роман
        Интересно, если поменять настройки на свои, может получится выжать больше из этой стратегии?
        09 November 2022
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Класс! Спасибо. Приятный сюрприз для новичков. Будем тестить
        25 May 2022
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        конверты можно спокойно поменять на машки и будет тоже самое, а стозастик я бы поставил другие настройки, но тут все зависит от тестов стратегии
        какие настройки используешь?
        будешь смеяться, но я использую стандартыне настройки они лично для меня понятнее всего отрабатывают 9.3.3 которые
        Михаил Петров, привет. А почему 9.3.3.? Если рекомендуют 5.3.3. Как это сказывается на результате?
        25 May 2022
        Answer
        Михаил Петров
        Михаил Петров
        конверты можно спокойно поменять на машки и будет тоже самое, а стозастик я бы поставил другие настройки, но тут все зависит от тестов стратегии
        какие настройки используешь?
        будешь смеяться, но я использую стандартыне настройки они лично для меня понятнее всего отрабатывают 9.3.3 которые
        24 May 2022
        Answer
        Михаил Петров
        Михаил Петров
        конверты можно спокойно поменять на машки и будет тоже самое, а стозастик я бы поставил другие настройки, но тут все зависит от тестов стратегии
        24 May 2022
        Answer
        Евгений
        конверты можно спокойно поменять на машки и будет тоже самое, а стозастик я бы поставил другие настройки, но тут все зависит от тестов стратегии
        какие настройки используешь?
        24 May 2022
        Answer
